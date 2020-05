Coronavirus: Death toll worldwide nears 292,000

Coronavirus has infected more than 4.25 million people and killed more than 291,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

CHINA

China has reported seven new coronavirus cases. Six of them were in the north-eastern province of Jilin where authorities have raised alert levels and suspended rail connections to one county where a cluster of unknown origin has appeared over recent days.

Another 754 people are in treatment for suspected cases or for having tested positive but not shown symptoms, while 104 people are in hospital undergoing treatment.

China has reported a total of 4,633 deaths among 82,926 cases.

On Tuesday, local media reported the government would conduct tests on all 11 million residents of Wuhan, the central industrial city where the virus was first detected late last year.

RUSSIA

Russia on Wednesday reported 10,028 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide tally to 242,271.

Russia’s coronavirus response centre said 96 people died overnight, bringing the official death toll to 2,212.

AUSTRIA

Austrian authorities said the country’s border with Germany will reopen fully next month.

The Austria Press Agency reported that the chancellery in Vienna said the border will be open completely on June 15th and that checks will be reduced, starting on Friday.

It said Austria is aiming for similar agreements with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and its eastern neighbours.

Austria has been pressing for a reopening of some borders in the hope of attracting tourists to the country this summer.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand reported no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row without any and the fourth such day since early last week.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was encouraging news as the country prepares to ease many of its lockdown restrictions. Most businesses, including shopping centres, retail stores and restaurants, will be able to reopen. Social distancing rules will remain in place and gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

BRAZIL

Brazil’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus passed Germany on Tuesday, as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fought states over his wish to reopen gyms and beauty parlors even as his country becomes a new global hotspot for the pandemic.

Brazil has confirmed 177,589 cases since its outbreak began in late February, passing Germany’s 170,508 confirmed cases and drawing nearly even with France’s tally of 178,225 confirmed and probable cases.

Europe is beginning to lift lockdowns as the death toll in the region eases, but the outbreak is still accelerating in Brazil, where Bolsonaro has played down the risks of the disease and criticized state governments’ isolation orders.

Brazil recorded its deadliest day yet, with 881 confirmed deaths in 24 hours from the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus.

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia said it will go into a full lockdown during the days of celebration that follow the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Interior Ministry said the lockdown would be in effect from May 23rd to May 27th.

Those days mark the start of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that comes at the end of Ramadan. That holiday typically sees families invite loved ones over for meals and go out to eat and drink during the day.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea said it has no immediate plans to revive strict social distancing rules despite a spike in coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul.

Vice health minister Kim Gang-lip said the government needs more time to analyse details of recent outbreaks before determining whether to maintain relaxed social distancing guidelines.

South Korea eased up on much of its strict social distancing rules last week before it had about roughly 30 new cases each day in the past few days. On Wednesday, South Korea recorded 26 new cases, 20 of them associated with clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district.

Health officials said in principle they would maintain relaxed social distancing rules if the country’s daily jump is below 50 and the number of untraceable cases account for less than 5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

MEXICO

Mexico’s top advisory body on the coronavirus pandemic has issued guidelines that would allow for the reopening of construction, mining, and car and truck manufacturing.

The General Health Council said it had decided to classify those industries as “essential activities” that are allowed to continue working during a lockdown aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus.

The council did not set a timeline for when the reopening would begin. But it said that by June 1st, a “stoplight” system should be in place to tell local populations what activities are allowed.

The council also said that restrictions on schools and businesses should be lifted in townships that have no cases of Covid-19 and whose neighbouring townships also have no cases.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan has passed 2,000 new positive coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak earlier this year.

The increase comes just days after Prime Minister Imran Khan eased lockdown restrictions and stepped up the return of residents stranded overseas, ignoring pleas for stricter controls by Pakistan’s medical professionals.

Scenes of crowds of people crammed into markets throughout the country greeted the let-up in restrictions despite the government’s call for safe distancing, which has been largely ignored by many of Pakistan’s 220 million people. The latest figures show 34,312 positive cases following a 24-hour high of 2,255 new cases.

MONTENEGRO

Authorities in Montenegro have detained eight Serbian Orthodox Church priests after a few thousand people attended a religious procession despite a ban on gatherings.

Prosecutors said that the priests are facing charges of violating health regulations during the virus outbreak by organising the procession in the western town of Niksic.

People participating in the procession did not wear face masks nor keep distance from each other.

The detentions could heighten tensions between the Montenegrin government and the Serbian Orthodox Church which earlier this year led weeks of protests against a religious law that it says would strip the church of its property. - PA/Reuters