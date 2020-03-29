Coronavirus: New Zealand reports first death as German cases rise

New Zealand has reported its first death from Covid-19. Health authorities said Sunday the victim was a woman in her 70s. She was admitted to a west coast hospital last week with what they initially thought was flu, and hospital staff did not wear full protective equipment. As a result, 21 members of staff have been put in self-isolation for two weeks. The country has reported 514 cases of Covid-19. Last Wednesday, New Zealanders began a strict four-week lockdown.

Italy and Spain

Italy’s coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 and Spain reported its deadliest day yet, leaving leaders of both countries groping for ways to tackle the crisis with Europe split along economic fault lines.

While the data suggest the pace of infections may be leveling off, the human and economic damage are not letting up. Spain recorded 832 deaths on Saturday, though Italy’s fatal cases slowed to 889 from a Friday record of 969.

With the goal of “flattening the curve” at stake, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez took to the national airwaves with comments that raised the level of unease.

Mr Conte stopped short of an expected extension of Italy’s nationwide lockdown, a step that seems unavoidable given the suffering. Mr Sanchez muddied the waters by saying non-essential workers would be kept home over the Easter period, sowing doubt on what kind of lockdown Spain has been in for two weeks.

Instead, both leaders amped up their criticism of the European Union for being slow and failing its hardest-hit members in the hour of their greatest economic need. Both were at pains to remind the EU of its responsibilities.

“Look, we have an appointment with history and everyone must rise to the occasion,” Mr Conte said at a news conference. His proposal to the EU, specifically for the issuance of so-called corona bonds, was met with German and Dutch opposition. In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, he openly questioned the “raison d’etre” of the bloc if it cannot handle this crisis appropriately.

Mr Sanchez repeated his call for a European “Marshall Plan,” a reference to the US aid programme credited with pulling western Europe out of its post-second World War economic devastation.

Germany

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 52,547 and 389 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. Cases rose by 3,965 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 64, the tally showed. RKI said that the data did not show the complete picture as it did not receive any readings from the regional states Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and Saarland.

Germany is unlikely to see an easing of restrictions before April 20th as cases in Europe’s biggest economy are doubling every five-and-a-half days, German chancellor Angela Merkel said in her weekly podcast.

“The number of new infections doesn’t give reason to ease the rules,” she said.

UK

In the UK, a full lockdown should be in place until the end of May or early June, Neil Ferguson, a government epidemiological adviser, was quoted as saying by the Sunday Times.

British prime minister Boris Johnson, who is under quarantine at his Downing Street apartment after testing positive for the virus, is writing to UK households to urge people to save lives by staying home. The mail drop next week will include a leaflet of medical advice. “We know things will get worse before they get better,” the letter says, according to his office. “But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal.”

The UK Department of Health and Social Care said another 260 people had died across the UK in the last 24 hours as of 5pm on Friday, bringing the death toll past 1,000.

It’s the latest test of Mr Johnson’s approach to the crisis, which delayed restrictions on public life and kept schools open. Now, London’s Excel convention center is being converted into a hospital and new treatment hubs are planned for Birmingham and Manchester.

US

US president Donald Trump has considered then abandoned ordering a quarantine for the coronavirus hotspots of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mr Trump announced in a tweet that the quarantine, which it was unclear if he had the power to order, would not go ahead and a travel advisory would be issued instead. The advisory urged residents of the three states to avoid all but essential travel for two weeks. New York governor Andrew Cuomo had said earlier that roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war.” The

US leads the world in reported cases with more than 115,000. There were roughly 1,900 deaths recorded by Saturday. All 50 states have reported some cases of the virus but New York has the most, with over 52,000 positive tests for the illness and more than 700 deaths. About 7,300 people were in New York hospitals on Saturday night, including about 1,800 in intensive care.

Australia

The rate of spread of the novel coronavirus in Australia has halved in recent days, prime minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday as he announced an additional A$1.1 billion to expand telemedicine care and other health services. The daily increase in cases in recent days was at about 13 per cent -15 per cent, down from 25 per cent -30 per cent seen a week ago, showing social distancing measures were working, Mr Morrison said. “These are still strong rates of increase, no doubt about that,” Mr Morrison said in televised remarks. There were 3,809 confirmed cases in Australia early on Sunday, 431 more than in the previous day, according to health ministry. Sixteen deaths were attributable to the virus, health officials said.

China

The rising number of imported coronavirus cases in China have raised the possibility that the country will undergo a second wave of infections, a spokesman of the country’s health authority said on Sunday. “China already has an accumulated total of 693 cases entering from overseas, which means the possibility of a new round of infections remains relatively big,” said Mi Feng of the National Health Commission. China reported 45 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, all but one of which were patients diagnosed after entering the country from overseas. The city at the centre of China’s coronavirus outbreak has reopened tube trains and long-distance train services in another step towards ending restrictions that confined millions of people to their homes. Passengers in Wuhan in the central province of Hubei had to wear masks and be checked for fever after service resumed Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. It said signs were posted telling passengers to sit with empty seats between them.

Japan

Tokyo has confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases, a record daily increase, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday. Infections in Japan have climbed to more than 1,700, with 55 deaths as of early Sunday, excluding those from a cruise ship quarantined last month, NHK said. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has asked the tens of millions of people in the city and surrounding regions to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings until April 12th, particularly this weekend.

Canada

The wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has said that she has recovered from being ill with Covid-19. “I am feeling so much better,” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health. Mr Trudeau’s office announced on March 12th that she had tested positive for coronavirus after she fell ill after returning from a trip to London. The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and their three children did not show symptoms. Canada has more than 5,616 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 61 deaths. About 445 people have recovered.

Brazil

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has staked out the most deliberately dismissive position of any major world leader, calling the coronavirus pandemic a momentary, minor problem and saying strong measures to contain it are unnecessary. Mr Bolsonaro called it “a little flu” and said state governors’ aggressive measures to halt the disease were crimes. Mr Bolsonaro said he feels Brazilians’ natural immunity will protect the nation. “The Brazilian needs to be studied. He doesn’t catch anything. You see a guy jumping into sewage, diving in, right? Nothing happens to him. I think a lot of people were already infected in Brazil, weeks or months ago, and they already have the antibodies that help it not proliferate,” Mr Bolsonaro said. “I’m hopeful that’s really a reality.”