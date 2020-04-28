Coronavirus: Global cases pass 3m as Brazil emerges as next potential hot spot

Coronavirus infections globally have passed 3 million with infections worldwide now at 3,052,245, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. More than 211,000 people have died. The US still has the most deaths, followed by Spain, France and then the UK, which now has 21,092 fatalities from the virus.

Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid president Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a “little flu”.

Mr Bolsonaro has said there is no need for his country to follow sharp restrictions which have slowed the rate of Covid-19 infection in Europe and the United States.

Some European countries and US states have moved to ease limits on movement of people, but there are signs of an intensifying outbreak in Brazil with hospitals struggling and signs that a growing number of victims are now dying at home.

Paulo Brandao, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo, said: “We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious.”

Brazil has officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections.

But the true numbers there, as in many other countries, are believed to be vastly higher given the lack of testing and the many people without severe symptoms who have not sought hospital care.

Some scientists said over a million people in Brazil are probably infected as the country heads into winter, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.

Mr Bolsonaro has disputed the seriousness of the coronavirus and said people need to resume their lives to prevent an economic meltdown.

But most state governors in the country have adopted restrictions to slow the spread and pushed people to stay at home.

In mid-April, Mr Bolsonaro fired his popular health minister after a series of disagreements over efforts to contain the virus, replacing him with an advocate for reopening the economy.

Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse or too overwhelmed to take any more patients. Meanwhile, Brazil’s funeral industry warned last week that the city was running out of coffins and “there could soon be corpses left on corners”.

New Zealand

Around 400,000 people returned to work in New Zealand after prime minister Jacinda Ardern shifted the country’s alert status from Level 4 to Level 3 , loosening some of the tough movement restrictions that shut down businesses for weeks. Level 3 sees retailers, restaurants and schools allowed to reopen on a smaller scale. Schools will reopen on Wednesday for children up to Year 10 who cannot study from home, or whose parents need to return to work. Workers are able to resume on-site work, provided they have a Covid-19 control plan in place, with appropriate health and safety and physical distancing measures. New Covid-19 infections were up by two on Tuesday to 1,124 cases.

Australia

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said on Tuesday it will relax some restrictions on movement, as beaches reopened amid hopes a policy of widespread medical testing will help sustain a decline in new cases of the coronavirus. Bondi Beach and two neighbouring beaches in Sydney were reopened to local residents on Tuesday after being closed a month ago due to large crowds breaking social distancing rules. Australia recorded just one new case of Covid-19 from an unknown source in the past 24 hours, suggesting community transmission had almost stopped, Health minister Greg Hunt said. “We are winning but we have not won yet,” he said. New South Wales is home to nearly half of Australia’s roughly 6,700 cases of COVID-19, said it would let up to two adults visit another person’s home from Friday, relaxing a stay-at-home policy and ban on non-essential movement.

Europe

Italy, which has the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus deaths at almost 27,000, will allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4th and permit limited family visits as it prepares a staged end to Europe’s longest lockdown. But the northern region of Veneto, one of Italy’s early coronavirus hotspots, which includes the cities of Venice and Verona, was not prepared to wait another week to make life a little more bearable. Its governor, Luca Zaia, broke with the national government, decreeing that locals could now exercise freely outside their homes, visit second homes in the region, and go to drive-through takeaways. “We can’t become a laboratory or guinea pigs,” he said. “We also have to live.” There were some encouraging signs for Italy as on Monday it recorded the lowest 24-hour number of deaths since mid-March, with 260.

Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 301 on Tuesday, far below record highs of three times as much in early April, which should allow the government to set a framework for regions to start phasing out one of Europe’s toughest lockdowns.

Since March 14th, most Spaniards have only been allowed out for grocery shopping or to go to the doctor, with the shutdown nearly paralysing the economy and the labour market.

The health ministry said the total fatalities since the start of the outbreak rose to 23,822, with the daily increase coming down from Monday’s 331 and also well below record highs of over 900 earlier in the month.

The number of diagnosed cases rose to 210,773 from 209,465 on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Statistics Institute said first-quarter unemployment rate rose to 14.4 per cent from 13.8 per cent in the preceding three months, even though the data only partially reflected the impact of the lockdown that began two weeks before the end of the quarter.

Irish abroad: Are you emerging from lockdown?

According to forecasts by the Bank of Spain, the coronavirus crisis could push the unemployment rate up to 21.7 per cent this year, with the economy contracting as much as 12.4 per cent.

The cabinet was meeting on Tuesday to assess a range of parameters that should allow to further ease the restrictions in the regions with the lowest prevalence rates of the disease.

A child skates in a deserted Columbus Square, Madrid. Photograph: Fernando Villar/EPA

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was due to outline the plan later in the day.

Spain recently began to soften the lockdown as it reined in the infection rate.

In the most significant step yet, on Sunday children under 14 were granted one hour of daily supervised outdoor activity. Spaniards are expected to be allowed out to exercise alone from May 2nd if the coronavirus toll continues to fall.

The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,144 to 156,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The death toll rose by 163 to 5,913, according to the tally.

The Czech Republic has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in more than six weeks as it eases out of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of infection.

The number of cases rose by 41 on Monday, bringing the total to 7,449, with 223 deaths.

The central European country with a population of 10.7 million has seen far fewer cases than its western European neighbours after taking quick action to close schools and most shops and require face masks in public.

The daily increase in new cases has been below 100 since April 22nd while businesses have put pressure on the government to lift some of its lockdown measures in place since mid-March.

