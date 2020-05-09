Coronavirus: Half of Spain to see lockdown eased as daily deaths fall

Coronavirus has infected more than 3.9 million people and killed more than 270,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University based on official data.

Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

Spain

Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to its second lowest since mid-March on Saturday, as half the country prepared to move to the next phase of an exit from one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns.

Spain began to loosen its lockdown this week, but Phase 1 will include a considerable easing of measures that will allow people to move around their province as well as attend concerts and go to the theatre.

Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed. The country’s daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 179 on Saturday, down from 229 the previous day and a fraction of highs above 900 seen in early April. The cumulative death total rose to 26,478 while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 223,578 from 222,857 the day before, the health ministry said.

“We’ve managed to retake 99 percent of the ground lost to the virus,” said prime inister Pedro Sanchez in a televised address on Saturday. But he warned people moving to Phase 1 to be “prudent” and “cautious”. He said a national period of mourning would be called once the whole country had passed to Phase 1.

Some 51 per cent of the population will progress to Phase 1 of a four-step easing plan on Monday after the government decided the regions in which they lived met the necessary criteria.

In regions that made the cut, such as the Canary and Balearic Islands, bars, restaurants and shops will open at reduced capacity, and museums, gyms and hotels will open their doors for the first time in nearly two months. The country’s two biggest cities - Madrid and Barcelona - do not currently meet the criteria for easing and will remain on Phase 0.

United Kingdom

On Saturday, the Scottish government announced that another 36 people had died in Scotland from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll there to 1,847.

Public Health Wales said a total of 1,099 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, an increase of nine on Friday’s figures. A further 118 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in Wales to 11,121.

The British government is set to announce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travellers into Britain as part of measures aimed at avoiding a second peak of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been reported.

The London Times says that British prime minister Boris Johnson will make the announcement in an address to the nation on Sunday.

Under the measures, which are expected to be implemented in June, all passengers arriving at airports and ports will be required to provide an address at which they will immediately self-isolate for 14 days.However it says travellers from Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will be exempt from the quarantine.

The paper reports that “authorities will conduct spot checks”, with punishments for those not adhering to the rules including “fines of up to £1,000” and deportation.

United States

A day after the White House confirmed that US president Donald Trump’s personal valet had tested positive for the virus, Mr Trump told reporters that Katie Miller, press secretary to US vice-president Mike Pence, had also been infected. She is married to senior Trump aide and immigration policy hard-liner Stephen Miller and travels frequently with Mr Pence. The back-to-back diagnoses of individuals close to Mr Trump, Mr Pence and the White House inner circle raised questions about whether the highest levels of government are adequately safeguarded from infection. “We’ve taken every single precaution to protect the president,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

More than 77,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, out of more than 1.29 million confirmed cases, according to a Reuters tally. Elderly individuals and people with underlying chronic health conditions have been the most vulnerable. But New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday reported the death of a 5-year old boy from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the coronavirus, highlighting a potential new pandemic risk for children.

Italy

Italy has become the second European country to record more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths.

The Health Ministry registered 243 deaths on Friday, bringing the total of those who died in the country to 30,201.

Italy was the first country in Europe with a major outbreak of Covid-19.

Authorities said many more are likely to have died with the infection at home or in nursing homes without being diagnosed.

With 1,327 more cases registered in the 24-hour period ending on Friday evening, Italy now tallies 217,185 confirmed coronavirus infections. Some 11,000 more people have recovered from the illness than are currently positive for the infection.

Lombardy in the north continues to be the hardest-hit region, accounting for nearly one-half of the latest cases registered on Friday.

Health and government authorities are concerned that partial easing earlier in the week of some lockdown measures, such as reopening of public parks and gardens, could see a rise in cases if people ignore social distancing rules.

South Korea

Seoul has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of coronavirus infections were linked to clubgoers who went out last weekend as South Korea relaxed social distancing guidelines. The measures imposed by mayor Park Won-soon came after the national government urged entertainment venues around the nation to close or enforce anti-virus measures, including distancing, temperature checks, keeping customer lists and requiring employees to wear masks.

Officials reported 18 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, including 12 in the capital Seoul, as health workers scramble to trace contacts after detecting a slew of transmissions linked to clubgoers.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 10,840 cases and 256 deaths.

Officials said they detected at least 15 infections linked to a 29-year-old man who visited three clubs last Saturday before testing positive on Wednesday.

The infections raised concern about a broader spread of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live.

Germany

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,251 to 168,551, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 147 to 7,369, the tally showed.

The Bundesliga season will restart on May 16th, the German Football League (DFL) has said, making it the first European league to resume amid the

coronavirus epidemic. The DFL said the season would resume under strict health protocols, with no fans allowed in stadiums and several matches, including the Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, taking place on the relaunch day. – PA/Reuters