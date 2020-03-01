Coronavirus: South Korea closes churches as cases pass 3,700

Churches were closed in South Korea on Sunday with many holding online services instead as authorities fought to rein in public gatherings, with 586 new coronavirus infections taking the tally to 3,736 cases.

That came a day after the biggest daily jump of 813 cases in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak outside China, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 18.

In Seoul, the capital, about a dozen worshippers were turned away from the Yoido Full Gospel Church, which put a sermon for its 560,000 followers on YouTube, filmed with a small choir instead of all 200 members and 60-strong orchestra.

“I had heard there would be no service, but just came to check as I live nearby, but yes, it is so empty,” said Song Young-koo, as he left South Korea’s biggest church.

“It’s a wise decision to do it online, since the virus would easily spread at mass gatherings and churches can be no exception.”

Christian faithfuls wearing masks to prevent contacting the coronavirus sit during a service at a church in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday. Photograph:Yonhap/Reuters

Authorities have warned of a “critical moment” in the battle on the virus, urging people to refrain from attending religious services and political events and stay home this weekend.

For the first time in its 236-year history, South Korea’s Catholic church decided to halt masses at more than 1,700 locations nationwide. Buddhist temples also called off events, while major Christian churches held online services.

Of the new cases, 333 were from the southeastern city of Daegu, the location of a church at the centre of the outbreak, and 26 from the nearby province of North Gyeongsang, KCDC said.

US, Australia, Thailand report first deaths

Confirmed cases worldwide have neared 86,600 while deaths are about 3,000.

The US, Australia and Thailand reported their first deaths caused by the

coronavirus, while the Trump administration expanded travel restrictions, including advisories barring travel to parts of Italy and South Korea most affected by the outbreak. Washington State health officials said the man who died was in his 50s. In Australia, a 78-year-old man died in a Perth hospital after being quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, a local health official said. Thailand said a 35-year-old retail worker died in a Bangkok suburb.

Ireland reported its first case of Covid-19 on Saturday. The patient, a male in the eastern part of the country, is currently receiving “appropriate medical care”.

Britain is planning for the global coronavirus epidemic to get worse, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, describing the outbreak as a “very, very significant challenge”. “We’ve got a clear strategy for dealing with coronavirus - a very, very significant challenge,” Hancock told Sky News. “We’re also planning in case this gets worse, much worse.”

Cases in France jumped to 100 on Saturday, almost double of the day before, director general for health Jerome Salomon said in a daily briefing. They included a cluster of 36 cases linked to a victim who has now died in the Oise area, including 10 military and civil personnel at the Creil air force base. Other clusters include a group of 11 related to an organised trip to Egypt. Of the 86 hospitalised cases, 9 are in a “serious condition,” Mr Salomon said.

Spectators wearing masks watch a runner at the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Sunday. Organisers of the Tokyo Marathon reduced the number of participants out of fear of the spread of the coronavirus from China. The general public was essentially barred from the race. Photograph: Shuji Kajiyama/AP

Italy

Italy has registered more than 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the contagion came to light in wealthy northern regions on February 20th and at least 29 people have died. The country will this week introduce measures worth €3.6 billion to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, economy minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Sunday. In an interview with La Repubblica newspaper, Mr Gualtieri said this amounted to 0.2 per cent of gross domestic product and would come on top of an aid-package worth €900 million that was unveiled on Friday for the worst-impacted areas.

Mr Gualtieri said the new Bill would include tax credits for companies that reported a 25 per cent drop in revenues, tax cuts and additional funds for the health service.

The economy minister said he was confident the European Union would approve the necessary hike in Italy’s official deficit target, adding eurogroup ministers would talk mid-week by telephone about the situation.

Chinese cases

Mainland China reported 573 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, up from 427 the previous day, for the highest daily increase in a week, national health authorities said on Sunday. The new cases were concentrated in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late last year, with 565 infections, or nearly 99 per cent of Saturday’s total. The death toll of 35 was February’s second lowest daily total and was down from 47 the previous day. The tally of deaths in mainland China is now 2,870, the National Health Commission said. Of the deaths, 34 were in the province of Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan and the epicentre of the outbreak.

Pakistani rescue personnel take part in drill exercise as a preventive measure for the spread of the of Covid-19 coronavirus, in Peshawar on Sunday as Pakistan has detected two new cases of the novel coronavirus. Photograph: Abdul majeed/AFP via Getty Images

A total of 41,625 patients have been discharged, the commission said, or 52 per cent of total mainland infections, though officials have warned that some could again develop symptoms. To cushion the economic impact of the epidemic, China has ordered districts to be classified into “high-risk”, “medium-risk” and “low-risk”, with the latter expected to end traffic curbs and let everyone resume work.

On Saturday, Hubei said 11 of its 103 counties had reported no new cases for at least 14 days, meeting the “low-risk” criteria but as many as 58 of its counties are still deemed “high-risk”. Despite some positive changes, the situation was still at a critical stage, and Hubei could not yet ease curbs on outbound travel, Ying Yong, the provincial general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, said on Saturday.–Reuters