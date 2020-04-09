Coronavirus: Global death toll approaches 90,000

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has warned Europe not to rush into lifting restrictions that are helping slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The warning come amid surges of deaths in the United Kindom and the United States. The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus have exceeded 1.47 million globally and the death toll crossed 87,700, according to a Reuters tally early on Thursday morning.

“Based on the available evidence, it is currently too early to start lifting all community and physical distancing measures”, the European centre for disease prevention said in its latest risk assessment.

“Sustained transmission of the virus is to be expected if current interventions are lifted too quickly.”

Europe

The World Health Organization’s regional director described the outbreak in Europe as “very concerning” and urged governments to give “very careful consideration” before relaxing measures to control its spread.

The UK reported a further 938 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s record daily total of 786.

The increase of hospital fatalities in France slowed again, but the presidential palace said the national lockdown aimed at containing the disease would be extended.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said the country must stick with its rigid lockdown to try to curb the epidemic.

The president of the European Union’s main science organisation quit over frustration at the response to the pandemic.

The European Union is drawing up common rules for using mobile apps to track the spread, aiming to make better use of the technology and address privacy concerns.

Americas

US deaths topped 14,600 on Wednesday, the second-highest reported number in the world behind Italy, according to a Reuters tally.

New York state, the epicentre of America’s coronavirus crisis, set another single-day record of Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, as veteran doctors and nurses voiced astonishment at the speed with which patients were deteriorating and dying.

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agency’s handling of the pandemic, in response to US president Donald Trump’s criticism.

Mexico registered 396 new cases, bringing the country’s total to 3,181 cases as well as 174 deaths. It’s deputy health minister said the country might have 26,500 people infected with the virus.

Asia

Mainland China reported 63 new cases, up from 62 a day earlier. Total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 81,865 as of Wednesday.

Total infections in Japan hit 5,002 on Thursday, showing no signs of slowing despite Japan’s move this week to impose a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other areas.

India is considering plans to seal off hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai and parts of the south while easing restrictions elsewhere as a way out of a three-week lockdown that has caused deep economic distress.

East Timor’s prime minister withdrew his resignation as the government approved a $250-million fund.

Middle East and Africa

Ethiopia and Liberia declared states of emergency, a day after cases on the continent surged past 10,000.

Lebanon’s food importers, already hit by a dollar crunch, have struggled to book new cargoes as the pandemic threatens supplies and sparks fears of more painful price hikes.

Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23rd.

A coronavirus lockdown kept the streets of Jerusalem and other Israeli cities nearly empty on the Jewish Passover holiday, which typically draws crowds of people.

The Gaza Strip has no more coronavirus test kits, Palestinian health officials said. – Agencies