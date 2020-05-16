Coronavirus: India’s cases surpass China as Russia records highest daily fatalities

There are now 4,543,297 cases of coronavirus worldwide with 307,705 deaths reprted, according to data from John Hopkins unversity on Saturday. The figures are likely to represent a significant underestimate of the true scale of the pandemic.

The following is a round-up of some of the latest developments around the world:

India

India’s coronavirus infection cases surpassed that of China when the health ministry on Saturday reported a new total of 85,940, with 2,752 deaths. In total, China has reported 4,633 deaths among 82,933 cases since the virus was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan. The worst hit Indian states are Maharashtra with 29,100 cases, Tamil Nadu 10,108, Gujarat 9,931 and New Delhi 8,895. Prime minister Narendra Modi’s government is due to announce this weekend a decision whether to extend the 54-day lockdown. Early this month, it started gradually easing the restrictions to resume economic activity by allowing neighbourhood shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming to resume. It has also resumed a limited train service across the country to help stranded migrant workers, students and tourists.

Russia

Russia reported 9,200 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with 119 deaths over the last 24 hours. The latter figure is the highest daily figure of deaths the country has recorded so far. Russia reported 9,200 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, down from 10,598 new cases reported the previous day. Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said the overall number of cases nationwide stood at 272,043. It added that 119 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll from the virus to 2,537

Italy

Italy’s government on Saturday approved a decree which will allow travel to and from abroad from June 3rd, in a major development as it moves to unwind one of the world’s most rigid coronavirus lockdowns. The government will allow free travel across the country from that same day. Some regions had pushed for a swifter rollback, but prime minister Giuseppe Conte has insisted on a gradual return to normal to prevent a second wave of infections. More than 31,600 Italians have died of Covid-19 since the outbreak came to light on February 21st, the third-highest death toll in the world after that of the United States and Britain. The statement confirmed that some businesses will reopen May 18th and stopped short of allowing social gatherings. Though responsibility was handed to Italy’s regions, the government can reimpose restrictions, including local lockdowns, to control any new outbreaks. Portugal, Spain and Greece also eased some of their measures earlier, signaling optimism that southern Europe’s scarred economies can start to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

Spain

Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 102 on Saturday, the health ministry said, marking the lowest 24-hour rise since mid March. The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday, the ministry said. In Madrid on Friday the government hailed large-scale population testing as a key tool in the fight against the coronavirus. It has warned that any premature relaxation of restrictions could have “enormous consequences”, given that only 5 per cent of Spaniards have had the disease. In an interview with the Guardian, Pedro Duque, a former astronaut who serves as Spain’s science minister, said that the preliminary results of a nationwide serological study published earlier this week would be crucial to the government’s response. The study, which involved more than 60,000 people, revealed that around 5 per cent of the population - some two million people - has had the coronavirus. It also showed that 33 per cent of those who had caught the virus had not shown any symptoms.

Austria

Austria’s borders with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary will fully reopen on June 15, the interior ministry said on Saturday, extending an easing of border controls to its eastern neighbours previously agreed with many of its neighbours to the west. The announcement follows a previously coordinated step to fully remove barriers on travel between Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein from June 15th onwards and ease restrictions on who is allowed transit in the meantime. Restrictions remain in place for transit from Italy. The European Union on Wednesday pushed to reopen internal borders and restart travel, but recommended Europe’s external borders remain closed for most travel at least until mid-June.

Indigenous from the Parque das Tribos community mourn besides the coffin of Chief Messias (53) of the Kokama tribe who died from coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil. Photograph: Michael Dantas/AFP

Germany

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 620 to 173,772, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 57 to 7,881, the tally showed. German finance minister Olaf Scholz is working on an aid package worth € 57 billion to help municipalities cope with a plunge in tax revenues caused by the coronavirus crisis, a finance ministry document showed on Saturday. The package should help towns stabilise their public finances and include extra relief for some heavily indebted municipalities, according to the finance ministry document seen by Reuters. Restaurants in Germany reopened for the first time in two months on Friday and other countries loosened travel restrictions and threw open borders. Berlin’s restaurants, cafes and snack kiosks were allowed to serve customers again, so long as they obeyed physical distancing. People from two separate households could share a table, but had to keep a distance of 1.5m from each other. Under new rules, waiting staff are required to wear face coverings. Cooks and other kitchen staff are not. Diners are also recommended to wear masks, but these are not compulsory - unless you use the toilet. Buffets are banned and food has to be cooked on the premises.

Slovenia

On Friday, Slovenia proclaimed an end to its coronavirus epidemic. EU citizens can now enter freely, but non-EU travellers have to go through quarantine. Italy is to allow travel within separate regions from May 18th and is set to dispense with all national travel restrictions from June 3rd. Germany has dropped a two-week quarantine requirement imposed in March for passengers arriving from other EU states. Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland are all included in the new arrangement.

