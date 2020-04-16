Coronavirus: Global cases pass 2 million as IMF warns of zero growth in Asia

Global cases of coronavirus passed the two million mark on Thursday, with 2,064,115 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The number of people who have died so far in the crisis stands at 137,020. The US is the worst-affected country in terms of infections and the number of deaths, with 639,055 cases - nearly a third of the world’s total - and 30,925 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the IMF has said Asia’s economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, as the coronavirus crisis takes an “unprecedented” toll on the region’s service sector and major export destinations.

The IMF expects a 7.6 per cent expansion in Asian economic growth next year on the assumption that containment policies succeed, but added the outlook was highly uncertain.

Some US states to reopen

US president Donald Trump has added credence to a theory that the pandemic began when the pathogen accidentally escaped a Wuhan laboratory, and has further questioned China’s figures on the outbreak.

Responding to a question from Fox News on the lab, he said: “Well, I don’t want to say that John, but I will tell you more and more we’re hearing the story.”

New guidelines are set to emerge on Thursday for some US states to ease their lockdowns, with Trump saying governors are “champing at the bit” to reopen. Trump did not back down on his decision to halt funding to the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday it is unlikely concerts and sporting events will resume until at least 2021, as the city continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Garcetti’s comments echo those of New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and California governor Gavin Newsom, both of whom said it will be a long time before gatherings of 100 or more people are commonplace again.

Australia stays in lockdown

Australia will keep in place restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the

coronavirus for at least four more weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Mr Morrison said Australia will over the next month expand testing, improve its capacity to trace contacts of known coronavirus cases, and plan a response to any further local outbreaks.

Mr Morrison said these three steps will be finished within four weeks, and Australia will then review the restrictions that include curtailing the movements of residents, and the closures of schools, restaurants and pubs.

French sailors test positive

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s left-leaning Democratic party and its smaller affiliate won 180 seats in the 300-seat assembly - the biggest majority in the national assembly by any party since South Korea’s transition to democracy in 1987, after the coronavirus pandemic turned the political tide in Moon’s favour.

At least 668 sailors assigned to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle’s naval group tested positive for the virus, and results are still not in from a third of the tests from 1,767 mariners.

In other news from France, Amazon has ordered the temporary closure of all six of its French distribution centres after a French court ruled it was not doing enough to protect its workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

–Guardian