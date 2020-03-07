Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,400 globally as cases hit 100,000

The global death toll from coronavirus has risen above 3,400, with more than 100,000 cases now reported.

The Netherlands reported its first virus death on Friday, while Serbia, Slovakia, Peru, Togo, Colombia and Cameroon announced their first cases of the condition as it continues its spread across the world.

The 100,000 figure of global infections dwarfs other major outbreaks in recent decades, such as Sars, Mers and Ebola.

But the virus is still much less widespread than annual flu epidemics, which result in up to five million annual severe cases around the world and 290,000-650,000 deaths each year, according to the World Health Organisation.

China reported 99 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its first daily increase of less than 100 since January 20. The government reported 28 deaths in the 24 hours through to midnight on Friday.

Overall, China now has 22,177 patients in treatment, while 55,404 have been released.

South Korea, the hardest-hit country outside China, has reported 174 new cases, while the number of infections in Iran rose beyond 4,700, with 124 deaths.

Mimicking measures imposed in China six weeks ago, Western governments are now increasingly imposing travel controls, telling people to work from home if possible and sanitising public spaces.

Many governments have imposed restrictions on visitors from China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Serbia said it might deploy the army to keep the virus at bay, while in Switzerland the military is being readied to provide support services at hospitals after 210 new cases were reported on Friday.

French health minister Olivier Veran said children will be banned from visiting patients in hospitals and other health facilities across the country, and patients will be limited to one adult visit at a time.

Spanish officials have announced a month-long closure of 200 centres in and around Madrid where the elderly go for daytime care and activities.

The global economy, meanwhile, faces mounting damage due to anti-virus controls that shut down much of China’s economy and are disrupting travel and trade worldwide.

Airlines, hotels, cinemas and other businesses that rely on public activity have lost billions in potential revenue.