Coronavirus: Spain’s PM seeks extension of emergency powers

At least 178,371 people have died in the coronavirus pandemic so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There are more than 2.5 million confirmed cases worldwide.

The number of cases in the US - the country hardest hit by the virus - exceeds 788,000 and there have been more than 42,000 deaths there. The UK has more than 130,184 cases and more than 17,337 deaths.

Spain debates emergency extension

Spain saw its death total reach 21,717 cases as its government weathers criticism about how it will let children out of a six-week lockdown.

Spain’s health authorities said on Wednesday that 435 more people have died in the last 24 hours. Authorities also reported 4,211 new confirmed infections, taking the total to 208,389 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Yielding to pressure from some parents, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Sunday that children would be allowed out as of April 27th, without specifying the exact rules for the outings.

Mr Sanchez is appearing before Spain’s Parliament on Wednesday to ask for a third two-week extension of the state of emergency that has given his government extraordinary powers to confine the country. The main opposition party has conditioned its support on a proper explanation of what children can do next week.

In another sign that the health crisis is becoming manageable, a large makeshift morgue in a Madrid ice rink is closing as the daily toll drops under 500 deaths from a high of 950 three weeks ago. Only the United States and Italy have more deaths than Spain from the virus, and only the US has more infections.

Czech Republic eases restrictions

The number of people who have tested positive in the Czech Republic has surpassed 7,000 as the country eases restrictive measures adopted to contain the pandemic.

Overall, 7,041 Czechs were infected with the virus, according to Health Ministry figures released on Wednesday, while 204 have died. The health authorities registered 133 new cases on Tuesday as 8,301 tests were conducted that day. That is down from 154 cases the previous day.

A total of 186,918 tests have been done in the country. On Tuesday, 412 patients needed hospitalisation and 80 of them intensive care. On Thursday, the country will start a two-week testing of 27,000 people across the country in a study to determine undetected infections with the coronavirus in its population.

Death toll rises in Bangladesh

The total death toll from the coronavirus in Bangladesh reached 120 while the number of total infections rose to 3,772 with another 390 positive cases on Wednesday, an official said.

Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, said another 10 people, including seven men and three women, died over last 24 hours amid growing concern that the upward trend could continue over next few weeks as community transmission has taken place across the country.

Reports say many positive cases are asymptomatic, which poses a serious threat to the community. A nationwide lockdown is in place until Saturday to help contain the virus from spreading.

Global recession could be prolonged

The prospect of a prolonged worldwide impact has hardened after a survey of thousands of business leaders warned of a drawn-out recession, with many companies likely to fold. Around 60 per cent of chief executives surveyed are preparing for a U-shaped recovery - a long period between recession and an upturn. “We have not seen a crisis like this for over a hundred years, and some household names will not survive,” said Glenn Keys, executive chairman of Aspen Medical, a Singapore-based health services firm.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Yuri Gripas/EPA/POOL.

Trump lays out parts of US immigration ban

Donald Trump has announced a 60-day ban on immigrants seeking to live and work in America permanently, and said he could extend it depending on the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The US president framed the executive order, which he expects to sign on Wednesday, as an effort to protect American workers from foreign competition.

He said it would apply only to those seeking green cards and not temporary workers, but he did not explain how those whose applications are currently being processed would be affected.

The “pause” would be in effect for 60 days, he added, after which the need for an extension or alternation would be reviewed “based on economic conditions at the time”. Under questioning, he confirmed that he might then decide to add a further 30 days or more.

Mr Trump said: “This order will only apply to individuals seeking a permanent residency. In other words, those receiving green cards. Big factor. It will not apply to those entering on a temporary basis ... We want to protect our US workers and I think, as we move forward, we will become more and more protective of them.”

UN warns of ‘famines of biblical proportions’

David Beasley, chief of the UN’s food relief agency told the Guardian that urgent action must be taken to prevent widespread famines across more than 30 countries in the developing world, pushing at least 265 million people to the brink of starvation.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has “taken us to uncharted territory”.

“We are looking at widespread famines of biblical proportions,” he said.

US state sues China’s leaders over virus

The US state of Missouri sued China’s leadership over coronavirus, seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic.

Eric Schmitt, the state’s Republican attorney general, said in a written statement that the Chinese government lied about the dangers of the virus and did not do enough to slow its spread. It is unclear whether the lawsuit will have much, if any, impact.

Italy look at easing lockdown after first significant fall in infections

The country’s prime minister said the government would unveil plans for the gradual reopening from lockdown before the end of this week.

Italy reported 534 new deaths on Tuesday, 80 more than on Monday, bringing the death toll to 24,648.

But the number of people currently infected with the virus fell by 528 to 107,709, the first significant fall since the outbreak began.

–Guardian