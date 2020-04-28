Coronavirus: Global cases pass 3m as Brazil emerges as next potential hot spot

Coronavirus infections globally have passed 3 million with infections worldwide now at 3,041,550, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. More than 211,000 people have died. The US still has the most deaths, followed by Spain, France and then the UK, which now has 21,092 fatalities from the virus.

Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid president Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a “little flu”.

Mr Bolsonaro has said there is no need for his country to follow sharp restrictions which have slowed the rate of Covid-19 infection in Europe and the United States.

Some European countries and US states have moved to ease limits on movement of people, but there are signs of an intensifying outbreak in Brazil with hospitals struggling and signs that a growing number of victims are now dying at home.

Paulo Brandao, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo, said: “We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious.”

Brazil has officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections.

But the true numbers there, as in many other countries, are believed to be vastly higher given the lack of testing and the many people without severe symptoms who have not sought hospital care.

Some scientists said over a million people in Brazil are probably infected as the country heads into winter, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.

Mr Bolsonaro has disputed the seriousness of the coronavirus and said people need to resume their lives to prevent an economic meltdown.

But most state governors in the country have adopted restrictions to slow the spread and pushed people to stay at home.

In mid-April, Mr Bolsonaro fired his popular health minister after a series of disagreements over efforts to contain the virus, replacing him with an advocate for reopening the economy.

Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse or too overwhelmed to take any more patients. Meanwhile, Brazil’s funeral industry warned last week that the city was running out of coffins and “there could soon be corpses left on corners”.

New Zealand

Around 400,000 people returned to work in New Zealand after prime minister Jacinda Ardern shifted the country’s alert status from Level 4 to Level 3 , loosening some of the tough movement restrictions that shut down businesses for weeks. Level 3 sees retailers, restaurants and schools allowed to reopen on a smaller scale. Schools will reopen on Wednesday for children up to Year 10 who cannot study from home, or whose parents need to return to work. Workers are able to resume on-site work, provided they have a Covid-19 control plan in place, with appropriate health and safety and physical distancing measures. New Covid-19 infections were up by two on Tuesday to 1,124 cases.

Australia

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said on Tuesday it will relax some restrictions on movement, as beaches reopened amid hopes a policy of widespread medical testing will help sustain a decline in new cases of the coronavirus. Bondi Beach and two neighbouring beaches in Sydney were reopened to local residents on Tuesday after being closed a month ago due to large crowds breaking social distancing rules. Australia recorded just one new case of Covid-19 from an unknown source in the past 24 hours, suggesting community transmission had almost stopped, Health minister Greg Hunt said. “We are winning but we have not won yet,” he said. New South Wales is home to nearly half of Australia’s roughly 6,700 cases of COVID-19, said it would let up to two adults visit another person’s home from Friday, relaxing a stay-at-home policy and ban on non-essential movement.

Europe

Italy, which has the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus deaths at almost 27,000, will allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4th and permit limited family visits as it prepares a staged end to Europe’s longest lockdown. But the northern region of Veneto, one of Italy’s early coronavirus hotspots, which includes the cities of Venice and Verona, was not prepared to wait another week to make life a little more bearable. Its governor, Luca Zaia, broke with the national government, decreeing that locals could now exercise freely outside their homes, visit second homes in the region, and go to drive-through takeaways. “We can’t become a laboratory or guinea pigs,” he said. “We also have to live.” There were some encouraging signs for Italy as on Monday it recorded the lowest 24-hour number of deaths since mid-March, with 260.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez is due to present a detailed plan for the “de-escalation” of Spain’s lockdown, but said the scheme would be cautious. Children have been allowed outside since Sunday and from Friday on, people of all ages will be allowed to go on walks or practise sports outdoors, Mr Sanchez has announced.

Akihiro Yoshida, the owner of Hair salon Pinch, gives hair treatment to his customer Natsuki Suda, in Tokyo, Japan,on Tuesday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,144 to 156,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The death toll rose by 163 to 5,913, according to the tally.

A further 360 people have died from Covid-19 in British hospitals, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday, bringing the total to 21,092. The 360 increase was the lowest daily death toll for four weeks, although weekend reporting delays can distort Monday totals. Mr Hancock said that the deaths of 82 health service workers were included in the figures. Britain has not passed the peak of coronavirus infections, the country’s chief medical officer has warned as prime minster Boris Johnson dampened speculation about an early easing of the lockdown.

Asia

It is too early to consider lifting Japan’s state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective vaccine. The comments by the head of the powerful physician’s lobby illustrate Japan’s near and longer term concerns as it battles the epidemic that prompted prime minister Shinzo Abe to declare a nationwide state of emergency through May 6th, the final day of a stretch of holidays known as Golden Week. The administration will decide during the holidays whether to extend the declaration, government and ruling party sources told Reuters last week. Tokyo on Monday confirmed 39 new coronavirus infections, the fewest since March 30th. Japan as a whole has recorded 13,614 confirmed cases, including 394 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK. Japan’s cases and deaths are still small compared to other nations, but critics say the country isn’t doing enough testing to reveal the scope of the problem that has driven some hospitals to the brink.

China has reported six new coronavirus cases (three domestic and three from overseas) and no deaths, according to the country’s National Health Commission. More than 2,200 Indonesians have died from Covid-19, but were not recorded, according to an investigation from Reuters. The official death toll from the virus in the country is 765.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4th, although the government had not yet decided whether to ease travel and social distancing restrictions that are due to expire next week. The global financial hub on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day, bringing relief to a city whose economy has been battered by the coronavirus that came on the heels of crippling anti-government protests. The city has confirmed 1,038 cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

As part of Singapore’s strategy to bring down coronavirus infections in the weeks to come, the government said it has more than doubled its daily testing capacity since early April even as the number of cases jumped beyond 14,000. Once touted as an early success in containing the spread of the virus, Singapore now has Asia’s highest number of coronavirus cases after China and India. Much of the surge in infections has been driven by hundreds of new cases from migrant worker dorms daily. Singapore now has capacity to conduct over 8,000 tests per day, up from an average of 2,900 less than a month ago, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

A migrant worker undergoes a nose swab test as medical workers look on at a dormitory amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on Monday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

US

The White House has released new guidelines on coronavirus testing and reopening businesses as Donald Trump sought to regain his footing after weeks of criticism created in part by his sideshow press conferences. The president appeared reluctant to cede the spotlight, with on-off plans for a news conference to capture the flurry of action. As part of the guidelines, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new priorities for virus testing, including people who show no symptoms but are in high-risk settings. The White House unveiled what it described as a comprehensive overview of its efforts to make enough tests for Covid-19 available so states can sample at least 2.6 per cent of their populations each month. Areas that have been harder hit by the virus would be able to test at double that rate or higher, the White House said. The CDC on Monday reported 957,875 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 53,922.

Meanwhile, the director general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said he is concerned about people missing vaccines for diseases such as polio and measles because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mexico’s president declared the country had “tamed” its coronavirus outbreak, despite widespread suspicions that Covid-19 cases are being undercounted. - Reuters, PA, Guardian, Bloomberg