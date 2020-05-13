Coronavirus: Death toll worldwide passes 293,000

Coronavirus has infected nearly 4.3 million people and killed more than 292,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

CHINA

China has reported seven new coronavirus cases. Six of them were in the north-eastern province of Jilin where authorities have raised alert levels and suspended rail connections to one county where a cluster of unknown origin has appeared over recent days.

Another 754 people are in treatment for suspected cases or for having tested positive but not shown symptoms, while 104 people are in hospital undergoing treatment.

China has reported a total of 4,633 deaths among 82,926 cases.

On Tuesday, local media reported the government would conduct tests on all 11 million residents of Wuhan, the central industrial city where the virus was first detected late last year.

A medical staff member takes a swab sample from a child to test for coronavirus in Jiangxo, China. Photograph: Getty/AFP

SPAIN

Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus inched up on Wednesday to 184 fatalities from 176 on Tuesday, the country’s health ministry said.

The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,104, while the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 228,691 from 228,030 the prior day.

Spanish authorities are planning to keep borders closed to most travellers from abroad until July, two foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday, in a move to try and avoid a second wave of contagion from the coronavirus.

Land borders with France and Portugal have been closed since a state of emergency was declared in mid-March to fight the pandemic, pushing the economy to a near stand-still and hitting its tourism sector hard.

Spain has started easing the lockdown for its residents as the pandemic gets under control. But it also imposed a two-week quarantine for foreign travellers and practically shut the border to air and maritime travel to avoid importing new cases from other countries.

The quarantine measure is due to expire on May 24th when the state of emergency lapses, but both can be extended. In any case, restrictions on travel are likely to remain in place for much longer than May 24th, no matter how crucial tourism is for the Spanish economy, the sources told Reuters.

“When we reach the new normal we can start opening borders with Schengen countries, we are talking about opening to these countries in early July,” one of the sources said.

The second source confirmed the government did not expect to open borders before July.

To prevent triggering a new wave of infections being imported by travellers from abroad, the government is studying ways of controlling who can enter the country.

“The two models proposed are either sanitary corridors or medical-testing requirements,” the first source said. “This is the debate we are holding with other European countries.”

Part of the holiday season could still be saved by tourists from Schengen countries, the source added.

Spain’s tourism industry draws some 80 million annual visitors and accounts for around 12 per cent of gross domestic product in the world’s second most visited country.

Hoteliers in places such as the Balearic Islands have been lobbying the government to set up special travel corridors for tourists from Germany or other countries where many of their visitors come from.

The European Commission will on Wednesday set out guidelines to reopen tourism within the European Union’s borders, suggesting air passengers wear masks, in efforts to salvage the ravaged tourism sector for the lucrative summer season.

GERMANY

The country plans to start loosening border controls this weekend after two months of restrictions.

Interior minister Horst Seehofer said checks on the border with Luxembourg will be dropped after Friday. On the borders with France, Switzerland and Austria, all crossings will be opened — rather than selected ones at present — and authorities will switch to spot rather than systematic checks.

Mr Seehofer said the aim is to restore free travel across those three borders on June 15th, so long as coronavirus infection rates allow.

Germany imposed checks on its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark on March 16th and people “without a valid reason to travel” have not been allowed to cross.

Eastern neighbours Poland and the Czech Republic closed their own borders. Mr Seehofer said Germany is prepared to relax controls on the Danish border, but Denmark is in the process of consulting its other neighbours

LESOTHO

The tiny African mountain kingdom has confirmed its first positive case of Covid-19, making it the last of 54 African countries to report the disease.

The health ministry said one person, who had recently arrived in the country, had tested positive without showing signs of illness.

The patient is isolated. Lesotho, a country of two million people, is surrounded by South Africa, which has the highest confirmed cases in Africa at 11,350.

RUSSIA

Russia on Wednesday reported 10,028 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide tally to 242,271.

Russia’s coronavirus response centre said 96 people died overnight, bringing the official death toll to 2,212.

Russia has suspended the use of Russian-made medical ventilators of a certain model manufactured after April 1st, a state healthcare regulator said on Wednesday, following two hospital fires reported to involve two such machines.

The Aventa-M medical ventilator was used at the Saint George’s Hospital in St Petersburg where five people died in a fire on Tuesday, and also in a hospital in Moscow where a fire killed one person on Saturday.

Roszdravnadzor, the regulator, said on Tuesday it was checking the quality and safety of the ventilators in the two hospitals.

AUSTRIA

Austrian authorities said the country’s border with Germany will reopen fully next month.

The Austria Press Agency reported that the chancellery in Vienna said the border will be open completely on June 15th and that checks will be reduced, starting on Friday.

