Coronavirus: Over one million global cases confirmed

Global cases of coronavirus have shot past one million with more than 58,000 fatalities so far.

At least 58,773 people across the world have now died as a result of the pandemic, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed cases passed a million on Thursday with at least 1,094,068 people now infected.

The true scale of the outbreak is likely to be greater due to suspected underreporting by some nations.

The number of people infected in the US exceeded a quarter of a million, and the death toll climbed past 7,000, with New York state alone accounting for more than 2,900 dead, an increase of over 560 in just one day.

Another hot spot, Louisiana, reported that the number of deaths rose from 310 at noon on Thursday to 370 at noon on Friday. That marked the biggest 24-hour increase in fatal cases yet in the Gulf Coast state.

It was confirmed that 684 more people have died in UK hospitals, bringing the total to 3,605 and making the 24 hours to 5pm on Thursday the deadliest since the outbreak began.

The country’s Department of Health and Social Care says 173,784 people have been tested; of whom 38,168 were positive.

Italy recorded 766 more deaths, which was relatively steady when compared to those seen the previous day. The rate of new infections continues to slow, raising hopes of turnaround. Some 85,388 people are currently infected, with an increase of 2,339 new cases; 138 fewer than Thursday.

However, Italy remains the world’s worst-hit country, having suffered a total of 14,681 deaths.

The Falkland Islands government confirmed the island territory’s first case. The patient has been hospitalised since March 31st and developed a range of Covid-19 symptoms, tested positive for the virus, and is now in a stable condition and being cared for with necessary isolation procedures.

The number of cases detected in Egypt jumped to 985, the country’s health ministry said. It announced 120 new cases and eight more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 66.

Albania reported 27 new cases - its second biggest daily increase - and ordered a third 40-hour lockdown over the weekend to halt the spread of the highly contagious pathogen that has killed 17 in the country so far.

-Agencies