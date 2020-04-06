Coronavirus now under control in Norway, says health minister

The coronavirus is under control in Norway, the country’s health minister said on Monday, pointing to the low rate of transmission of the disease.

A person carrying the virus, also known as Covid-19, in Norway contaminates now on average 0.7 other individual, Bent Hoeie told a news conference. The government’s goal was to limit the spread to maximum one other person.

The government will decide on Wednesday whether to extend ongoing restrictions, including the closures of schools and nurseries, beyond mid-April.

Total confirmed cases of the virus around the world jumped to more than 1,270,000, with nearly 70,400 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Meanwhile, Spain’s pace of new virus deaths slowed for the fourth day on Monday as the government contemplated a gradual easing of a lockdown in place since mid-March in the nation with the second highest death toll from the global pandemic.

The country’s health ministry reported 637 new deaths for the previous 24 hours, the lowest fatality toll in 13 days, for a total of more than 13,000 since the pandemic hit the country.

Monday’s data showed Spain’s total cases up to 135,032, the highest in Europe and second in the world after the United States.

Data in Spain is giving cause for hope the peak has passed. This new data represents a 5 per cent increase in total and less than half the pace recorded a week earlier.

“The pandemic’s growth rate is slowing down in almost every region,” Maria Jose Sierra, deputy head of Spain’s health emergency committee, said at a virtual news conference. Madrid Clinical Hospital’s head of emergencies, Juan Gonzalez, also spoke of a “drastic” drop in patients coming in.

Spain has been in lockdown since March 14th, with streets and famous tourist sites eerily silent.

A special municipal bus for transporting healthcare workers operates during the coronavirus pandemic in Krakow, Poland, on Monday morning. Photograph: EPA/Lukasz Gagulski

Rest of Europe

In the United Kingdom, 5,373 deaths had been reported as of 4pm on Sunday, April 5th, an increase of 439 on the previous day. The UK department of health said that, as of 9am on Monday, 208,837 people have been tested of which 51,608 tested positive. So far, 252,958 tests have concluded, with 13,069 tests carried out on Sunday, excluding data from Northern Ireland.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he is still suffering the symptoms of coronavirus after being admitted to hospital on Sunday, more than a week after he first tested positive for the disease.

Mr Johnson remains under observation at St Thomas’s in London where he was said to be continuing to work on his official papers from his hospital bed.

In a tweet he said that he was in “good spirits” after being taken to hospital on the advice of his doctor to undergo some “routine tests”.

Earlier Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said he continued to lead the Government after spending a “comfortable” night.

The spokesman, however, declined to give details of any treatment he had received or when he might be discharged.

Mr Johnson was tested positive for coronavirus on March 27th and had been self-isolating in Downing Street.

Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation.

France’s daily death toll fell in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. Data showed 357 people died in hospitals, compared with 441 in the previous 24 hours, taking the total toll in hospitals to 5,889.

Italy’s health minister outlined plans for broader testing and beefed-up health services as part of a package of measures that would follow a future easing of the country’s lockdown.

Asia

South Korea reported fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases for the first time since its peak in late February, earning the praise of the World Health Organization (WHO) for combatting the spread in one of the first countries to be hard-hit by the disease.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 47 new infections as of midnight on Sunday compared with 81 recorded a day earlier, taking the national tally to 10,284.

The death toll rose by eight to 191, while another 135 people have recovered from the virus for a total of 6,598.

South Korea has been bringing the epidemic under control, with about 100 or fewer new daily cases for the past month, but this was the first time the daily tally of new cases was less than 50 since 909 were reported on February 29th.

Singapore on Sunday said it had quarantined nearly 20,000 workers in two dormitories, made up of mainly Bangladeshi and other south Asian manual workers, after they were linked to at least 90 infections.

To combat rising virus cases, Singapore has advised its residents to stay home, not socialise and maintain a metre distance between each other if they have to go out for essential activities like shopping.

Japan is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to contain the coronavirus, while the government prepares a $990 billion (€916 billion) stimulus package to soften the economic blow.

Domestic infections topped 4,000, Jiji news reported, and 93 have died. The numbers keep rising, with particular alarm over the spread in Tokyo, which has more than 1,000 cases including 83 new ones on Monday.

An emergency, which prime minister Shinzo Abe said would last about a month, will give governors authority to call on people to stay at home and businesses to close.

Mainland China reported 39 new cases on Sunday, all but one of them imported from abroad, up from the 30 reported a day earlier. The National Health Commission said 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified by the end of Sunday, compared with 47 the day before. Only one new death was recorded on April 5th.

India is struggling to ramp up testing for the coronavirus, but in few places would the odds of containing the disease appear so bleak should domestic transmission start to multiply.

Since India’s first case was confirmed on January 30th, India has conducted only a little over 96,000 tests, having focused efforts on identifying those who had come in contact with people who have tested positive.

The results show 4,067 people are infected, and 107 have died of the respiratory disease. Officials believe a three-week nationwide lockdown ordered by prime minister Narendra Modi will have slowed the spread of the virus in communities.

Bangladesh and Nepal moved on Monday to further restrict people’s movements in the hope of containing the virus.

Afghanistan has had 367 cases from the 2,737 people it has tested. The western border province of Herat has suffered the worst outbreak, as thousands of Afghans returned in recent weeks from Iran, where the virus has hit hard.

Pakistan’s health ministry said it had conducted 35,875 tests so far, based on a policy of testing only those people with a suspect travel history, direct exposure to someone who has tested positive or showing acute symptoms with an underlying history of health problems.

North America

The United States entered what an official called the “peak death week” of the coronavirus on Monday while a watchdog report said hospitals were struggling to maintain and expand capacity to care for infected patients.

The US death toll, now at more than 9,600, was rapidly closing in on Italy and Spain, the countries with the most fatalities to date at nearly 16,000 and about 12,500 respectively, according to a Reuters rally of official data.

Admiral Brett Giroir, a physician and member of the White House coronavirus task force, raised particular alarm for the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of Detroit.

Despite the grim warnings, at least one model offered hope that the death rate was slowing. The University of Washington model, one of several cited by US and some state officials, now projects US deaths at 81,766 by August 4th, down about 12,000 from a projection over the weekend.

US president Donald Trump, who has oscillated between issuing dire warnings and expressing optimism that contradicts the views of his medical experts, tweeted “USA STRONG!” and “LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL!” on Monday. Mr Trump has deferred to state governors for issuing stay-at-home orders.More than 336,000 people have tested positive and more than 9,500 have died in the United States.

Deaths in Canada jumped by just over 20 per cent to 258 in a day, officials said on Sunday, while Ottawa offered full-time jobs to reservists in the armed forces.

Panama on Sunday said total cases stood at 1,988, a rise of 187 cases from a day earlier. The number of deaths increased by eight to 54.

South America

Brazil’s lower house of congress approved a constitutional amendment for a “war budget” to separate coronavirus-related spending from the government’s main budget and shield the economy as the country surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases.

Middle East and Africa

About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent’s economies are projected to shrink this year due to the impact of the pandemic, according an African Union study.

In Kenya, president Uhuru Kenyatta banned all road, rail and air travel in and out of the capital, Nairobi, and three other regions at the coast that are the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the nation. The country has 158 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths.

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities.

Franciscan friars wearing surgical masks and gloves made house calls in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, delivering olive branches to Christians who are self-isolating.

Australia

Carnival Corp’s troubled Ruby Princess cruise liner, the biggest single source of Australia’s 5,687 Covid-19 cases, docked at a port on Australia’s east coast on Monday to help remove crew who need urgent medical treatment and to refuel the ship to send it away. – Agencies