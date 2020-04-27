Coronavirus: Global cases near 3m as Russian cases surpass China

Global coronavirus cases are now nearing the 3 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 2,971,669 confirmed. At least 206,549 people have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic, though the true toll is likely to be much higher due to underreporting and some countries not including deaths among those with underlying conditions in their tolls.

Russia reported 6,198 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday versus 6,361 on the previous day, which took the national tally of infections to 87,147. The Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said that 50 more deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the last 24 hours. In the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Russia surpassed mainland China, which reported the total of 82,830 cases on Monday.

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has said the country has stopped the “widespread, undetected community transmission” of Covid-19, as tough lockdown restrictions are scheduled to ease on Monday night. Ms Ardern said New Zealand had “avoided the worst” in the pandemic, but must continue to fight the virus.

“There is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We have won that battle. But we must remain vigilant if we are to keep it that way,” she said. At 11.59pm on Monday (1pm Irish time), New Zealand will lift its level-4 lockdown which has been in place for more than four weeks. During that time, almost all businesses have been closed, along with schools while the population has been asked to remain in their homes for all but supermarket visits and short walks. The country reported five new Covid-19 cases on Monday but has not seen widespread community transition and will allow a partial reopening of the economy. New Zealand has 1,456 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. Ms Ardern warned that in level-3 there were new risks - namely people coming into more contact with others. From midnight on Monday, certain businesses such as construction will be allowed to reopen, but social distancing rules will still apply. Level 3 will see retailers, restaurants and schools allowed to reopen on a smaller scale. Schools will reopen on Wednesday for children up to Year 10 (about 13 years old) who cannot study from home, or whose parents need to return to work. Workers will also be able to resume on-site work, provided they have a Covid-19 control plan in place, with appropriate health and safety and physical distancing measures. It is expected one million New Zealanders will return to work on Tuesday.

Australians have been quick to embrace their government’s new voluntary

coronavirus tracking app, despite some privacy concerns. The government had hoped one million people would download COVIDSafe within five days after it was launched on Sunday evening. But by Monday morning, more than 1.1 million people had installed it. While downloading the app is voluntary, the government says 40 per cent of Australians, or 10 million people, need to acquire the app for it to be a success. So far, 83 people have died from the disease in Australia out of 6,711 cases, of whom 5,539 have recovered, according to government figures.

Italy will allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4th and permit limited family visits as it prepares a staged end to Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown, prime minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday.

Manufacturers, construction companies and some wholesalers will be allowed to reopen from May 4th, followed by retailers two weeks later. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen fully from the beginning of June, although takeaway business will be possible earlier. In addition, parks will be allowed to reopen and limited family visits and funerals with no more than 15 people present will be permitted.

Schools will not re-open until September. Italy’s death toll remains the heaviest in Europe, with more than 26,000 dead and almost 200,000 confirmed cases of the disease. But the number of new cases has been slowing and the number of patients in intensive care has been falling steadily.

The French and Spanish governments will on Tuesday outline detailed plans to ease their lockdowns as more European countries seek to map out an exit route from the economically-damaging measures brought in to contain Covid-19. On Sunday, France reported the smallest rise in deaths linked to the

coronavirus since March 25th and the amount of Covid-19 patients in intensive care decreased. Deaths rose by 242 to 22,856, according to figures provided by the Health Ministry on Sunday. The number of new cases increased by 1,129 to 191,743.

Spain recorded 331 new deaths in the past 24 hours, up from Sunday’s 288. The total death toll stands on Monday over 23,500, while the number of infections is over 200,000, according to the latest count of the Health Ministry, which records only cases confirmed through lab tests. Health authorities are rolling out on Monday an eight-week survey among 36,000 Spanish households with a series of tests that should shed light on what is the share of the population that has overcome the Covid-19 illness.

In the UK, British prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old coronavirus lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported. The official number of deaths related to Covid-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 20,732, up by 413 in 24 hours, while confirmed cases stood at 152,840, up by 4,463.

Manuel Gil (L), owner of the LLenatubar company, makes a mock toast at a table with methacrylate partition walls built and installed by his company in a small restaurant in Leganes near Madrid on Sunday. Photograph: Javi Soriano/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, South Korea is looking at reopening schools as the number of cases begins to tail off.

Authorities reported 10 new cases on Monday, the 26th straight day where this number has been in double figures.

Using an active test-and-quarantine programme, South Korea has so far managed to slow its outbreak without imposing lockdowns or business bans.

However, schools have been closed and remote-learning programmes set up in their place.

Prime minster Chung Sye-kyun instructed education officials to prepare measures to ensure hygiene and enforce distance between students at schools so the government could announce a timeline for reopening schools no later than early May.

Authorities in China reported three new cases on Monday and have now gone 12 days without recording a death relating to Covid-19.

The coronavirus outbreak originated from the country, and 723 people remain in hospital suffering from the virus, while a further 1,000 are being kept in isolation.

Beijing added one additional postmortem death to its count, raising China’s overall death toll to 4,633 from 82,830 cases.

Of the new cases, two were imported and one was detected in the province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, according to the National Health Commission.

Singapore, which has one of Asia’s smallest populations, is emerging with the region’s biggest number of coronavirus cases after the world’s two most populous countries. The island-nation reported 931 new cases on Sunday, with the total number of infections exceeding 13,600, overtaking Japan. Only China and India have more cases in Asia. The majority of infections remains among migrant workers living in close quarters in dormitories, presenting a major setback to its early success in containing the spread of the virus. Its citizens and permanent residents made up just 15 of the new cases, the government said in a statement Sunday.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has said the month-long ongoing lockdown has yielded positive results and that the country has managed to save “thousands of lives”. India last week eased the lockdown by allowing shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming activities to resume in rural areas to help millions of poor, daily-wage earners. But the economic costs of the nationwide lockdown continue to mount in a country of 1.3 billion people. Mr Modi, who put India under a strict lockdown on March 25th, did not say if the lockdown restrictions will extend after May 3rd. India has confirmed over 27,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 872 deaths.

US

The US states of Colorado, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana and Tennessee will join other states in the lifting of lockdown restrictions, as economists predict an unemployment rate of 16 per cent or higher for the month of April.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said some regions of the state might qualify to open sooner, “with certain precautions”, such as upstate New York, as the daily death toll was markedly lower on Sunday than it was on Saturday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 928,619 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 32,853 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,020 to 52,459. – Reuters, PA, Bloomberg, Guardian