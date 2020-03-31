Coronavirus: Spain suffers record number of deaths as UK figures surge

The World Health Organisation warned the coronavirus pandemic is far from over in Asia as European countries continue to report deaths in record numbers.

Spain registered 849 fatalities related to coronavirus overnight – the highest number in 24 hours since the epidemic started.

The health ministry said the death toll rose to 8,189 on Tuesday from 7,340 on Monday, while the number of cases rose to 94,417 on Tuesday from 85,195.

Spain is Europe’s second worst-hit country after Italy and its government is preparing new measures on Tuesday to help households and exempt small firms from social security payments.

Health emergency chief Fernando Simon, who tested positive for the virus on Monday, said in a video news conference, Spain was unlikely to need further restrictive measures, besides those already announced.

The UK reported a further 381 deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday. As of 5pm on Monday a total of 1,789 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, the country’s department of health said.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 14 per cent to 25,150 as of 8am on Tuesday, the department said.

The official figures from the department differ from the totals announced by the individual countries on Tuesday afternoon. NHS England recorded a futher 367 deaths while six more fatalities were reported in Northern Ireland, seven in Wales and 13 in Scotland.

A 19-year-old man with no underlying health conditions was among those to have died in England.

Reinforcements

New York officials have begged for healthcare reinforcements, saying up to a million more workers are needed to fight coronavirus.

The US is poised to overtake China’s reported virus death toll of 3,300, but experts say all numbers reported by governments and states in this pandemic are faulty in different ways, due to a lack of testing, mild cases that are missed or the determination of some governments to shape their pandemic narrative.

“This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard,” said Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific. “We need every country to keep responding according to their local situation.”

Italy and Spain account for more than half of nearly 38,000 coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, deaths worldwide and the US has the most confirmed cases in the world at 164,610, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Youngest victim

Belgian authorities said a 12-year-old girl had died from the virus, by far the youngest among more than 700 victims in the country. National crisis centre spokesman Emmanuel Andre said it is “an emotionally difficult moment, because it involves a child, and it has also upset the medical and scientific community”. “We are thinking of her family and friends. It is an event that is very rare, but one which upsets us greatly.”

In New York, the epicentre of the American outbreak, governor Andrew Cuomo and health officials warned that the crisis there is just a preview of what other US cities and towns will soon face. New York state’s death toll climbed by more than 250 people on Monday to over 1,200, most of them in the city.

“We’ve lost over 1,000 New Yorkers,” Mr Cuomo said on Monday. “To me, we’re beyond staggering already.”

Even before his appeal, close to 80,000 former nurses, doctors and other professionals were stepping up to volunteer in New York, and a navy hospital ship had arrived with 1,000 beds to relieve pressure on the city’s overwhelmed hospitals.

In California, officials put out a similar call for medical volunteers as hospital cases doubled over four days and the number of patients in intensive care tripled.

Experts maintain the pandemic will be defeated only by the social distancing measures that have put billions of people on lockdown worldwide. – Agencies