Coronavirus: Spain’s death toll rises again, Trump threatens to withhold WHO funding

US president Donald Trump has threatened to withhold money pledged to the World Health Organisation over its handling of coronavirus, as he accused the global body of being “very China-centric.”

“They called it wrong,” he said of the coronavirus that has claimed tens of thousands of lives across the world.

“They didn’t see it, how do you not see it? They didn’t see it. They didn’t report it. If they did see it, they must have seen it, but they didn’t report.”

Noting that America pays “the biggest portion” of funding to the health body, he highlighted the fact that the organisation criticised his decision to ban flights from China in January.

“They actually criticised and disagreed with my travel ban,” he said at the White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday evening. “They seem to be very China-centric. We have to look into that.”

Later in the briefing he said he had not made any final decision on whether to withhold funding.

“I mean, I‘m not saying I‘m going to do it . . . I said we’re going to look at it. We’re going to investigate it. But we will look at ending funding,” he said. But earlier in the day he had attacked the organisation on Twitter.

The most recent figures available suggest that the US contributed just over €459 million to the WHO in 2017. The Geneva-based body has an annual budget of approximately €4.5 billion.

Mr Trump was speaking as the number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States continued to rise, with more than 340,000 cases and over 12,000 deaths now reported across the country.

New York registered its biggest single-day increase in deaths on Tuesday, with 731 people dying from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in America’s hardest-hit state to just under 5,500.

Italy

On February 21st, the Lombardy province of Lodi was at the centre of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak when the first locally transmitted case was confirmed in the town of Codogno. The town was immediately put under lockdown, with 10 others across the province, which lies south of Milan, following suit the next day.

On Wednesday, as calls to emergency lines return to pre-outbreak levels, Lodi is offering a glimmer of hope for how the rest of Italy might overcome the pandemic and make its way out of the lockdown.

In recent weeks, the province, which has a population of about 230,000, has seen a sustained decline in the rate of new infections, with total cases by Monday reaching 2,278, a rise of 23 since Sunday.

“The first few days were very brutal, characterised by a significant number of patients with breathing difficulties,” said Stefano Paglia, the chief of the emergency unit at Codogno and Lodi city hospital.

The province of Bergamo, north of Milan, suffered a similar fate to Lodi at the beginning of the outbreak, in that the virus was initially misdiagnosed at a hospital in the town of Alzano Lombardo, allowing it to spread to other patients and health workers.

Although the first case in Bergamo was confirmed on February 23rd, the province of 1.2 million people only went into lockdown with the rest of the Lombardy region on March 8th, during which time it quickly became Italy’s “ground zero”. As of Monday, there were 9,815 confirmed coronavirus cases across Bergamo province, while the death toll in March was 2,060, according to official figures.

Across Italy, the curve of new cases is flattening, with 1,941 new infections registered on Monday, the lowest day-to-day rise in a week. Italy’s lockdown is currently due to expire on April 13th, however easing restrictions at this stage would be “premature”, said Mr Ricciardi.Italy’s southern regions have so far managed to stave off a surge in infections.

Spain

The number of daily coronavirus deaths rose in Spain for the second day on Wednesday as 757 people died over the past 24 hours, though the pace of the proportional daily increase in the death toll slowed down slightly, Spain’s health ministry said.

The number of total fatalities caused by the new coronavirus in Spain rose to 14,555 on Wednesday, the ministry said. The daily increase as a percentage of the total death toll was 5.5 per cent, down from 5.7 per cent the day before, when 743 people died. The overall detected cases in the country rose to 146,690 from 140,510 on Tuesday, it added.

Asia

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease is believed to have originated, started to allow people to leave on Wednesday for the first time since it was locked down 76 days ago to contain the novel coronavirus. More than 50,000 people have already purchased rail tickets to other cities, and flights are resuming from the international airport.

Hong Kong announced relief measures on Wednesday to help businesses and people crippled by the coronavirus outbreak to stay afloat. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apledged to take a pay cut of 10 per cent for a year and said the government would pay 50 per cent of workers’ salaries for six months.

Indian stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors locked in some recent gains amid fears of an extension of the coronavirus-led lockdown and its impact on business. Senior officials explained on Wednesday that India’s financial hub Mumbai was set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30th. As of Wednesday, India reported over 4,500 infections and nearly 150 deaths.

Iran’s new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 3,993 with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 64,586.

Tokyo recorded 144 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its biggest daily jump since the start of the pandemic, the city’s governor Yuriko Koike said, on the first day of a state of emergency aimed at containing the outbreak. Total infections in the Japanese capital stand at 1,339, said Koike, a rise that helped carry the nationwide tally to 4,768, according to an evening report by public broadcaster NHK. Deaths in Japan as of Wednesday morning stood at 98.

Canada

Cases in nursing homes are making up almost half of Canada’s coronavirus deaths, provinces are taking control of their workforces, boosting care workers’ wages and redeploying health inspectors from hospitals to curb the virus’ spread among seniors. In one Ontario home, more than a third of residents, 27 people, have died since March 25th and more than half its staff have tested positive for the coronavirus as a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) hit workers.

– Additional reporting from Agencies