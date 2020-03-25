Coronavirus: Mainland China reports drop in new imported cases

Mainland China reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday as imported infections fell and no locally transmitted infections were reported, including in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak in China.

China is ramping up quarantine and screening rules for all international arrivals due to the risks from imported cases.

Quanzhou city in Fujian province will cancel all international and regional flights, starting March 26th, after four imported cases from the Philippines were found on Tuesday..

China’s capital city Beijing has already diverted flights to other cities where passengers will be screened and quarantined.

China has encouraged airlines to keep international flights running by offering cash subsidies.

The number of new coronavirus cases totalled 47 on Tuesday, all of which were from travellers returning home, down from 78 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

On Wednesday, local authorities downgraded Wuhan’s epidemic risk level from “high” to “medium”.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stands at 81,218, with 474 imported infections. The death toll in mainland China reached 3,281 as of the end of Tuesday, up by four from the previous day.

Malaysia’s prime minister on Wednesday extended a two-week virtual lockdown to April 14th as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, which has the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Muhyiddin Yassin said the country had 172 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday noon, taking the total to 1796, with 17 deaths.