Coronavirus: Global death toll nears 240,000 with 3.3m cases

Some countries are beginning to ease lockdown conditions amid signs the coronavirus outbreak is stabilising.

Almost 240,000 people have died of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, according to figures collected by Johns Hopkins University in the US. Worldwide, more than 3.3 million people have been infected.

Here are the latest updates from around the world:

China

China, where the pandemic began in December, reported one new infection and no deaths in the 24 hours until midnight on Friday.

The country has reported a total of 82,875 confirmed cases and 4,633 deaths.

The National Health Commission reported 43 people were released from hospitals on Friday after being declared recovered, raising the total to 77,685. There were a total 557 people still in hospital on the mainland.

UK

A total of 27,510 people have died in Britain after testing positive for coronavirus, an increase of 739 since Thursday and the highest death toll in any European country apart from Italy.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said this week that Britain had passed the peak of coronavirus infections and his government will next week outline the next stage in its strategy, although the lockdown is expected to remain.

Commuters in Britain could be asked to check their temperature at home before travelling under plans to ease the lockdown.

US

Gilead Science Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir was granted emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration for coronavirus on Friday, clearing the way for broader use of the drug in more hospitals around the United States.

The United States has the most cases and fatalities at more than 1 million and at least 63,200 respectively, with much of the country in lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Americans in about half of US states, led by Texas and Georgia, began emerging on Friday from home confinement while California and New York held fast to business closures and other restrictions.

Texas on Friday began a phased-in reopening of businesses shuttered more than a month ago, with restaurants, retail stores and malls allowed to open at 25 per cent capacity. A second phase is planned for May 18th if infection rates continue to decline.

Malaysia

Malaysian authorities are rounding up undocumented migrants as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said, after hundreds of migrants and refugees were detained in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Authorities said 586 undocumented migrants were arrested during a Friday raid in a downtown area where many foreigners live, a move the United Nations said could push vulnerable groups into hiding and prevent them from seeking treatment.

Those detained included young children and ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, rights groups had said.

Police said the operation was aimed at preventing undocumented migrants from travelling to other areas amid movement curbs imposed to contain the spread of the outbreak, state news agency Bernama reported.

The United Nations urged Malaysia to avoid detaining migrants and release all children and their caregivers, warning that overcrowded detention centres carried a high risk of increasing the spread of the virus, also known as Covid-19.

Authorities on Saturday defended plans to ease coronavirus lockdown measures next week even as the number of new infections jumped to a two-week high.

The number of new infections with the novel coronavirus rose by 105 on Saturday, the highest daily increase since April 16th. The number of known infections totalled 6,176 while fatalities stood at 103.

Russia

Russia reported 9,623 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, its highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total to 124,054, mostly in the capital Moscow, where the mayor threatened to cut the number of travel permits.

The death toll nationwide rose to 1,222 after 57 people died in the last 24 hours, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said, after revising the previous day’s tally.

Russia has been in partial lockdown since the end of March. In Moscow, people who have not obtained a special permit for free movement, are only able to leave their homes to shop, walk their dogs and dispose of garbage.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered the restrictive measures, called non-working days, to continue until May 11th inclusive, when the country finishes celebrating the Labour Day and Victory Day holidays.

Singapore

Selected businesses will be allowed to reopen from May 12th in a cautious rollback of Singapore’s two-month partial lockdown to curb the virus spread.

The city-state has seen a sharp rise in infections, with 932 new cases on Saturday to take its total to 17,101. About 85 per cent of its infections are linked to foreign workers living in crowded dormitories.

Despite this, the health ministry said cases in the local community have declined. It said the average daily infections in the community has dropped by more than half to 12 in the past week, while cases with unknown sources have also fallen to an average of six a day.

Pakistan

Pakistan recorded its highest single day increase in new Covid-19 infections with 1,297 cases reported to bring the total in the country of 220 million people to 18,114.

The increase also coincides with a a growing number of daily tests being carried out. In the last 24 hours Pakistan conducted more than 9,000 tests, also its largest single day testing as it struggles to climb to daily testing of 20,000 promised nearly two weeks ago by prime minister Imran Khan.

Even as the number of new cases increase pictures in local newspapers showed large numbers of the faithful attending some of Pakistan’s mosques with only sporadic signs of the social distancing rules imposed by the government when it refused to shut down mosques during Ramadan, Islam’s fasting month.

Mr Khan’s government has also suggested it might ease lockdown rules governing retail shops ahead of the holiday of Eid-ul Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan, later this month.

South Korea

South Korea has reported six fresh cases of coronavirus, continuing a month-long streak of below 100.

Infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where no new cases were detected.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national figures to 10,780 cases and 250 virus-related deaths.

At least 1,081 cases have been linked to international arrivals, but these cases have also declined in recent weeks as the government strengthened border controls, such as enforcing 14-day quarantines on all passengers coming from overseas.–AP/Reuters/PA