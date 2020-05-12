Coronavirus: Lockdowns eased as cases exceed 4.1m worldwide

Coronavirus has infected more than 4.1 million people and killed more than 286,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

SINGAPORE

Singaporeans will be able to get a haircut at the barber shop or visit a bakery as the government loosens coronavirus restrictions three weeks before a partial lockdown ends.

Despite an upsurge in cases due to an outbreak among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories, the government says transmission in the local community has dropped and it plans a phased reopening of the economy.

Barbers and hairdressers, food manufacturers and outlets, and laundry shops are among selected businesses that can open with strict health measures in place after five weeks of shutdown.

Singapore has reported 23,822 infections, the most in Asia after China, India and Pakistan. But it has a low fatality rate of 21 deaths.

PHILIPPINES

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has said the massive lockdown that has restricted millions to their homes will be eased, but warned that people who want to return to work must follow safeguards to avoid more deaths and a second wave of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Philippine economy contracted in the first quarter and the finance secretary reported that up to 1.5 million jobs have been lost during the lockdown on Luzon island, the country’s most populous region, which includes the capital, Manila.

Mr Duterte made the announcement in videotaped remarks shown on nationwide television. He said his spokesman will later disclose which regions will remain under lockdown and which areas would be released based on the scale and speed of infections. The two-month lockdown was supposed to last until May 15th.

The Philippines has reported more than 11,000 infections, including 726 deaths.

CHINA

China has reported just one new coronavirus case as the government presses ahead with reopening measures, including allowing some students in Beijing to return to class and Shanghai Disneyland to open its gates again to a limited number of visitors.

Other measures have included permitting Beijing’s ancient Forbidden City to expand its visitor numbers, as long as they book online first, show evidence they are healthy and wear a mask while touring the massive complex that was home to generations of China’s emperors.

The National Health Commission also said 115 people remain in treatment and 763 are being isolated and monitored as either suspected cases or after testing positive for the virus without showing symptoms.

China has not reported a new death from the virus in almost a month. In total, it has recorded 4,633 deaths among 82,919 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand health authorities have reported no new coronavirus cases, the third day since early last week the country of 5 million people has recorded zero additional cases.

The news came as New Zealand prepared to relax many of the restrictions imposed since the outbreak began. Most businesses, including retail stores, shopping centres, restaurants and gyms, can reopen on Thursday and schools will reopen on Monday. Bars will be able to start serving customers again on May 21st.

Social distancing rules will still apply and social gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

AUSTRALIA

Prime minister Scott Morrison says Australia is winning the battle against the coronavirus but it “still has the great potential to do enormous harm to the livelihoods of Australians”.

New South Wales, the most populous state, recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since health authorities began documenting a daily total of infections in February.

Australia has reported nearly 7,000 cases, with fewer than 770 active. The national death toll is 97, with New South Wales recording the highest number of fatalities at 46.

The federal government has announced a three-phase easing of coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with states and territories to determine the timing. The initial phase will include the reopening of cafes, restaurants and shops, plus allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people.

Social distancing and hygiene measures will stay in place.-AP