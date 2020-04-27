Coronavirus: Global cases near 3m as some countries begin to ease lockdown

Global coronavirus cases are now nearing the 3 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 2,971,669 confirmed. At least 206,549 people have died of the disease. Some countries are now easing strict lockdown conditions as the world continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

As countries weigh up the risk of a fresh wave of virus cases against the need to kick-start their economies, here is the status in several nations:

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has said the country has stopped the “widespread, undetected community transmission” of Covid-19, as tough lockdown restrictions are scheduled to ease on Monday night. Ms Ardern said New Zealand had “avoided the worst” in the pandemic, but must continue to fight the virus. At midnight on Monday (1pm Irish time), New Zealand lifted its level-4 lockdown which has been in place for more than four weeks. New Zealand has 1,456 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. Ms Ardern warned that in level-3 there were new risks - namely people coming into more contact with others. It is expected one million New Zealanders will return to work on Tuesday.

Australians have been quick to embrace their government’s new voluntary coronavirus tracking app, despite some privacy concerns. The government had hoped one million people would download COVIDSafe within five days after it was launched on Sunday evening. But by Monday morning, more than 1.1 million people had installed it. While downloading the app is voluntary, the government says 40 per cent of Australians, or 10 million people, need to acquire the app for it to be a success. So far, 83 people have died from the disease in Australia out of 6,711 cases, of whom 5,539 have recovered, according to government figures.

Italy will allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4th and permit limited family visits as it prepares a staged end to Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown, prime minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday.

Manufacturers, construction companies and some wholesalers will be allowed to reopen from May 4th, followed by retailers two weeks later. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen fully from the beginning of June, although takeaway business will be possible earlier. In addition, parks will be allowed to reopen and limited family visits and funerals with no more than 15 people present will be permitted.

Schools will not re-open until September. Italy’s death toll remains the heaviest in Europe, with more than 26,000 dead and almost 200,000 confirmed cases of the disease. But the number of new cases has been slowing and the number of patients in intensive care has been falling steadily.

The French and Spanish governments will on Tuesday outline detailed plans to ease their lockdowns. On Sunday, France reported the smallest rise in deaths linked to the coronavirus since March 25th and the amount of Covid-19 patients in intensive care decreased. Deaths rose by 242 to 22,856, according to figures provided by the Health Ministry on Sunday. The number of new cases increased by 1,129 to 191,743.

Spain recorded 331 new deaths in the past 24 hours, up from Sunday’s 288. The total death toll stands on Monday over 23,500, while the number of infections is over 200,000, according to the latest count of the health ministry, which records only cases confirmed through lab tests. Children went outside on Sunday, emerging from their homes for the first time after six weeks of living under one of Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

In the UK, Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson, back at work on Monday after being hospitalised with the disease, said the UK was beginning to “turn the tide” against cornonavirus that his government would outline plans for an easing of the coronavirus lockdown in the coming days but warned that there would be difficult judgments required. The official number of deaths related to Covid-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 20,732, up by 413 in 24 hours, while confirmed cases stood at 152,840, up by 4,463.

In Norway, school children from first to fourth grades returned to schools for the first time since mid-March, while a range of small businesses, including hairdressers, were allowed to open.

Germany’s economy minister urged its 16 states on Monday to reopen slowly. As the number of new infections has fallen, many businesses like smaller stores or car dealerships have been allowed to reopen and some students are returning to schools.

Portugal’s prime minister says authorities are aiming to relax some of the measures devised to stem the spread of the coronavirus next month. Prime minister Antonio Costa said new rules on self-isolation and going back to work or school will be introduced every two weeks, as their impact is assessed. The plan is due to be announced on Thursday. Mr Costa warned the changes do not mean a return to normal and that will only happen once there is a vaccine. Portugal was quick to enact a lockdown and has reported 903 deaths from Covid-19.

Joan (45), chases his daughters Ines (11) and Mar (9) as they play in the street on Sunday in Barcelona as after six weeks stuck at home, Spain’s children aer now allowed outside. Photograph: Josep Lago/AFP

Russia reported 6,198 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday versus 6,361 on the previous day, which took the national tally of infections to 87,147. The Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said that 50 more deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the last 24 hours. In the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Russia surpassed mainland China, which reported the total of 82,830 cases on Monday.

South Korea is looking at reopening schools as the number of cases begins to tail off.

Authorities reported 10 new cases on Monday, the 26th straight day where this number has been in double figures.

Using an active test-and-quarantine programme, South Korea has so far managed to slow its outbreak without imposing lockdowns or business bans.

However, schools have been closed and remote-learning programmes set up in their place.

Prime minster Chung Sye-kyun instructed education officials to prepare measures to ensure hygiene and enforce distance between students at schools so the government could announce a timeline for reopening schools no later than early May.

Authorities in China reported three new cases on Monday and have now gone 12 days without recording a death relating to Covid-19. The coronavirus outbreak originated from the country, and 723 people remain in hospital suffering from the virus, while a further 1,000 are being kept in isolation. Beijing added one additional postmortem death to its count, raising China’s overall death toll to 4,633 from 82,830 cases. Of the new cases, two were imported and one was detected in the province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, according to the National Health Commission.

Singapore, which has one of Asia’s smallest populations, is emerging with the region’s biggest number of coronavirus cases after the world’s two most populous countries. The island-nation reported 931 new cases on Sunday, with the total number of infections exceeding 13,600, overtaking Japan. Only China and India have more cases in Asia. The majority of infections remains among migrant workers living in close quarters in dormitories, presenting a major setback to its early success in containing the spread of the virus. Its citizens and permanent residents made up just 15 of the new cases, the government said in a statement Sunday.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has said the month-long ongoing lockdown has yielded positive results and that the country has managed to save “thousands of lives”. India last week eased the lockdown by allowing shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming activities to resume in rural areas to help millions of poor, daily-wage earners. But the economic costs of the nationwide lockdown continue to mount in a country of 1.3 billion people. Mr Modi, who put India under a strict lockdown on March 25th, did not say if the lockdown restrictions will extend after May 3rd. India has confirmed over 27,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 872 deaths.

In Japan, prime minister Shinzo Abe said his country is adding 14 more countries, including Russia, Peru and Saudi Arabia, to the entry ban list as the country steps up border controls, with infections continuing to spread. Japan has already banned entry from more than 70 other countries, banning foreigners with records of visiting those countries in the past two weeks, while invalidating visas for the rest of the world. The additional step regarding the 14 countries will take effect on Wednesday. Japan is under a month-long state of emergency due to last until May 6th.

US

US governors in states including hard-hit New York and Michigan are keeping stay-at-home restrictions in place until at least mid-May, while their counterparts in places such as Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska are allowing certain businesses to reopen. The split in approaches to reopening states has often been along partisan lines. Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, told Fox News that with hospital admissions dropping in his state, he will reopen churches and restaurant dining on Friday, with social-distancing guidelines in place. However, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, told ABC that her state is not ready and needs more robust testing, community tracing and a plan for isolating people who get sick. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 928,619 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 32,853 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,020 to 52,459. – Reuters, PA, Bloomberg, Guardian