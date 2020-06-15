Coronavirus resurgence in Beijing prompts reinstatement of tough measures

Beijing reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of Covid-19 cases on Monday, adding urgency to efforts to rein in a sudden resurgence of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital.

The recent outbreak has been traced to Xinfadi, a sprawling wholesale food market that is the biggest in Asia and accounts for 80 per cent of Beijing’s farm produce supply sourced both domestically and from overseas.

The market has been shut, tens of thousands of nearby residents are being tested for the virus, and a city-wide campaign launched to identify people who have recently visited the market or been in contact with people who have. Some schools have started to suspend classes.

“The risk of the epidemic spreading is very high, so we should take resolute and decisive measures,” Xu Hejiang, spokesman at the Beijing city government, said at a press conference on Monday.

Xinfadi, a complex of warehouses and trading halls spanning an area the size of nearly 160 soccer pitches, is more than 20 times larger than the seafood market in Wuhan where the coronavirus originated. Thousands of tonnes of vegetables, fruits and meats are traded at Xinfadi each day.

Beijing officials on Monday confirmed 36 new Covid-19 cases for June 14th, the same as a day earlier, which was the city’s highest daily infection count since late March. Officials have now reported 79 cases over just four days, the biggest concentration of infections since February.

A number of neighbourhoods in the west and southwest of Beijing have been upgraded to medium-risk, including Financial Street where banks and financial firms converge, which calls for measures such as strict control of people and vehicle movements, disinfections and temperature checks. One neighbourhood in the same district as the food market was raised to high-risk, denoting the most severe level of infection and warning people not to go there.

Beijing started testing en masse on Sunday, conducting 76,499 tests. Fifty-nine individuals tested positive, Gao Xiaojun, a spokesperson for the Beijing public health commission, said at Monday’s briefing.

Samples of 8,950 people who were recently at Xinfadi had been collected as of early Monday, said Mr Gao, adding that results from the 6,075 tested so far were negative.

Investigation

The new Beijing cluster prompted governments in some cities and provinces to warn their residents against non-essential travel to the capital, and to implement isolation protocols and testing for some incoming visitors from the capital.

The northeastern province of Liaoning and northern Hebei province have reported a combined handful of cases connected to the Beijing infections. Sichuan in the southwest reported one suspected case on Monday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday it was informed of the outbreak by Chinese officials who were investigating its source and extent. WHO reinforced the need for thorough investigations.

“Genetic sequencing from humans and environmental samples is ongoing, and WHO encourages the release of these sequences as soon as possible,” WHO said in its statement. “WHO understands that genetic sequences will be released as soon as possible once further laboratory analyses are completed.”

An epidemiologist with the Beijing government said on Sunday that a DNA sequencing of the virus showed the Xinfadi outbreak could have come from Europe.

“Our preliminary assessment is the virus came from overseas. We still can’t determine how it got here. It might’ve been on contaminated seafood or meat, or spread from the faeces of people inside the market,” state media quoted Yang Peng as saying.

Survey

China has beaten the US in the battle for world opinion over the handling of coronavirus, according to new polling, with only three countries out of 53 believing the US has dealt with the pandemic better than its superpower rival.

The survey comes ahead of a major conference on the future of democracy this week, due to be addressed by the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state John Kerry and the Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong. The conference is likely to be a rallying point for pro-democracy activists as China and the US enter an ever more explicit ideological contest.

The 53-country survey of 120,000 people by the German polling firm Dalia Research and the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, an organisation headed by the former Nato secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen, reveals deep dissatisfaction with US leadership.

The survey found electorates in Greece (89 per cent), Taiwan (87 per cent), Ireland (87 per cent), South Korea, Australia and Denmark (all 86 per cent) are happiest worldwide with the performance of their government in controlling the coronavirus. At the bottom end of the scale are Brazil, France, Italy, the US and the UK.

Only a third of people around the world said the US responded well to Covid-19, compared with more than 60 per cent who said China’s response was good. In only three countries – Taiwan, the US and South Korea – do more people think the US has responded well to the pandemic than think China has responded well.

Reflecting Donald Trump’s unpopularity globally, only a third of Europeans believe the US is a positive force for global democracy, compared with half who say it has had a negative impact. The positive figure has fallen 4 per cent since the same survey last year. Majorities in all 15 of the European countries surveyed say the US has a negative impact on global democracy, with the net negative score at -40 per cent in Germany.

EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday to discuss how far to take a more sceptical approach to China. There is a reluctance to enlist in an all-out trade war, and concern that the US is due to implement a law that will require companies to certify that their entire global supply chain – not just the part of the business that sells to the US government – is devoid of equipment from Huawei, the telecoms company ZTE corps, and other Chinese companies.

This kind of measure has led to to a striking rise of anti-American feeling within China, the survey shows. The share of Chinese people who think the US has a negative influence on democracy around the world almost doubled since 2019 from 38 per cent to 64 per cent in 2020, moving China up to the top rank as the country most critical of the US.

The Alliance of Democracies Foundation has previously conducted research on the extent of election meddling by authoritarian countries making recommendations on how social media companies could do more to shut down bots run by foreign governments.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, on Sunday ruled out a transatlantic alliance against China a day before talks with Pompeo, and called for a “big, positive agenda for EU-China cooperation”.

The meeting between Mr Pompeo and EU foreign ministers is expected to focus on China and “disinformation”, and will be followed in a week’s time by the first EU-China summit under the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and European council president, Charles Michel. The two EU chiefs will meet the Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, with the discussions expected to focus on market access.

Mr Borrell said the EU would not pick a side in the US-China conflict. “Amid US-China tensions as the main axis of global politics, the pressure to ‘choose sides’ is increasing,” he said. “We as Europeans have to do it ‘my way’, with all the challenges this brings.”

He also admitted there were internal divisions within the EU with some wishing to follow a policy of equidistance between China and Europe, and others urging Europe to align with the US.

He said the transatlantic relationship remained vital for Europe – “the values we share form its bedrock” – but that it was strained by the Trump administration taking “unilateral decisions with which we do not always agree”. –Guardian