Coronavirus: Italy in lockdown, US cases top 1k, Belgium reports first death

More than 119,100 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,298 have died across the world as the outbreak spread to more countries, causing greater economic damage.

Police are forcing people to keep apart in Italian cafes as part of efforts to contain the spread of the illness in the country.

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has surpassed 10,000 in Italy, more than anywhere else in the world bar China where the outbreak began.

China only reported 24 new cases on Wednesday, compared to thousands per day last month, and the country is now seeing cases being brought in from overseas with six recorded cases in Beijing coming from outside the country: five from Italy and one from the United States.

Infections outside China have been reported by 117 countries.

The first coronavirus death has been reported in Belgium. The patient was 90-years-old, Belga news agency says

In Italy, many of Italy’s 62 million people have been encouraged to stay home and police across the country have patrolled cafes to ensure owners kept customers one metre apart during daylight hours and then enforced a strict 6pm closure order.

“It’s bad. People are terrorised,” said Massimo Leonardo, who runs a market stall. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Italy has found itself increasingly sealed off as other countries sought to keep infections contained.

Malta and Spain announced a ban on air traffic from Italy, while British Airways and Air Canada suspended all Italy flights.

Britain, Ireland, Hong Kong and Germany strengthened travel advisories and urged their citizens to leave and even the Vatican erected a new barricade at the edge of St Peter’s Square.

“Get out of northern Italy if you’re there,” said Erik Broegger Rasmussen, head of consular services for Denmark’s foreign ministry.

Irish abroad: Do you live in an area affected by the coronavirus? (200 word max)

Diminishing threat

But in China, the diminishing threat prompted president Xi Jinping to visit the central city of Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak, on Tuesday and declare: “We will certainly defeat this epidemic.”

“Things are slowly returning to normal,” said Yang Tianxiao, a finance worker in Beijing, where the city government is gradually easing restrictions.

The US has confirmed more than 1,000 cases of the virus across 38 states. Some states, including most recently Michigan, have declared a state of emergency

Meanwhile, New York’s governor announced he is sending the National Guard to scrub public places and deliver food in a New York City suburb that is at the centre of the nation’s biggest known cluster of infections.

In Washington state, where 19 of its 24 deaths have been connected to a Seattle-area nursing home, Governor Jay Inslee announced new rules for screening health care workers and limiting visitors at nursing homes.

And in California, thousands of restless passengers stuck on a cruise ship hit by coronavirus waited their turn to get off the vessel and head to US military bases or their home countries for two weeks of quarantine.

US president Donald Trump will meet with the heads of some of the largest US banks on Wednesday to discuss the financial industry’s response to the disease epidemic, according to the White House press office.

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive and is self-isolating.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell has been advised to self-isolate after meeting Nadine Dorries — who has tested positive for coronavirus — last week.

Italians arriving in Britain are being advised to self-isolate, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Spain, with over 1,200 cases and 30 deaths, decided to close schools and universities in Madrid and the Basque capital Vitoria.

Cruise ship

Two passengers on a cruise ship being held outside Marseille are being tested for suspected infection.

The Catholic Church in Poland wants to increase the number of Masses on Sundays to meet crowd limits. With 17 cases so far, the country has cancelled all large-scale events.

The virus has shaken global markets, with stocks, oil and other financial markets around the world went on another wild ride on Tuesday, clawing back ground after their historic plunge the previous day.

Investors are likely to see more big swings until the number of infections slows down, and fear was still rampant that economies stood at the brink of recession, market watchers said.

“We are in a global panic,” said Estelle Brack, an economist in Paris. “We are in the deep unknown.”

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive and is self-isolating.

Russia recommended on Tuesday that people avoid public transport, shopping malls and other public places at rush hour.

Austria will deny entry to people arriving from Italy and has banned indoor events of more than 100 people.

The Czech Republic, which has reported 40 cases, will suspend schools other than universities from Wednesday, and ban events hosting more than 100 people.

The European Union will suspend a rule requiring airlines to run most of their scheduled services or forfeit landing slots, as the crisis deepens. Canada recorded its first death and Panama confirmed its first case on Monday.

The Democratic Republic of Congo reported its first case, while Indonesia, Lebanon and Panama had their first fatalities.