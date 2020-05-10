Coronavirus: Global cases pass 4m as China reports first Wuhan case since early April

Coronavirus has infected more than 4 million people and killed over 279,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

China

China’s National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronaviruscases on Saturday, the highest number since April 28th, including the first for more than a month in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year. While China had officially designated all areas of the country as low-risk last Thursday, the new cases according to data published on Sunday represent a jump from the single case reported for the day before. The number was lifted by a cluster of 11 in Shulan city in northeastern Jilin province. Jilin officials on Sunday raised the Shulan city risk level to high from medium, having hoisted it to medium the day before after one woman tested positive on May 7th. The 11 new cases made public on Sunday are members of her family or people who came into contact with her or family members. The new Wuhan case, the first reported in the epicentre of China’s outbreak since April 3rd, was previously asymptomatic, according to the health commission. Aside from the Shulan cluster and the Wuhan case, the remaining two new confirmed cases were imported infections. It also said newly discovered asymptomatic cases were at 20, the highest since May 1st and up from 15 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported, it said. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China reached 82,901 as of May 9th, while the total death toll from the virus stood at 4,633, according to the commission.

Russia

The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688. Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915. Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.

Spain

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has said loosening the nearly two-month lockdown will be for nought if people do not obey social distancing rules. He reminded Spaniards on Saturday, two days before 51 per cent of the nation of 47 million will be allowed to sit at outdoor cafes, “the virus has not disappeared”. On Monday, many regions not as hard hit by the virus will permit gatherings of up to 10 people and reopen churches, theatres, outdoor markets and other establishments with limits on occupancy. Madrid and Barcelona will stay under stricter confinement. Two-meter social distancing rules remain in effect. “The struggle goes on and will last until we find a vaccine,” Mr Sanchez said. “Meanwhile, we have to live with the virus, that is why we must reinforce our healthcare system and strengthen its capabilities.”Spain has recorded 26,299 deaths and 240,711 cases of coronavirus.

France

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France rose by 80 to 26,310 on Saturday, the health ministry said, a much smaller daily increase than the previous day when it was 243. The ministry said the number of people in intensive care units - a key measure of a health system’s ability to deal with the epidemic - fell by 56, or about 2 per cent, to 2,812. That is less than half the peak of 7,148 seen on April 8th. The number of people in hospital with the coronavirus also fell, to 22,614 from 22,724, continuing an uninterrupted three-week fall, and down 30 per cent from an April 14 peak of 32,292. France will start lifting its almost two-month-old national lockdown from Monday. France has recorded 25,987 deaths and 174,791 cases of coronavirus.

Italy

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 194 on Saturday, against 243 new deaths the day before, the country’s Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 1,083 from 1,327 on Friday. The total Italian death toll since the outbreak came to light in the country on February 21st now stands at 30,395, the agency said, the third highest in the world after the US and the UK. The number of confirmed cases in Italy amounts to 218,268 – the third-highest such tally in the world behind those of the US and Spain.

UK

Prime minister Boris Johnson is on Sunday expected to unveil a coronavirus warning system when he outlines his plans to gradually ease the lockdown while dropping the “stay home” slogan.Mr Johnson is due to use a televised address at 7pm to announce the next steps in Britain’s battle against the pandemic following a lockdown that has all but shut down the economy and kept millions at home for nearly seven weeks. Britain has reported 31,587 deaths from the coronavirus, the second highest death toll in the world after the United States.

South Korea

South Korea’s president is urging citizens not to let their guard down, but said there is no reason to panic amid fears of a new surge in the coronavirus outbreak in the country. President Moon Jae-in made the comments in a speech on Sunday as his health authorities detected a slew of new cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district in recent days. The total number of cases linked to nightclubs in Itaewon in Seoul, visited by a 29-year-old patient earlier this month, increased to 54 as of noon Sunday in Seoul, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Director-General Jung Eun-kyeong. Authorities are estimating between 6,000 to 7,000 could have been exposed to the virus from clubs between April 29th and May 6th. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Saturday ordered the closing of all nightclubs, discos, hostess bars and other similar nightlife establishments in the capital. Figures released on Sunday by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention increased national totals to 10,874 with 256 deaths. The agency said 9,610 people have recovered and 10,128 others were undergoing tests to determine whether they have contracted the virus.

Australia

Australia’s most populous state, home to Sydney, will allow restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the coronavirus has slowed sharply, New South Wales state’s premier said on Sunday. The state has been worst hit by the coronavirus in Australia, with about 45 per cent of the country’s confirmed cases and deaths. However it recorded just two new cases on Saturday out of nearly 10,000 people tested, clearing the way for a cautious loosening of lockdown measures. From May 15th, New South Wales will allow cafes and restaurants to seat 10 patrons at a time, permit outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, and visits of up to five people to a household. Playgrounds and outdoor pools will also be allowed to reopen with strict limits. The moves are in line with a three-step plan to relax lockdown measures outlined by the Australian government on Friday, which would see nearly 1 million people return to work by July. Separately, health minister Greg Hunt says Australia’s government supports a European Union motion for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19 in China.

US

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr Anthony Fauci, have placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus. Dr Fauci’s institute said that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue to be tested regularly. More than 77,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, out of more than 1.29 million confirmed cases, according to a Reuters tally. New York, seen as the centre of the US’s epidemic, has reported the fewest new coronavirus cases in seven weeks.

India

An Indian navy warship carrying Indians stranded in the Maldives because of the coronavirus lockdown has docked at a port in Kochi, the capital of the southernmost state of Kerala. The INS Jalashwa, with 698 returning citizens on board, is the first vessel to arrive as part of India’s massive repatriation mission. India is also using national carrier Air India to bring back thousands of stranded citizens from the Persian Gulf, the UK and elsewhere in Asia. Passengers have been charged a fare to return home. Hundreds of thousands of Indians have signed up for additional repatriation journeys this month. India’s lockdown has entered a sixth week, though some restrictions have been eased for self-employed people unable to access government support to return to work. Nationwide though the pace of Covid-19 infection is growing, and India has reported 60,829 cases, including 19,357 recovered patients, and 2,109 deaths.

Singapore

Singapore registered 876 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-state’s total to 23,336 cases. The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Three are permanent residents.

Indonesia

Indonesia has reported its biggest daily increase in infections, with 533 new confirmed cases, taking the total to 13,645. But with Indonesia’s low testing rate criticised by medical experts, the number of infections in the country - which has the fourth biggest population in the world - is feared to be far higher than official figures show. Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said 16 more people had died from the disease, taking the total to 959, while 2,607 had recovered. Nearly 108,700 people had been tested as of Saturday, he added, and he urged Indonesians to continue obeying stay-at-home orders.–Reuters, PA, Guardian, Bloomberg