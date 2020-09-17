Coronavirus: Global cases expected to pass 30 million on Thursday

Global coronavirus cases are expected to pass 30 million on Thursday, with India firmly in focus as the latest epicentre after reporting yet another record jump in daily infections.

Asia-Pacific

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that the coronavirus is driving discrimination towards vulnerable communities in Asia, including migrants and foreigners.

As cases surge in India, hospitals are grappling with unreliable supplies of oxygen that they need to treat tens of thousands of critical patients.

Australia’s Victoria state said the daily rise in infections eased further, as the state began relaxing most restrictions outside its largest city of Melbourne.

Europe

One of France’s biggest trade unions said a large number of staff at private Covid-19 testing facilities across the country will walk out on Thursday over work conditions that one employee said were like being in a war zone.

Italy could have its first shots of British drugmaker AstraZeneca’s potential Covid-19 vaccine by the end of November, the managing director of IRBM told Reuters.

Turkey began final Phase III trials of an experimental Chinese coronavirus vaccine, the health minister said.

Americas

US president Donald Trump said at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in the United States by the end of 2020, months earlier than a top government health official predicted earlier in the day.

Mr Trump also urged fellow Republicans to go for “much higher numbers” in a coronavirus aid bill.

Middle East and Africa

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa said it would open international borders selectively for travel and tourism from October 1st, bringing much needed relief to a sector largely dependent on high-spending foreign tourists.

Medical developments

Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech plans to start a clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine with children and adolescents later this month, widening its test on a shot that’s already in the final stage of study with adults.

Eli Lilly and Co said a single infusion of its experimental antibody treatment reduced the need for hospitalization and emergency room visits for clinical trial patients with moderate Covid-19.

Economic impact

New Zealand fell into its deepest economic slump on record in the second quarter, official data showed.

The US Federal Reserve boosted its view of the American economy’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and slightly upgraded its view on the economy, suggesting that no immediate expansion of stimulus was needed to combat the pandemic.