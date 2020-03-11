Coronavirus: Italy in lockdown, US cases top 1k, Belgium reports first death

An increasingly locked down Italy has more than 10,000 coronavirus infections and recorded soaring deaths among its ageing population.

Capital city Rome has been transformed into a ghost town after Italy’s 62 million population was told to mostly stay at home. And while shops, cafes and restaurants remain open, police around the country are enforcing rules that customers stay 3 feet apart and certain businesses close by 6pm.

Authorities said 631 people have died of the Covid-19 illness in Italy, with an increase of 168 deaths recorded on Tuesday. The health crisis is dealing a serious blow to the country’s economy – the third-largest of the 19 countries using the euro – and threatens instability worldwide.

The Italian government announced it is earmarking €25 billion to confront coronavirus, with the first spending commitments by the end of week.

Economic minister Roberto Gualtieri said a decree expected by Friday will outline spending of about €12 billion, which will include measures to support health services and the civil protection agency and to support the labour market.

Markets across Asia have dropped despite Wall Street’s gains a day earlier. Investors seemed encouraged by promises by US president Donald Trump of a relief package to cushion economic pain from the outbreak. Governments around Asia and elsewhere have also announced billions of dollars in stimulus funds, including packages revealed in Japan and Australia.

For most, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a temperature and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 119,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,200 have died.

The virus has disrupted travel, closed schools and halted manufacturing in places around the globe.

Conference

In the US the majority of the country’s 1,000 cases are being tied to a conference in Boston, and leaders in multiple states are announcing curbs on large events. Universities around the country are emptying their classrooms and moving to online instruction and uncertainty surrounds the upcoming opening of the Major League Baseball.

New York’s governor said National Guard troops would scrub public places and deliver food to a suburb where infections have spiked. In Washington state, where a Seattle-area nursing home was the centre of an outbreak, officials said the virus had spread to at least 10 other long-term care facilities. In California, thousands of restless passengers remained stuck on a cruise ship, waiting for their turn to disembark to begin quarantines.

It is all evidence of the continuing westward push of the virus. In China, where it first emerged, officials said they had counted only 24 new cases on Wednesday.

In a reversal of positions, China is seeing new cases brought in from overseas. In Beijing, the capital, all the new cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday came from outside the country, five from Italy and one from the United States.

Iran said the coronavirus death toll has risen by 63 to 354 amid more than 9,000 cases in the Islamic Republic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel cited expert estimates that up to 70 per cent of the population could be infected by the new coronavirus as she insisted on the necessity of measures to slow its spread.

Germany had confirmed some 1,300 infections as of Wednesday, with two deaths.

The government has recommended the cancellation of all events with more than 1,000 people, among other things.

Germany

Mrs Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin: “You have to understand that if the virus is there, and the population has no immunity yet to this virus, there are no vaccines and no therapy so far, a high percentage – experts say 60 to 70 per cent – of the population will be infected.”

She said the priority is to slow the spread of the disease “so all the measures we are taking are of the greatest significance because they are giving us time – it does matter what we do, it is not in vain”.

Belgium’s health ministry announced a first death related to the coronavirus, with health authorities saying the patient was a 90-year-old woman.

Since the epidemic that emerged in China late last year began, 314 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Belgium but the ministry predicted that more cases would soon emerge, saying hospitals are seeing more and more people with respiratory infections.

The European Union nation introduced a series of preventive measures on Tuesday, including a recommendation to ban indoor gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Schools remain open so far but the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are being urged to avoid public transportation.

Spain’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 2,000, with roughly half of them in the Madrid region, where two-thirds of the country’s virus deaths have occurred.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,002 cases nationally, up 363 from the previous day. Deaths reached 47, up 11 from Tuesday.

Beijing’s city government said all passengers arriving in the city from overseas, regardless of their points of departure, are now required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The order, which goes into immediate effect on Wednesday, is part of stepped-up measures to prevent the virus that was first detected in China from re-entering the country. – PA