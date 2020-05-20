Coronavirus: Latest updates from around the world

Coronavirus has infected more than 4.9 million people worldwide and killed more than 320,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

United Kingdom

The death toll in the United Kingdom from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose to 35,704, an increase of 363 on the day, culture minister Oliver Dowden said at a daily briefing on Wednesday.

Italy

Deaths from the epidemic in Italy climbed by 161, against 162 the day before, said the Civil Protection Agency, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 665 from 813 on Tuesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st now stands at 32,330, according to the agency – the third highest in the world after those of the United States and United Kingdom.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 227,364 the sixth-highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, UK and Brazil.

People registered as carrying the illness fell to 62,752 from 65,129 the day before.

There were 676 people in intensive care on the day, down from 716 on Tuesday. This maintains an extended decline.

Francesco Vaia, health director of Rome’s Spallanzani infectious diseases hospital, said that of the 100-200 people dying daily from the disease in Italy at present, he believed most were very old and were dying at home, not in hospital.

The Civil Protection Agency said that of those originally infected, 132,282 were declared recovered as of Wednesday against 129,401 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.038 million people have so far been tested for the virus, against two million on Tuesday, out of a population of about 60 million.

Spain

Spain has recorded 27,888 deaths and 232,555 cases of Covid-19, but new fatalities have slowed to under 100 a day. With the Bank of Spain forecasting the tourism-dependent economy to contract up to 12.4 per cent in 2020, frustration is bubbling up. Pablo Casado, leader of the conservative People’s Party, accused prime minister Pedro Sanchez of wrecking the economy and pledged to block his minority government’s legislative agenda.

France

French authorities said they have observed no signs of increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus 10 days after the country ended its lockdown.

Health minister Olivier Veran said the number of Covid-19 patients arriving each day at hospitals is falling, along with people treated in intensive care units.

He cautioned that “this doesn’t mean the virus isn’t there” as the country gradually lifts restrictions. New clusters of Covid-19 cases have been recently discovered among slaughterhouse workers in western France and police officers in northern France.

France has reported at least 143,400 cases of the virus and more than 28,000 deaths.

Croatia

A cruise ship with 756 crew has docked in the Adriatic Sea town of Dubrovnik in Croatia after weeks of being stranded at sea because of coronavirus.

The Carnival Magic cruise ship will remain at Dubrovnik’s port of Gruz for two days as the crew gradually disembark and head to their home countries.

Authorities said they will check the temperature of each crew member coming off the ship but do not expect any infections.

Many such vessels had outbreaks at sea, with some passengers and crew members dying on board or after disembarking from international trips.

China

The country is continuing to combat a cluster of new infections in its northeastern province of Jilin, with four out of five new cases reported on Wednesday located in the region north of Beijing.

Authorities believe the outbreak may have begun among a group of family members and friends who gathered for dining and drinking without maintaining the social distancing regulations that have been increasingly relaxed nearly four months after they were imposed over much of the country.

No deaths were reported on Wednesday and just 87 people remained in treatment, while 375 others were under isolation and monitoring for being suspected cases or for having tested positive without showing symptoms.

China has recorded a total of 4,634 deaths from the virus among 82,965 cases.

India

In a major relief to tens of thousands migrant workers eager to return to their village homes from cities and towns, Indian Railways will be doubling the number of special trains for them and will also run 200 new trains across the country from June 1st.

The carrier said it has operated more than 1,600 trains for migrant workers and transported over 2.1 million of them to their home states in the past 19 days.

Passengers are required to wear masks and undergo health screenings before being permitted to board. The return of these workers in huge numbers has raised fears of many of them carrying infections to their home states from cities and towns.

Ethiopia

Health officials said 66 inmates of a prison in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa have tested positive for coronavirus.

They said contact made between one inmate and his lawyer led to the mass infection. The country has just 389 cases, but health officials said the past two weeks had presented more cases than the previous months combined.

Officials said more people with no travel history are testing positive, indicating a rise in community spread.

Indonesia

Indonesia has recorded its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases as the government prepares for its “new normal” by July.

A health ministry official said that confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections spiked by 693, taking the total number of infections nationwide to more than 19,000, including more than 1,200 deaths.

The previous highest daily increase in cases was recorded a week ago with 689.

President Joko Widodo has said the country must be ready for a “new normal” by July. However, Indonesians are worrying over the commitment from the government and citizens to fight the virus as the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to rise across many provinces outside the capital, Jakarta.

So far, only four out of 34 provinces and dozens of cities have applied the restrictions.

Many areas in the country’s most populous island of Java have not formally implemented the restrictions, despite the fact that more than 60 per cent of cases and about 80 per cent of total deaths in the country have been recorded on the island.

Pakistan

Pakistan’s first politician to test positive for coronavirus has died at a hospital in Lahore.

According to doctors and Pakistan’s ruling party, Shaheen Raza (69) was taken to hospital three days ago. Her condition deteriorated on Wednesday and she died.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan expressed his grief at her death.

The announcement about her death comes as the country recorded its highest single-day death toll from Covid-19, with 46 in the last 24 hours.

Philippines

Police have raided a small clandestine hospital and a drugstore catering to Chinese citizens suspected to be infected with Covid-19 and arrested two Chinese administrators.

Brig Gen Rhoderick Armamento said officers found a Chinese patient in the seven-bed hospital and drugstore during the raid at a residential villa, which had been illegally turned into a medical facility at the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone northwest of Manila.

More than 200 suspected Chinese-brand coronavirus rapid test kits and syringes, which had been used, were recovered in waste bins, he said.

“They have practised medicine and prescribed drug without licence,” said Brig Gen Armamento. “The Chinese patients who were brought there may still be walking around in public and can infect other people.”

The Chinese who have gone to the underground hospital may include the large numbers of workers in online gambling outfits in Clark, a former US Air Force base turned into a commercial and leisure hub.

Singapore

The country, which has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, plans to exit a partial lockdown that ends on June 1st in a controlled approach over three phases.

Officials say businesses that do not pose high risk of transmission can reopen from June 2nd but some retail shops, personal services and dine-in restaurants will still be barred.

Schools will reopen in phases and families can visit each other, but limited to one visit a day and not more than two guests in a household.

The city-state has reported 28,794 cases with 22 deaths. Most of the cases are linked to foreign workers, who remained locked down in their crowded dormitories. – AP/Reuters