Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 311,000 as countries gradually ease lockdowns

Coronavirus has infected more than 4.6 million people across the world and killed more than 311,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Many countries are starting gradual easing of lockdowns, however. Greece and France have reopened some beaches, German soccer’s Bundesliga became the first major sports league to resume and people in the Chinese city of Wuhan were dancing again on Saturday night – but all with tight restrictions to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.

China

China reported five new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, as the commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of classes for many young children from June 2nd.

Of the new cases, two were imported and three were domestic infections in the north-eastern province of Jilin that has seen a small spike in cases of unknown origin.

In Shanghai, pupils retain the option of continuing to follow classes online rather than facing virus testing and social distancing measures to be imposed at schools. As in Beijing and other cities, Shanghai has already restarted classes for older pupils preparing for exams.

No new deaths have been reported for the past month, but Jilin added one fatality retrospectively, bringing China’s total to 4,634 out of 82,947 cases reported since the outbreak was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Meanwhile, the number of domestic flights has returned to 60 per cent of pre-outbreak levels, exceeding 10,000 per day for the first time since February 1st. No passenger numbers were given.

With the summer holidays approaching, numerous tourist sites have reopened, including Beijing’s Forbidden City palace complex and Shanghai’s Disneyland resort, although with strict social distancing measures still in place.

Italy

Premier Giuseppe Conte acknowledged reopening the economy brings a risk of new outbreaks of coronavirus, but said “we must accept it”.

He said the nationwide lockdown that began in early March had brought “the expected results”, putting the country in a position to expand economic activity in the second phase of reopening.

Shops, bars, cafes, restaurants, hairdressers and museums are among the business and cultural activities that can resume from Monday. Gyms and swimming pools can reopen a week after. Travel between regions and into Italy from abroad will be permitted from June 3rd.

Mr Conte said the country must accept the risks and open before the availability of a vaccine. But he said an extensive monitoring system is in place and the government will intervene to close areas if there are new outbreaks.

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will ask Parliament for what he hopes will be the last extension of a state of emergency to battle the pandemic, until around late June.

Tourism, which accounts for 12 per cent of GDP, looks set to lose its critical summer season.

“Spain needs tourism,” Mr Sanchez said. “But tourism needs security. It needs health guarantees.”

Sudan

The health ministry has reported the country’s highest one-day tally of coronavirus infections, with 325 new Covid-19 patients and six deaths.

The figures take the country’s tally to 2,289 confirmed cases, including 97 fatalities. A total of 222 patients were discharged after recovering.

Most of the country’s Covid patients are in the capital Khartoum, where authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew in April to stem the spread of the virus.

South Korea

The country reported 13 new cases of coronavirus over a 24-hour period, raising hopes a fresh outbreak linked to nightclubs in Seoul may be waning.

The additional figures released on Sunday by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national tally to 11,050 with 262 deaths.

After weeks of a slowdown in new cases, South Korea’s daily jump marked an average of about 30 for several days, mostly associated with nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district.

Officials did not say how many of the 13 new cases were linked to night spots in Itaewon.

Americas

Venezuela has reported its biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit the South American nation.

Vice-president Delcy Rodriguez said the 45 new cases bring Venezuela’s total to 504, with 10 deaths. Officials have reported a relatively low number of cases since the first were discovered in mid-March.

But while Venezuela has reported relatively few cases so far, health experts say its hospitals are especially vulnerable to being overwhelmed.

President Nicolas Maduro ordered a nationwide lockdown shortly after the first cases emerged, and he recently extended it until mid-June.

Officials say that 35 of Saturday’s cases involved people returning to Venezuela, including several on a flight from Peru.

Brazil’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose on Saturday past those of Spain and Italy, which was once the epicentre of the pandemic, making Brazil’s outbreak the fourth largest in the world, according to official figures.

US president Donald Trump said his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organization, including one in which Washington would pay about 10 per cent of its former level.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state’s new confirmed Covid-19 cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to go shop, exercise or socialise and not from essential workers.