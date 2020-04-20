Coronavirus: Global cases pass 2.4m as world leaders consider lockdowns

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.4 million globally and 165,238 people have died, according to the latest statistics from John Hopkins University.

New Zealand will ease its lockdown next week, prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday as the country’s transmission rate fell to 0.48.

Meanwhile in the US people protested against the extension of stay-at-home orders while the death toll there rose to the highest in the world.

The economic fallout was evident in Asian share markets on Monday as expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data was set to drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown.

The following is a summary of global coronavirus updates.

Americas

The US death toll from the coronavirus rose to more than 40,000, the highest in the world and almost double the number of deaths in the next highest country Italy, according to a Reuters tally.

Protests flared in US states on Sunday over stay-at-home orders while governors disputed president Donald Trump’s claims they have enough tests.

The number of people with the Covid-19 in Canada is trending in the right direction but strict physical distancing will need to stay in place, prime minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

Mexico has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases and 686 deaths as of Sunday.

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro again attended a public rally and attacked lockdown measures.

Chile reported on Sunday that there were more than 10,000 people in the country with the coronavirus, while Peru reported on Sunday that more than 15,000 cases had been recorded so far.

Guatemala said a total of 50 migrants deported by the United States to the country have tested positive for coronavirus.

Europe

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Russian authorities had the coronavirus crisis under full control and that everything would work out with God’s help, even as the country on Sunday registered a record daily rise in cases of the new virus.

Italy said on Sunday that deaths from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 433, the lowest daily tally in a week, and the number of new cases slowed to 3,047 from a previous 3,491.

The number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Spain has surpassed the 200,000 threshold, the country’s health ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the number of cases rose to 200,210 from 195,944 cases on Sunday. Spain has the second highest number of diagnosed cases in the world after the United States. The cumulative death toll increased by 399 to 20,852 on Monday, the ministry said.

The coronavirus situation in France is improving “slowly but surely” and shortages of protective gear such as face masks are easing, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Sunday.

Britain is not considering lifting the lockdown imposed almost four weeks ago to control the coronavirus outbreak given “deeply worrying” increases in the death toll, a senior minister said.

Poland saw its biggest spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday with 545 new infections recorded, according to health ministry data.

Asia-Pacific

China reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, down from 16 a day earlier, with no new deaths.

More than 150 Australian economists on Monday warned the government against easing social distancing rules.

New Zealand will extend lockdown measures by a week and move to a lower level of restriction from April 27th.

South Korea extended its social distancing policy for another 15 days but offered some relief for churches and sporting fixtures.

Thailand’s king approved laws to implement spending measures worth 1.9 trillion baht (€53.84 billion) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

Pakistan has started repatriating some of its citizens from the United Arab Emirates, which had threatened to review labour ties with countries refusing to take back their nationals during the pandemic.

Middle East and Africa

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies began a virtual meeting on Sunday to work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabian state television reported.

Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, urged Muslims worldwide to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing.

Turkey’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 86,306, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States.

Iran has extended furloughs for prisoners for another month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as the Islamic Republic endeavours to stem the spread of the new coronavirus in its crowded jails.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday extended a lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus by two weeks, but will allow mining companies to get back to work.

Economic fallout

Caution gripped Asian share markets on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while a glut of supply sent US crude spiralling to 20-year lows.

Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the first major US department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the outbreak.

China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy.

Japan’s exports slumped the most in nearly four years in March.

The number of UK finance professionals seeking new jobs rose by more than 40 per cent in the first quarter, compared with the last three months of 2019.

Canada will invest C$2.5 billion (€1.6 billion) in measures to help the hard-hit oil and gas industry during the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

–Reuters