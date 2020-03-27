Coronavirus: More than 900 die in Italy in 24 hours

Deaths from coronavirus have surged in Italy and Spain, while the US is now the country with highest infection numbers worldwide.

Italy’s Civil Protection Agency on Friday reported 919 deaths in the last 24 hours, easily the highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged in China at the end of last year. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 86,498 from a previous 80,539, taking Italy’s total past that of China.

Italian epidemiologists warned that the country’s infection numbers are likely to be much higher than reported – perhaps by five times – although two weeks into a nationwide lockdown the daily increase seems to be slowing, at least in northern Italy.

Friday’s cumulative death tally included 50 fatalities that actually occurred on Thursday in the northern Piedmont region, but whose notification arrived too late to be included in the official figures for March 26th, the agency said.

This has led to some confusion and means that some media outlets are reporting the Friday daily tally at 969, rather than 919.

Spain

Spain’s health ministry reported another 7,800 infections overnight for a total of 64,059. Deaths in Spain climbed by 769 to 4,858 – the world’s second highest total after Italy’s 9,134.

Spain’s severely strained health service has 9,444 workers infected with the virus, also known as Covid-19, a figure Amnesty International said is the highest among countries affected by the outbreak. The number is nearly 15 per cent of Spain’s total cases.

The day-on-day increase of infections is slightly lower for the first time since a rapid rise in early March. There was a 8,500 increase reported on Thursday. Spain has the second-highest tally in Europe and fourth in the world.

“It’s true that we have more deaths than what we saw yesterday, but it’s also true that the percentage increase today is similar to that of he past three days and it appears there is a stabilisation,” said Fernando Simon, the head of the health emergency co-ordination centre.

The worldwide death toll climbed to more than 25,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, but more than 124,000 people have recovered, about half in China.

US

A surge in infections took the US total over 92,000 – the highest in the world – amid warnings that the pandemic is accelerating in cities such as New York, Chicago and Detroit.

The US House of Representatives has rushed president Donald Trump’s $2.2 trillion (€1.98tn) rescue package to help a US economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic. It will ship payments of up to $1,200 dollars to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and send billions more to states, local governments and the nation’s all but overwhelmed healthcare system. “Today we’ve all acknowledged our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions,” said House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said 44,635 people have tested positive in the state, up about 7,400 from Thursday, and that 519 New Yorkers had died from the virus, up from the previous day’s total of 385 deaths.

“We are battling a deadly virus,” Mr Cuomo said. “It’s the worst news but it’s not unexpected news either.”

Mr Cuomo said the state was seeking to build another four temporary makeshift hospitals to add an additional 4,000 beds, which he called part of a plan B to try to make up for a shortage of medical resources.

France

In France, a 16-year-old student became the youngest person in the country to die from the virus. Her sister said she was admitted to hospital on Monday after developing a “slight cough” last week, and she died on Tuesday in hospital in Paris.

“We must stop believing that this only affects the elderly,” said the sister. “No one is invincible against this mutant virus.”

France has reported more than 1,600 deaths and 29,000 infections, and on Friday extended its nationwide confinement measures for another two weeks until April 15th.

China announced plans to close its borders to foreign citizens from Saturday, reported five deaths and 55 cases on Thursday, and said that all but two of the new cases were from outside the country.

Cases in South and Central America surpassed 10,000 as of Thursday, with major outbreaks in Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, which are each reporting over a thousand cases. – Reuters/AP