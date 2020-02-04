Coronavirus: Government advises Irish in China to leave

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish people to leave China because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a change to its existing travel advice, the department says Irish people in China whose continued presence is not essential should “contact their travel agency or airlines regarding available routes out before any further restrictions may be imposed”.

The department’s updated advice is in line with new recommendations from the British authorities who are advising their citizens to leave “if you can”.

The UK’s foreign office changed its travel advice after health secretary Matt Hancock said he expects more cases to be diagnosed in the UK.

It was made after many airline carriers, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, grounded their flights serving China due to the outbreak. A number of Chinese airlines continue to operate, though not in Hubei province, where the outbreak started.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “We now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus.

See Statista.com

“Where there are still British nationals in Hubei province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this.”

The elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions may be at heightened risk, the foreign office warned.

Mr Raab told MPs in the Commons: “There’s an estimated 30,000 UK nationals in China and the proportion of the population who have the virus outside of Wuhan is much lower than in Wuhan itself.”

A total of 94 UK nationals and family members were evacuated to Britain from Wuhan on two flights last weekend.

Chinese authorities said on Tuesday the death toll in mainland China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 425, with the number of cases now standing at 20,438. Two people have died outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that although the virus was spreading rapidly in Hubei, the situation “currently” was not a pandemic.

Macau, one of Asia’s big gambling destinations, announced a temporary closure of its casinos, while off the coast of Japan, 3,700 people on board a cruise liner are being screened after a passenger tested positive for the virus.