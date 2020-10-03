Coronavirus: Deaths in India surpass 100,000 from virus

India has seen more than 100,000 deaths due to Covid-19, putting the country’s toll at nearly 10 per cent of the global fatalities.

The Indian Health Ministry reported another 1,069 fatalities in the past 24 hours in the early hours of Saturday, driving the death toll to 100,842.

It also raised the country’s confirmed caseload to more than 6.4 million with 79,476 new infections.

More than 34.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,027,823 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins tally.

The grim milestone comes at the heels of a growing crisis for prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist government that has been criticised over the handling of the virus and doing very little to alleviate the contracting economy that has left millions jobless.

The overall fatalities are most certainly higher than official figures suggest, experts said, as deaths may have been attributed to other causes, especially in the early days when testing was abysmally low for a country with a population of 1.4 billion.

India’s poor track record to register mortality data even before the pandemic has further amplified questions over the country’s actual death toll.

Spain

Some 4.8 million Madrid residents were barred from leaving the area from Friday evening, making it the first European capital back into lockdown due to surging coronavirus cases.

Restaurants and bars in the Spanish capital and nine satellite towns will shut early and slash capacity by half in what has again become Europe’s worst infection hotspot. The new restrictions, started at 10pm, are not as strict as the previous lockdown from March, when people were barred from leaving their homes.

However, authorities advised residents not to move around unless absolutely necessary.

“Madrilenos” were exasperated at political wrangling between the central and regional governments, and anxious about whether the measures would work.

“We have been eight months with masks and without nightclubs and parties, and there is still contagion. Then what kind of impact will these restrictions make?,” said Sonny van den Holstein, owner of Sanissimo restaurant.

“People are confused, they hesitate to go out ... they are in fear,” he said, as a customer called to cancel a reservation.

The conservative-led Madrid area authority reluctantly complied with the order from the Socialist-led central government to ban travel except for school, work, health or shopping.

Famous for its late-night carousing and usually lively tourist flow, Madrid’s bars and restaurants must close at 11 pm. instead of a previous 1 am curfew, while restaurants, gyms and shops are having capacity cut by half.

Gatherings of more than six people remain banned. The new lockdown will last at least 14 days and could be extended if needed. – AP/Reuters