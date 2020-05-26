Coronavirus: South Korea reports 19 new cases as schools prepare to reopen

South Korea has reported 19 new coronavirus cases on the eve of the return to school for more than 2 million children.

The majority of the new cases were in the Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been actively tracing transmissions linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.

South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also reported two more deaths, bringing the country’s total to 269 fatalities from 11,225 cases.

Wednesday will see around 2.4 million pupils return to school, and health minister Park Neung-hoo urged school officials to double-check their preventive measures.

A new law has come into force in South Korea requiring people to wear masks on public transport and while using taxis.

However people in South Korea, like in much of Asia, have generally worn masks in public settings and no major disruptions were reported.

Health authorities have left mask enforcement to bus drivers and subway station workers, while taxi drivers are allowed to refuse picking up passengers if they are not wearing masks.

Meanwhile, nearby China has reported seven new cases of Covid-19, all linked to people returning from abroad.

Authorities said 81 patients are in hospital with the coronavirus, and a further 408 in isolation and being monitored for being either suspected cases or having tested positive for the virus without showing any symptoms.

Students have gradually returned to class and some international schools in Beijing are preparing to reopen on June 1st.

China’s ceremonial parliament is meeting this week, with social distancing and other anti-virus measures being used. – AP