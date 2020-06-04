Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 6.5m as New Zealand records no new infection in 13 days

Coronavirus has infected more than 6.5 million people across the world and killed more than 386,000 according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

New Zealand

New Zealand is on the verge of eradicating the virus from its shores after it notched a 13th straight day with no reported new infections. Only a single person in the nation of five million people is known to still have the virus, and that person is not in hospital. However, it remains likely that the country will import new cases once it reopens its borders, and officials say their aim remains to stamp out new infections as they arise. The country has already lifted many of its virus restrictions and could remove most of those that remain, including limiting crowd sizes, next week. Just over 1,500 people have contracted the virus during the outbreak, including 22 who died.

Mexico

Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths from the novel coronavirus for the first time on Wednesday, with the health ministry registering a record 1,092 fatalities it attributed to improved documenting of the pandemic. Latin American has emerged in recent weeks as a major center for coronavirus. Brazil, where the virus has hit hardest in the region, also reported a record number of deaths on Wednesday. The Mexican government had previously predicted the pandemic would peak in early May and under US pressure has begun reopening its vast auto industry, which underpins billions of dollars of business through cross-border supply chains. However, plans to further relax social distancing measures this week were put on hold in recognition of the fact that infections had not yet begun coming down. Wednesday saw a record 3,912 new infections, with the number of daily deaths more than twice the previous record of 501. The total number of known cases in Latin America’s second-largest economy is now 101,238 and its tally of deaths is 11,729, making it the seventh country with most deaths from the virus, according to the John Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Mexico, with just over a third of the population of the United States, is at an earlier stage of the pandemic curve than its neighbor and the government has acknowledged that deaths could eventually surpass 30,000. US daily reported deaths were 1,045 on Wednesday, government data showed.

Russia

A planeload of 150 ventilators arrived in Russia from the United States on Thursday, Washington’s embassy in Moscow said, to help fight the novel coronavirus in further medical aid collaboration between the two politically-estranged nations. Russia’s case tally, the world’s third highest, rose to 441,108 on Thursday after 8,831 new infections were reported, and 169 more people died in the previous 24 hours. At 5,384, Russia’s death toll is lower than many other countries, sparking debate over the way it counts fatalities. Russia cites a huge testing programme - it says more than 11.7 million tests have been conducted - as the reason for its large number of reported cases, and says many positive cases involve Russians without symptoms of the virus. On Wednesday, official data showed Russia’s second biggest city of St Petersburg recorded a death rate last month 32 per cent higher than the previous year, suggesting more people could be dying of Covid-19 than are being reported.

Spain

Spanish legislators have voted to extend for two additional weeks the state of emergency that allows the government to restrict movement and other rights as part of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Prime minister Pedro Sanchez says Spain has “overcome the worst of the pandemic” and declared that he will not seek further extensions beyond the end date of the special powers at midnight on June 21st. The extension was passed on Wednesday with 177 votes in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies. There were 155 votes against it, while 18 abstained.

Portugal

Portuguese health officials say continuing increases in confirmed coronavirus cases in the Lisbon region are due to more tests being carried out in areas identified as hotspots. The Health Ministry announced 366 new cases nationally, the biggest daily increase in almost four weeks. Officials said 335 of those new cases were in the Lisbon metropolitan area, while the outbreak is waning in the rest of the country. The Lisbon total was almost double the number detected in the region the previous day.

Germany

Germany said it will lift a travel ban for European Union members plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from June 15 th as long as there are no entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in those countries.

A city in central Germany has closed its schools for the rest of the week and is testing hundreds of people in a residential complex after 80 coronavirus infections were linked to private events marking the end of Ramadan. Goettingen Mayor Rolf-Georg Koehler said that all residents of the complex at the centre of the outbreak will be tested — up to 700 people. Officials said that 230 people in and around Goettingen and another 140 further afield are in quarantine after the infections were detected. News agency dpa reported that, since the infected include 24 children, the city is closing its schools this week and will require the wearing of masks for the two following weeks.

Austria

Austria is lifting all coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for all neighbouring countries except Italy as of Thursday.

