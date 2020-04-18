Coronavirus: Spain reaches 20,000 deaths after further 565 in 24 hours

Spain has reached 20,000 deaths for the coronavirus pandemic and total infections increased to more than 190,000.

Spain’s health authorities reported 565 deaths in the last 24 hours. Only the United States and Italy have more deaths.

New infections rose by nearly 4,500. More than 74,000 people in Spain have recovered.

This week, health authorities said there were discrepancies in the statistics of virus deaths and infections reported by regional administrations. The central government has ordered regions to give more precise data and use the same parameters.

As the outbreak’s spread slows, pressure on hospitals has relaxed. Authorities have closed one part of a huge field hospital with thousands of beds set up by the military in a convention centre in Madrid.

But strict confinement rules are expected to be extended beyond April 26th.

United States

US president Donald Trump has insisted deaths from Covid-19 are much higher in China than in the US, despite official statistics painting a far different picture.

China has more than four times the population of the US but has reported far fewer deaths, around 4,600 compared with more than 32,000 in the United States as of late Friday afternoon. The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2.2 million people worldwide and more than 150,000 deaths have been recorded.

US president Donald Trump in coronavirus briefing. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Photo

“When I listen to the press every night saying we have the most (deaths) — we don’t have the most in the world,” Mr Trump told Friday’s White House briefing.

“The most in the world has to be China. It’s a massive country. It’s gone through a tremendous problem with this, a tremendous problem. And they must have the most.”

The full reality is difficult to know.

Mr Trump has routinely manipulated numbers and information to make the US response to the coronavirus pandemic look better than it is. China’s secretive leadership obscured the severity of the crisis for crucial weeks, and its numbers remain in question.

It is also certain that deaths from the virus have not been fully reported in either country because the pandemic is still raging in the US and still being accounted for in China.

Mr Trump flipped a striking disparity on its head to boast on Twitter: “China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the US, not even close!”

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Even with China’s upward revision of its deaths on Friday — which was not a doubling, as Mr Trump claimed — the recorded US death toll is some seven times higher than China’s, according to the latest count by Johns Hopkins University.

China on Friday reported 4,632 deaths in total, up from 3,342, a spike due largely to previously uncounted deaths in Wuhan, the city where human infection by the coronavirus is believed to have started.

Twenty of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, including 13 Chinese nationals who had returned recently from Russia.

The land border with Russia has been closed.

Mr Trump’s claims came as he defended tweets in which he appeared to endorse protests against stringent lockdown measures in several US states.

The US president wrote in a series of tweets: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA”, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and then “LIBERATE VIRGINIA”.

Protesters say coronavirus restrictions are hurting citizens by limiting movement unreasonably and stifling economic activity.

Germany

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections. The death toll has risen by 242 to 4,110, the tally showed.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s 16 federal state leaders have agreed to allow smaller shops to re-open and selected classes to return to schools from Monday. Hairdressers and other services will follow from early May.

But restaurants, bars and hotels remain shuttered, as are places of worship for religious services.

Employees work on the production line of the Ichroma Covid-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus in Chuncheon, South Korea. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Japan

Hospitals in Japan are increasingly turning away sick people as the country struggles with surging coronavirus infections and its emergency medical system collapses. In one recent case, an ambulance carrying a man with a fever and difficulty breathing was rejected by 80 hospitals and forced to search for hours for a hospital in downtown Tokyo that would treat him.

Japan on Saturday reported 556 new cases of the coronavirus, surpassing the total of 10,000 about three months after the first case was detected in the country.

Nearly a third of the domestic cases come from Tokyo, where the daily surge has overburdened hospitals, triggering fears that the medical system will collapse.

Japan’s prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week expanded his April 7th state of emergency in Tokyo and six urban prefectures to all of Japan.

In a news conference on Friday, Mr Abe expressed concern that people were not observing social distancing. He announced a 100,000-yen cash handout to each resident as an incentive to stay at home, especially ahead of “golden week” holidays at the end of April.

Australia

A German cruise ship has left Western Australia state after a three-week stay during which three people on board died of Covid-19.

The Artania began its journey from Fremantle back to Europe, keeping to its scheduled early afternoon departure time on Saturday.

A total of 79 crew and passengers from the Artania tested positive for coronavirus in Western Australia. They included a 42-year-old crewman from the Philippines who died in a Perth hospital on Thursday, raising the state’s toll to seven.

The ship’s captain, Morten Hansen, said the crew member had been with the company since 2006 and most recently served as a motorman, describing his death as “heartbreaking”.

Two other people from the Artania died last week, one a passenger in his 70s, and the other a 69-year-old crewman.

South Korea

South Korea has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump since February 20th, continuing a downward trend as officials discuss more sustainable forms of social distancing that allows for some communal and economic activity.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 10,653 cases and 232 virus-related deaths. The caseload continued to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where officials say the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since a surge of infections in late February.

At least 993 of overall infections have been linked to arrivals from overseas. Most of these cases were detected in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area over the past month as thousands of students and other South Korean nationals returned home amid worsening outbreaks and suspended school years in Europe and the United States.

Africa

Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 52 of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the virus, with the overall number of cases more than 19,800 as of Saturday morning.

The World Health Organisation has noted a 51% increase in cases in Africa and a 60% jump in deaths. – AP/Agencies