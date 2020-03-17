Coronavirus: Europe shuts borders in attempt to slow spread of virus

European nations are closing their borders to each other and to the rest of the world to try to curb the spread of coronavirus, reversing decades of efforts to ease movement within a matter of days.

French president Emmanuel Macron confined citizens to their homes for 15 days and banned even family gatherings, declaring the country was “in a war” with the virus after the country’s top health official said prior restrictions had failed to halt its spread.

“We need to be able to protect ourselves and curb the spread of this virus,” Mr Macron said in a televised address to the nation on Monday night after cases in France reached 6,633.

The European Commission has proposed barring travel from the rest of the world to the EU for at least 30 days, with exemptions for citizens returning home, commuters and essential workers.

US

The US president has escalated the war of words with Beijing by describing the outbreak as the “China virus”, something the WHO has advised against. Chinese state media called Trump’s comments an attempt to “pass the buck”.

San Francisco and five other counties in California issued a shelter-in-place order in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. From Tuesday night until 7 April, 6.7 million residents in San Francisco and five other Bay Area counties - Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Marin and Contra Costa – must stay home unless absolutely necessary. Elsewhere in the US, Ohio’s Democratic primary was postponed after the medical director intervened on health grounds.

New Zealand

New Zealand has only 11 cases of Covid-19 but announced one of the world’s biggest per-capita finance packages. It includes covering wages for people who are required to self-isolate but cannot work from home, or those caring for relatives who are sick with the virus, even if they are not sick or do not test positive for Covid-19. The New Zealand $1.2 billion stimulus is 4 per cent of GDP, dwarfing what other countries have pledged.

Asia

In the Philippines, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) closed indefinitely on Tuesday while currency and bond trading were suspended, the first market shutdowns worldwide in response to the coronavirus. The PSE said the closure until further notice was “to ensure the safety of employees and traders,” amid a broader national lockdown. Elsewhere Korea’s Kospi fell nearly 2.5 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei was up less than 1 per cent and Australia’s ASX bounced back from a horror day on Monday, to finish 5.83 per cent higher.

Hong Kong requires all foreign travellers to go into two-week isolationHong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam announced the new quarantine measures because in the previous two weeks, the territory had recorded 57 new infections, 50 of them imported. The new restrictions would not apply to arrivals from mainland China, Macau or Taiwan.

India closed the Taj Mahal, its top tourist site, and the financial hub of Mumbai ordered offices providing non essential services to function at 50 per cent staffing levels as efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in South Asia ramped up.

Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 177, with 70-80 per cent of them in Bangkok, according to the health ministry. Cambodia reported 12 new cases, bringing the total to 24.

South America

Hundreds of prisoners escaped from prisons in São Paulo state in the south-east of Brazil on Monday, one day before their day-release privileges were due to be suspended over the virus outbreak. The São Paulo state prison authority said it could not say how many inmates had escaped, but local media estimated the number at around 1,000. –Additional reporting from the Guardian