Consequently the government has sped up its phased re-opening, even though some health experts have cautioned against moving too quickly.

From Monday, shops up to 2,500 square metres (26,910 square feet) and public spaces such as fitness centres have been reopened. The government is planning a full-reopening of shops and restaurants by May 25th.

Restrictions on gatherings have been loosened, with groups of up to 10 now permitted in public, up from a previous limit of two. Czechs are once more allowed to travel abroad but have to present a negative coronavirus test or quarantine when they return.

The death toll involving Covid-19 in England and Wales was 35 per cent higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17th, according to official data that include deaths in the community.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 21,284 people overall had died as of April 17th with mentions of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on their death certificates.

That was some 35 per cent higher than the 13,917 people who died in hospitals, as published by the government on April 18th.

That takes the United Kingdom’s total death toll beyond those reported by France and Spain as of April 17th, according to Reuters calculations, though lower than Italy’s total toll.

A trebling of deaths in care homes in England and Wales within the space of a few weeks contributed to a far higher toll.

The ONS said that overall 7,316 people had died in care homes overall during the 16th week of 2020, almost treble the number reported in the 13th week.

A further 360 people have died from Covid-19 in British hospitals, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday, bringing the total to 21,092. The 360 increase was the lowest daily death toll for four weeks, although weekend reporting delays can distort Monday totals.

Mr Hancock said that the deaths of 82 health service workers were included in the figures. Britain has not passed the peak of coronavirus infections, the country’s chief medical officer has warned as prime minster Boris Johnson dampened speculation about an early easing of the lockdown.

Akihiro Yoshida, the owner of Hair salon Pinch, gives hair treatment to his customer Natsuki Suda, in Tokyo, Japan,on Tuesday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Asia

It is too early to consider lifting Japan’s state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective vaccine. The comments by the head of the powerful physician’s lobby illustrate Japan’s near and longer term concerns as it battles the epidemic that prompted prime minister Shinzo Abe to declare a nationwide state of emergency through May 6th, the final day of a stretch of holidays known as Golden Week. The administration will decide during the holidays whether to extend the declaration, government and ruling party sources told Reuters last week. Tokyo on Monday confirmed 39 new coronavirus infections, the fewest since March 30th. Japan as a whole has recorded 13,614 confirmed cases, including 394 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK. Japan’s cases and deaths are still small compared to other nations, but critics say the country isn’t doing enough testing to reveal the scope of the problem that has driven some hospitals to the brink.

China has reported six new coronavirus cases (three domestic and three from overseas) and no deaths, according to the country’s National Health Commission. More than 2,200 Indonesians have died from Covid-19, but were not recorded, according to an investigation from Reuters. The official death toll from the virus in the country is 765.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4th, although the government had not yet decided whether to ease travel and social distancing restrictions that are due to expire next week. The global financial hub on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day, bringing relief to a city whose economy has been battered by the coronavirus that came on the heels of crippling anti-government protests. The city has confirmed 1,038 cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Singapore’s health ministry has said it is not able to test all migrant workers in dormitories and has been isolating some symptomatic patients first, a method that a government health adviser said was causing a lag in the reporting of cases.

The Southeast Asian island nation of 5.7 million people has nearly 15,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, one of the highest totals in Asia, largely because of outbreaks in cramped dormitories housing more than 300,000 mostly South Asian workers.

A migrant worker undergoes a nose swab test as medical workers look on at a dormitory amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on Monday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The ministry on Tuesday confirmed 528 more coronavirus infections, the smallest daily rise in almost two weeks.

Dale Fisher, chair of Singapore’s National Infection Prevention and Control committee, told broadcaster ChannelNews Asia that authorities had stopped testing some symptomatic patients in hard-hit dorms and that these infections were not being immediately reported in official tallies.

“Due to the need to prioritise, we are not able to test all in the dormitories at one go,” the health ministry said in a statement late on Monday following Fisher’s comments.

“But if any worker were to report sick or show ARI (Acute Respiratory Infection) symptoms, we will immediately pull aside and isolate the worker from his room-mates, and ensure that he receives the necessary medical care.”

The health ministry did not say whether these isolated workers would eventually be tested, but said only those confirmed with Covid-19 infection would be reported in official daily case numbers. Singapore said it has been scaling up its testing capacity across the island, including in dormitories, from an average of 2,900 tests a day in early April to more than 8,000.

Singapore says it has tested 2,100 people per 100,000, compared with 1,600 per 100,000 in the United States, and 1,000 per 100,000 in Britain.

Fourteen people have died of the coronavirus in Singapore.

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 31 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 5,851.

The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 100.

US

The White House has released new guidelines on coronavirus testing and reopening businesses as Donald Trump sought to regain his footing after weeks of criticism created in part by his sideshow press conferences. The president appeared reluctant to cede the spotlight, with on-off plans for a news conference to capture the flurry of action. As part of the guidelines, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new priorities for virus testing, including people who show no symptoms but are in high-risk settings. The White House unveiled what it described as a comprehensive overview of its efforts to make enough tests for Covid-19 available so states can sample at least 2.6 per cent of their populations each month. Areas that have been harder hit by the virus would be able to test at double that rate or higher, the White House said. The CDC on Monday reported 957,875 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 53,922.

Meanwhile, the director general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said he is concerned about people missing vaccines for diseases such as polio and measles because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mexico’s president declared the country had “tamed” its coronavirus outbreak, despite widespread suspicions that Covid-19 cases are being undercounted.–Reuters, PA, Guardian, Bloomberg