Coronavirus: India reports biggest daily rise in cases as global death toll exceeds 333,000

Coronavirus has infected over five million people across the world and killed over 333,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

India

The country’s biggest daily jump in cases was registered on Friday, with some 6,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus announced.

The country of 1.3 billion people reported a total of over 118,000 confirmed cases on Friday, a roughly 5 per cent increase from Thursday’s figures. Included in the total are 3,583 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a lockdown, which started on March 25th, to May 31st, but relaxed rules in areas with lower numbers of cases and allowed state governments to issue their own guidelines on some matters.

India’s airlines will be allowed to resume flights with about a third of operations as of Monday, but only on domestic routes and under rules that are among the strictest in the world.

Singapore

Coronavirus cases in Singapore topped 30,000 on Friday as the city-state reports hundreds of new infections in cramped migrant worker dormitories every day.

The lowly paid workers represented the vast majority of the 612 new cases reported on Friday, a daily infection rate that is one of the highest in Asia, taking Singapore’s total cases to 30,426. The death toll remains at 22.

Singapore closed schools and most workplaces in April as part of measures to curb infections.

This week, the government published plans for some businesses to resume at the beginning of June, given the low rate of infections outside the worker dormitories.

Businesses with less transmission risk like manufacturing and finance will be allowed to reopen, along with schools. Retail shops and restaurants will remain closed.

South Korea

The country has reported 20 new coronavirus cases, including nine in the Seoul metropolitan area, as authorities scramble to stem transmissions while proceeding with a phased reopening of schools.

The figures announced by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,142 cases and 264 deaths with nine other new cases were linked to international arrivals.

South Korea was reporting around 500 new cases a day in early March but has since managed to stabilise infections with aggressive tracing and testing. Officials have eased social distancing measures and began reopening schools, starting with high school seniors on Wednesday.

But students at dozens of schools in Incheon, near Seoul, were sent back home when some tested positive after visiting a karaoke room or taking private classes from a virus carrier.

United States

More than 4,300 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes under a controversial state directive that was ultimately scrapped amid criticisms it was accelerating the nation’s deadliest outbreaks, according to a count by The Associated Press.

The tally found out how many Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals to nursing homes under the March 25th directive after New York’s Health Department declined to release its internal survey conducted two weeks ago.

It says it is still verifying data that was incomplete.

Whatever the full number, nursing home administrators, residents’ advocates and relatives say it has added up to a big and indefensible problem for facilities that even Governor Andrew Cuomo, the main proponent of the policy, called “the optimum feeding ground for this virus”.

Australia

The Australian government has extended its ban on cruise ship visits for three months until September 17th in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian Border Force announced the extension of the ban, which has been in place since March 27th when there were 28 cruise ships in Australian waters.

Any cruise ship capable of carrying more than 100 passengers is prohibited from operating cruises in the country.

Outbreaks linked to cruise ships and aged care homes have proven the most deadly in Australia.

–Agencies