China

The Chinese city of Wuhan has tested nearly all of its 11 million citizens for coronavirus in a mass effort that resulted in the isolation of 300 people, authorities said. The pandemic is believed to have originated last year in the industrial city that went under lockdown for 76 days to try to stop the outbreak. Wuhan still accounts for the bulk of China’s 83,021 cases and 4,634 deaths from the disease. The testing effort carried out in the second half of May targeted every resident not already tested and excluded only children under six. “This is extraordinarily rare anywhere in the world,” said National Health Commission expert Li Lanjuan. “It not only shows confidence and determination in the fight against the epidemic in Wuhan, but has also provided reference to other cities for their prevention.” No active, unknown cases of Covid-19 were found from the testing effort, although 300 people who tested positive for the virus without showing symptoms were placed in isolation.

Australia

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed Australia’s economy into recession for the first time in 29 years. Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the current June quarter will be the second in a row in which the Australian economy has shrunk. A recession is defined as at least two successive quarters of contraction. Data released for the March quarter showed a 0.3 per cent contraction since the three months through to December due to destructive wildfires and the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown. Mr Frydenberg said the treasury department had advised that the June quarter result will be worse.

South Korea

South Korea has reported 49 new cases of Covid-19, continuing a resurgence as millions of children return to school. The figures announced by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,590 cases and 273 deaths. All but one of the new cases were reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where hundreds of infections have been linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings and a massive e-commerce warehouse. Mayors and governors in the greater capital area have shut thousands of nightclubs, hostess bars, karaoke rooms, churches and wedding halls to slow the spread of the virus. But despite the spike in transmissions, the government has been pushing ahead with a phased reopening of schools, which began with high-school seniors on May 20th.

Japan

As Japan returns to work from coronavirus restrictions, its notoriously crowded trains - almost a symbol of its celebrated work ethic - are raising fears about a resurgence of infections. Authorities in Tokyo had hoped to solve the problem of crowded commuting with staggered hours and remote working but the trains appeared almost back to normal on Thursday, days after the lifting of a

coronavirus emergency. Health experts and politicians have blamed night spots and concert venues, known as live houses, for cultivating clusters of infection and have advised them to stay closed. But while no

coronavirus cases have been linked to trains, many Tokyo residents say they are just as packed as any nightclub. “It’s such a contradiction that crowded trains are OK but live houses still can’t open,” said Twitter user Rimiken. Tokyo recorded 34 new infections on Tuesday, the highest daily increase since early May.

US

New York, the pandemic’s American epicenter,- reported the lowest daily death toll and hospitalisation rate since its outbreak began, leading Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare victory over the virus.

The Trump administration has selected five companies, including Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc, as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported. The US Senate unanimously approved legislation on Wednesday giving small businesses up to 24 weeks to use Paycheck Protection Programme loans, up from the current eight-week deadline. Confusion, complaints of missing mail-in ballots and long lines at some polling centres marred primary elections on Tuesday in eight states and the District of Columbia, the biggest test yet of voting during the coronavirus outbreak.

Malaysia

Malaysia saw the biggest daily increase in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. The country added 277 new cases on Thursday, of which 270 were found in immigration detention centers, according to the health ministry. That brings the total to 8,247 with 115 deaths. While Malaysia has brought the number of cases among its citizens down to the single-digits, the country is struggling to trace and contain infections spreading among migrant workers and undocumented people. The government has detained hundreds, including women and children, in immigration depots after crackdowns that started in April. The government is set to lift its lockdown measures on June 9, after it allowed most economic sectors to resume operations since early May.

Pakistan

Pakistan reported a record single-day spike in coronavirus-related deaths with 82 new fatalities and 4,688 cases that it says resulted from increased testing in the past 24 hours. Pakistan’s outbreak has grown steadily since the country’s first case in February. Since then, 1,770 people have died and 85,264 have tested positive. As many as 901 patients were listed in critical condition at hospitals on Thursday. The country has barely 3,000 intensive care beds serving a population of 220 million. Pakistan for the first time conducted over 20,000 tests in the past 24 hours. It has done more than 615,000 tests after increasing its testing capacity from only two labs in February. The spike comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan eased lockdown restrictions over experts’ recommendations to maintain them to prevent the spread of the virus. Authorities have blamed people not adhering to social distancing regulations for the growing outbreak.–PA, Reuters, Bloomberg