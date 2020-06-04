Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 6.5m as Mexico overtakes US daily deaths

Coronavirus has infected more than 6.5 million people across the world and killed more than 386,000 according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

Mexico

Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths from the novel coronavirus for the first time on Wednesday, with the health ministry registering a record 1,092 fatalities it attributed to improved documenting of the pandemic. Latin American has emerged in recent weeks as a major center for coronavirus. Brazil, where the virus has hit hardest in the region, also reported a record number of deaths on Wednesday. The Mexican government had previously predicted the pandemic would peak in early May and under US pressure has begun reopening its vast auto industry, which underpins billions of dollars of business through cross-border supply chains. However, plans to further relax social distancing measures this week were put on hold in recognition of the fact that infections had not yet begun coming down. Wednesday saw a record 3,912 new infections, with the number of daily deaths more than twice the previous record of 501. The total number of known cases in Latin America’s second-largest economy is now 101,238 and its tally of deaths is 11,729, making it the seventh country with most deaths from the virus, according to the John Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Mexico, with just over a third of the population of the United States, is at an earlier stage of the pandemic curve than its neighbor and the government has acknowledged that deaths could eventually surpass 30,000. US daily reported deaths were 1,045 on Wednesday, government data showed.

Spain

Spanish legislators have voted to extend for two additional weeks the state of emergency that allows the government to restrict movement and other rights as part of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Prime minister Pedro Sanchez says Spain has “overcome the worst of the pandemic” and declared that he will not seek further extensions beyond the end date of the special powers at midnight on June 21st. The extension was passed on Wednesday with 177 votes in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies. There were 155 votes against it, while 18 abstained.

Portugal

Portuguese health officials say continuing increases in confirmed coronavirus cases in the Lisbon region are due to more tests being carried out in areas identified as hotspots. The Health Ministry announced 366 new cases nationally, the biggest daily increase in almost four weeks. Officials said 335 of those new cases were in the Lisbon metropolitan area, while the outbreak is waning in the rest of the country. The Lisbon total was almost double the number detected in the region the previous day.

Germany

Germany said it will lift a travel ban for European Union members plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from June 15 th as long as there are no entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in those countries.

A city in central Germany has closed its schools for the rest of the week and is testing hundreds of people in a residential complex after 80 coronavirus infections were linked to private events marking the end of Ramadan. Goettingen Mayor Rolf-Georg Koehler said that all residents of the complex at the centre of the outbreak will be tested — up to 700 people. Officials said that 230 people in and around Goettingen and another 140 further afield are in quarantine after the infections were detected. News agency dpa reported that, since the infected include 24 children, the city is closing its schools this week and will require the wearing of masks for the two following weeks.

Austria

Austria is lifting all coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for all neighbouring countries except Italy as of Thursday.

China

The Chinese city of Wuhan has tested nearly all of its 11 million citizens for coronavirus in a mass effort that resulted in the isolation of 300 people, authorities said. The pandemic is believed to have originated last year in the industrial city that went under lockdown for 76 days to try to stop the outbreak. Wuhan still accounts for the bulk of China’s 83,021 cases and 4,634 deaths from the disease. The testing effort carried out in the second half of May targeted every resident not already tested and excluded only children under six. “This is extraordinarily rare anywhere in the world,” said National Health Commission expert Li Lanjuan. “It not only shows confidence and determination in the fight against the epidemic in Wuhan, but has also provided reference to other cities for their prevention.” No active, unknown cases of Covid-19 were found from the testing effort, although 300 people who tested positive for the virus without showing symptoms were placed in isolation.

Australia

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed Australia’s economy into recession for the first time in 29 years. Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the current June quarter will be the second in a row in which the Australian economy has shrunk. A recession is defined as at least two successive quarters of contraction. Data released for the March quarter showed a 0.3 per cent contraction since the three months through to December due to destructive wildfires and the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown. Mr Frydenberg said the treasury department had advised that the June quarter result will be worse.

South Korea

South Korea has reported 49 new cases of Covid-19, continuing a resurgence as millions of children return to school. The figures announced by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,590 cases and 273 deaths. All but one of the new cases were reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where hundreds of infections have been linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings and a massive e-commerce warehouse. Mayors and governors in the greater capital area have shut thousands of nightclubs, hostess bars, karaoke rooms, churches and wedding halls to slow the spread of the virus. But despite the spike in transmissions, the government has been pushing ahead with a phased reopening of schools, which began with high-school seniors on May 20th.

Japan

As Japan returns to work from coronavirus restrictions, its notoriously crowded trains - almost a symbol of its celebrated work ethic - are raising fears about a resurgence of infections. Authorities in Tokyo had hoped to solve the problem of crowded commuting with staggered hours and remote working but the trains appeared almost back to normal on Thursday, days after the lifting of a

coronavirus emergency. Health experts and politicians have blamed night spots and concert venues, known as live houses, for cultivating clusters of infection and have advised them to stay closed. But while no

coronavirus cases have been linked to trains, many Tokyo residents say they are just as packed as any nightclub. “It’s such a contradiction that crowded trains are OK but live houses still can’t open,” said Twitter user Rimiken. Tokyo recorded 34 new infections on Tuesday, the highest daily increase since early May.

US

New York, the pandemic’s American epicenter,- reported the lowest daily death toll and hospitalisation rate since its outbreak began, leading Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare victory over the virus.

The Trump administration has selected five companies, including Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc, as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported. The US Senate unanimously approved legislation on Wednesday giving small businesses up to 24 weeks to use Paycheck Protection Programme loans, up from the current eight-week deadline. Confusion, complaints of missing mail-in ballots and long lines at some polling centres marred primary elections on Tuesday in eight states and the District of Columbia, the biggest test yet of voting during the

coronavirus outbreak. –PA, Reuters, Bloomberg