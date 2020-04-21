Coronavirus: Italy to start easing lockdown from May

Italy will announce before the end of this week its plans for the gradual reopening from a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus emergency that will be applied starting from May 4th, prime minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday. The lockdown, closing most Italian businesses and preventing people leaving their homes for all but essential needs, has been in place since March 9th, putting a major strain on the euro zone’s third largest economy.

“I wish I could say: let’s reopen everything. Immediately. We start tomorrow morning ... But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve go up in an uncontrolled way and would nullify all the efforts we have made so far,” Mr Conte wrote in a Facebook post. “We must act on the basis of a national (reopening) plan, which however takes into account the territorial peculiarities.”

Mr Conte said the easing of restrictions would happen on the basis of a thorough study and scientific data and not to “satisfy a part of public opinion or to satisfy the requests of some production categories, individual companies or specific regions”. The number of new Covid-19 cases dropped to 2,256 on Monday, the lowest level in well over a month, the Civil Protection Agency said. The total death toll stood at 24,114, the second highest in the world after that of the United States. Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.46 million globally and 169,863 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 3am Irish time on Tuesday.

WHO warns on restriction easing

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness.

The warning comes as governments across the world start rolling out plans to get their economies up and running again.

Dr Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, said: “This is not the time to be lax. Instead, we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future.”

He said governments must remain vigilant to stop the spread of the virus and the lifting of lockdowns and other social distancing measures must be done gradually and strike the right balance between keeping people healthy and allowing economies to function.

Despite concerns from health officials, some US states have announced aggressive reopening plans, while Boeing and at least one other American heavy-equipment manufacturer resumed production.

Elsewhere around the world, step-by-step reopenings are under way in Europe, where the crisis has begun to ebb in places such as Italy, Spain and Germany.

Australia said it will allow the resumption of non-urgent surgeries from next week as health authorities grow more confident that hospitals there will not be overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients.

The reopenings come as politicians grow weary of soaring unemployment and the prospect of economic depression.

Asian shares followed Wall Street lower on Tuesday after US oil futures plunged below zero because of a worldwide glut as factories, with cars and aeroplanes not being used.

The cost to have a barrel of US crude delivered in May plummeted to negative $37.63 as traders run out of places to store it. It was at roughly $60 at the start of the year.

A woman wears a protective mask inside a book store in Rome on Monday. Photograph:Angelo Carconi/AFP

Businesses which start operating again in the US are likely to engender goodwill with president Donald Trump at a time when his administration is doling out billions of dollars in relief to companies.

Europe

Germany’s confirmed cases have risen by 1,785 to 143,457. This year’s Oktoberfest in Munich has been called off because of the pandemic. The cancellation of the world-famous annual celebration of beer, which was supposed to run from September 19th to October 4th, underlines expectations that the path back to normal life will be very long. The Oktoberfest typically draws about six million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Bavaria’s capital. German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled readiness to finance economic recovery in Europe from the pandemic through a bigger European Union budget and the issuance of joint debt via the European Commission.

The spread of the coronavirus in Spain seems to be slowing despite more than 200,000 people now having been infected.

France has stopped all flights outside the Schengen zone, French transport and environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

“There are no more international flights outside the Schengen zone”, Ms Borne told French RTL radio.

Denmark will not allow public gatherings to exceed 500 persons until at least September 1st, the Danish health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The statement contradicted earlier media reports, which said the government would allow larger public gatherings from May 10th. A current upper limit on public gatherings of 10 people is in effect until May 10th.

Britain needs to be sure that any lifting or easing of social distancing measures does not lead to a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for prime minister Boris Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin said Russia had managed to slow the spread of the coronavirus but warned the peak still lay ahead after confirmed infections surged past 47,000.

Americas

Mr Trump has been agitating to restart the economy, singling out Democratic-led states and egging on protesters complaining that the shutdowns are destroying their livelihoods and trampling their rights.

In several states — most of them Republican-led — governors said they had seen signs that the coronavirus curve is flattening, making it possible to start reopening businesses and public spaces.

Mr Trump said on Monday he will suspend all immigration into the United States temporarily through an executive order. He also said he was working with state governors to make sure they had the resources needed to ramp up testing, while the US Congress inched toward a $450 billion (€ 415 bn) deal to help small businesses and hospitals.

Argentina is set to widen an economic aid package to 850 billion pesos (€ 11.9 billion).

Brazil is discussing with its main airlines to further reduce an already minimal flight schedule, three sources told Reuters, while president Jair Bolsonaro hopes this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures.

Colombia will extend its coronavirus quarantine until May 11th while Panama registered 191 new cases and 10 deaths on Monday, bringing total cases to 4,658 and the death toll to 136.

Mexico and Haiti have detected infections among migrants deported recently from the United States.

Asia-Pacific

Hong Kong’s government will extend social restrictions for another 14 days. Thailand, which recorded 19 new cases, said its customs-based exports in March unexpectedly increased 4.17 per cent from a year earlier.

Indonesia will ban the mass exodus tradition, locally known as ‘mudik,’ at the end of the Muslim fasting month in May.

Australia will relax restrictions on elective surgeries after slowing the spread of coronavirus, while students in New South Wales will start returning to school next month in much larger numbers.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand plans to ease mortgage restrictions as a response to the economic downturn from the pandemic.

Singapore’s health ministry confirmed an additional 1,426 cases of the Covid-19 infection, a record daily jump.

Middle East and Africa

Shopping malls and bazaars reopened in Iran despite warnings by health officials that a new wave of infections could ripple through the country.

South Africa will increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a lockdown.

Kuwait will extend the suspension of work in the public sector until May 31st and expand a nationwide curfew to 16 hours, a government spokesman said.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said a four-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities from Thursday. – Reuters