Baltic states

The Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have opened their borders to each other to create a “mini Schengen area”. Free movement of people will be restored to all 6 million permanent residents of the Baltic states, but arrivals from outside the three countries will have to undergo a two-week quarantine period. The easing of lockdowns is in response to sinking national death rates. Denmark reported zero deaths on Friday for the first time since March, while Spain said its rate was falling.

Australia

Struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus while the rest of Australia has begun relaxing a two-month lockdown, Victoria state on Saturday reported 11 new cases, including some linked to known clusters at a meat factory and a McDonald’s restaurant. The nationwide tally of new cases had still to be compiled for Saturday, but on Friday the southeastern state had accounted for 20 of the 31 new cases reported across the country. New South Wales, the most populous state, has been hardest hit by Covid-19, but new cases there have subsided, with just three reported on Saturday. For the first weekend since mid-March, restaurants, cafes and bars were re-opening in most parts of Australia, including New South Wales, but Victoria retained most of its lockdown measures. The northeast state of Queensland, where just one case was reported on Saturday, also eased its restrictions over the weekend, allowing restaurants, cafes and beauty salons to reopen, and groups of 10 people to meet for recreational purposes in parks, at playgrounds or for barbecues. Australia has recorded just over 7,000 cases, including 98 deaths, significantly below levels reported in North America and Europe, but health officials continued to urge vigilance and encouraged people to stay home.

United States

The US House of Representatives has narrowly approved a $3 trillion Bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy. But Republican leaders, who control the Senate, and Donald Trump have vowed to block it, despite some Republican support for provisions aimed at helping state and local governments. Meanwhile president Donald Trump has announced details of a “warp-speed” effort to create a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, even as experts warn that such a breakthrough could take longer than 18 months. During remarks in the White House Rose Garden on Friday that had to compete with honking from protesting truck drivers, the US president also urged schools to reopen in the autumn and insisted: “Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”

An Associated Press analysis found 41 of the nation’s 50 states fall short of the Covid-19 testing levels that experts say are necessary to avoid another wave of outbreaks, even as some of those states move aggressively to allow businesses to reopen. Rapid, widespread testing is considered essential to tracking and containing coronavirus. The AP analysis is based on metrics developed by Harvard University’s Global Health Institute. Harvard researchers have calculated the US needs to test at least 900,000 people daily to reopen the economy safely, nearly three times the current tally of about 360,000, according to figures compiled by the Covid Tracking Project website. Among the states falling short are Texas and Georgia, which have reopened shopping centres, barbers, and other businesses. Dr Ashish Jha, director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, said: “I really do feel there are dangers here to opening up without enough tests, but I don’t feel it’s a uniform danger everywhere in the country.” New York state is moving more cautiously, allowing smaller cities and rural regions spared the brunt of the outbreak to reopen first. The first wave will include retail — though only for kerb-side or in-store pick-up — along with construction and manufacturing. New York governor Andrew Cuomo has also said beaches will reopen in time for next weekend’s Memorial Day holiday.

South Korea

In South Korea, which has one of the highest levels of testing, a health ministry spokesman said on Saturday that the country may have dodged a major outbreak after finding 162 cases linked to clubgoers in Seoul, the densely populated capital. Son Young-rae said 46,000 people have been tested in the club-related outbreak. “It’s notable there were no new transmissions in churches, call centres and gyms where virus carriers went to,” he said, adding that is a sign facilities and businesses are practising proper hygiene and enforcing distance between people.

Sanitary workers clad in protective gear disinfect the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, South Korea, on Friday Photograph: Yonhap/EPA

China

China is shortening its annual legislative session, which begins next week in Beijing, as small clusters of cases pop up elsewhere in the country. The spread of the disease has largely stopped in the country where the pandemic started, but Jilin province in the north-east has reported 28 cases over nine days, the latest two on Friday.

Brazil

Brazil lost its second health minister in a month on Friday after president Jair Bolsonaro demanded wider use of unproven anti-malarial drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak, adding to turmoil in one of the pandemic’s worst global hotspots. The country confirmed 15,305 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, a record for a 24-hour period, as well as 824 related deaths, according to data from the health ministry. Brazil has registered 218,223 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and 14,817 deaths.

Mexico

Mexico is moving towards a gradual reactivation of its economy on Monday despite the fact the number of new coronavirus infections continues to grow every day.The ominous numbers are raising fears of a new wave of infections like other countries have suffered after loosening restrictions.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is straddling the issue, telling the public the fight against the virus depends on continued social distancing in many places while describing how other areas will begin to return to work from Monday. The number of new confirmed cases hit a new daily high on Friday, the country recorded more than 2,000 cases for the second day in a row, suggesting its outbreak has yet to peak. Mexico has suffered a total of 4,767 deaths so far.–Reuters, PA, Bloomberg, Guardian