Coronavirus: Spain suffers record number of deaths as UK figures surge

A further 393 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in the UK in the past 24 hours, according to figures released by public health officials.

NHS England said a total of 1,651 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in England have died, up 367 from 1,284 on Monday.

Six more deaths were reported in Northern Ireland, seven in Wales and 13 in Scotland. The UK department of health and social care has not yet released its official figures for Tuesday.

Spain registered 849 fatalities related to coronavirus overnight – the highest number in 24 hours since the epidemic started.

The health ministry said the death toll rose to 8,189 on Tuesday from 7,340 on Monday, while the number of cases rose to 94,417 on Tuesday from 85,195.

Spain is Europe’s second worst-hit country after Italy and its government is preparing new measures on Tuesday to help households and exempt small firms from social security payments.

Health emergency chief Fernando Simon, who tested positive for the virus on Monday, said in a video news conference, Spain was unlikely to need further restrictive measures, besides those already announced.

Pandemic

New York officials have begged for healthcare reinforcements, saying up to a million more workers are needed to fight coronavirus, while the World Health Organisation warned that the pandemic is far from over in Asia as the worldwide toll passed 800,000.

Thai Buddhist monks wear face shield as a safety precaution against the new coronavirus walk to collect alms from devotees in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo

The US is poised to overtake China’s reported virus death toll of 3,300, but experts say all numbers reported by governments and states in this pandemic are faulty in different ways, due to a lack of testing, mild cases that are missed or the determination of some governments to shape their pandemic narrative.

“This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard,” said Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific. “We need every country to keep responding according to their local situation.”

Italy and Spain account for more than half of nearly 38,000 coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, deaths worldwide and the US has the most confirmed cases in the world at 164,610, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Epicentre

In New York, the epicentre of the American outbreak, governor Andrew Cuomo and health officials warned that the crisis there is just a preview of what other US cities and towns will soon face. New York state’s death toll climbed by more than 250 people on Monday to over 1,200, most of them in the city.

“We’ve lost over 1,000 New Yorkers,” Mr Cuomo said. “To me, we’re beyond staggering already.”

Even before his appeal, close to 80,000 former nurses, doctors and other professionals were stepping up to volunteer in New York, and a navy hospital ship had arrived with 1,000 beds to relieve pressure on the city’s overwhelmed hospitals.

In California, officials put out a similar call for medical volunteers as hospital cases doubled over four days and the number of patients in intensive care tripled.

Experts maintain the pandemic will be defeated only by the social distancing measures that have put billions of people on lockdown worldwide. –PA