It said Austria is aiming for similar agreements with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and its eastern neighbours.

Austria has been pressing for a reopening of some borders in the hope of attracting tourists to the country this summer.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand reported no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row without any and the fourth such day since early last week.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was encouraging news as the country prepares to ease many of its lockdown restrictions. Most businesses, including shopping centres, retail stores and restaurants, will be able to reopen. Social distancing rules will remain in place and gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

POLAND

Poland will extend its strict border controls until June 12th due to the coronavirus pandemic, its Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Poland closed its borders to foreigners in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus and has extended the restriction four times since then.

Polish citizens, diplomats, foreigners with the legal right to live in Poland and foreign professional drivers can enter Poland at selected checkpoints.

While keeping borders closed, Poland is easing some other curbs imposed earlier. It has reopened shopping malls, hotels, outdoor playgrounds and allowed kindergartens to restart.

The government is expected to announce on Wednesday the lifting of further restrictions on schools, restaurants and hairdressers.

Poland now has 17,062 confirmed coronavirus cases and 847 deaths. On Tuesday, the country saw its largest spike in new coronavirus cases in one day due to a rapid growth in infections among coal miners.

BRAZIL

Brazil’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus passed Germany on Tuesday, as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fought states over his wish to reopen gyms and beauty parlors even as his country becomes a new global hotspot for the pandemic.

Brazil has confirmed 177,589 cases since its outbreak began in late February, passing Germany’s 170,508 confirmed cases and drawing nearly even with France’s tally of 178,225 confirmed and probable cases.

Europe is beginning to lift lockdowns as the death toll in the region eases, but the outbreak is still accelerating in Brazil, where Bolsonaro has played down the risks of the disease and criticized state governments’ isolation orders.

Brazil recorded its deadliest day yet, with 881 confirmed deaths in 24 hours from the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus.

NORWAY

The country is opening its borders to allow people from other European countries enter if they have a residence there or have family they want to visit.

Justice minister Monica Maeland said Norway, which is not part of the European Union, is opening up for citizens from the European Economic Area that includes EU member states, the UK, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The last three countries have together with Norway signed the agreement that gives EU non-members access to the EU’s huge single market. Ms Maeland said it also means seasonal workers can enter Norway.

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia said it will go into a full lockdown during the days of celebration that follow the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Interior Ministry said the lockdown would be in effect from May 23rd to May 27th.

Those days mark the start of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that comes at the end of Ramadan. That holiday typically sees families invite loved ones over for meals and go out to eat and drink during the day.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea said it has no immediate plans to revive strict social distancing rules despite a spike in coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul.

Vice health minister Kim Gang-lip said the government needs more time to analyse details of recent outbreaks before determining whether to maintain relaxed social distancing guidelines.

South Korea eased up on much of its strict social distancing rules last week before it had about roughly 30 new cases each day in the past few days. On Wednesday, South Korea recorded 26 new cases, 20 of them associated with clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district.

Health officials said in principle they would maintain relaxed social distancing rules if the country’s daily jump is below 50 and the number of untraceable cases account for less than 5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

MEXICO

Mexico’s top advisory body on the coronavirus pandemic has issued guidelines that would allow for the reopening of construction, mining, and car and truck manufacturing.

The General Health Council said it had decided to classify those industries as “essential activities” that are allowed to continue working during a lockdown aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus.

The council did not set a timeline for when the reopening would begin. But it said that by June 1st, a “stoplight” system should be in place to tell local populations what activities are allowed.

The council also said that restrictions on schools and businesses should be lifted in townships that have no cases of Covid-19 and whose neighbouring townships also have no cases.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan has passed 2,000 new positive coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak earlier this year.

The increase comes just days after Prime Minister Imran Khan eased lockdown restrictions and stepped up the return of residents stranded overseas, ignoring pleas for stricter controls by Pakistan’s medical professionals.

Scenes of crowds of people crammed into markets throughout the country greeted the let-up in restrictions despite the government’s call for safe distancing, which has been largely ignored by many of Pakistan’s 220 million people. The latest figures show 34,312 positive cases following a 24-hour high of 2,255 new cases.

MONTENEGRO

Authorities in Montenegro have detained eight Serbian Orthodox Church priests after a few thousand people attended a religious procession despite a ban on gatherings.

Prosecutors said that the priests are facing charges of violating health regulations during the virus outbreak by organising the procession in the western town of Niksic.

People participating in the procession did not wear face masks nor keep distance from each other.

The detentions could heighten tensions between the Montenegrin government and the Serbian Orthodox Church which earlier this year led weeks of protests against a religious law that it says would strip the church of its property. - PA/Reuters