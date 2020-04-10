Coronavirus: Countries move to limit Easter travel as global cases rise to 1.5 million

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is threatening international peace and security as world leaders warn against relaxing social distancing rules during Easter.

Mr Guterres told the UN Security Council the pandemic could potentially lead “to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease”.

The council is the UN’s most powerful body and it has been silent on Covid-19 since it started circling the globe in January.

But after Thursday’s meeting the council issued its first brief press statement, saying it expressed “support for all efforts of the secretary-general concerning the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to conflict-affected countries”.

It came after world leaders and health officials warned that hard-won gains in the fight against coronavirus must not be jeopardised by relaxing social distancing over the Easter holidays.

A spike in deaths in the UK and New York and surges of reported new infections in Japan and in India’s congested cities make it clear that the battle is far from over.

“We are flattening the curve because we are rigorous about social distancing,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo said. “But it’s not a time to be complacent. It’s not a time to do anything different than we’ve been doing.” Worldwide, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has climbed to nearly 1.5 million, with almost 90,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are almost certainly much higher.

US

The US has by far the most confirmed cases, with more than 430,000 people infected - three times the number of the next three countries combined.

Numbers released by the US government showed that 6.6 million American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, on top of more than 10 million in the two weeks before that.

That amounts to about one in 10 American workers, the biggest, fastest pileup of job losses since the world’s largest economy began keeping records in 1948.

Europe

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is donating 100 million doses of a malaria drug being tested for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus. The company said in a statement on Friday that the hydroxychloroquine doses will be given to 50 countries. Sanofi is also ramping up production, aiming to quadruple is capacity to manufacture the drug.

The company said it “will continue to donate the medicine to governments and hospital institutions if ongoing clinical studies demonstrate its efficacy and safety in Covid-19 patients”. But it also warned that hydroxychloroquine has “several serious known side-effects” and tests are so far inconclusive over its safety and efficacy in treating Covid-19.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasised that people should not travel as usual this weekend, saying: “Even short trips inside Germany, to the seaside or the mountains or relatives, can’t happen over Easter this year.”

Lithuania is restricting public movement and imposing a lockdown on major cities during Easter to prevent the further spread of infection in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Greece also tightened restrictions ahead of next week’s Orthodox Easter celebrations, increasing police roadblocks along major routes and secondary roads, doubling fines for lockdown violations and banning travel between islands.

Swiss police are seeking to dissuade drivers from heading to the Italian-speaking Ticino region, the only part of Switzerland south of the Alps and one of the worst-hit by the pandemic. Roadblocks were being set up near the northern entrance of the Gotthard tunnel to separate out would-be visitors.

New infections and hospital admissions have been levelling off in hard-hit Italy and Spain, which together have more than 32,000 deaths.

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte is expected to announce soon how long the country’s lockdown will continue.

In Spain, where more than 15,000 people have died, budget minister Maria Jesus Montero said “normal life” will gradually return beginning on April 26th but warned it would be a staggered easing.

Asia

In a potentially worrying development in South Korea, at least 74 people diagnosed as having recovered from coronavirus tested positive for a second time after they were released from hospital. Health authorities are testing their virus and serum samples to determine whether those patients could again be infectious to others.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government has announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the war-torn country, stoking fears that an outbreak could devastate an already crippled healthcare system.

A Japanese sumo wrestler has tested positive for the coronavirus, further threatening postponement of next month’s Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, which has already been delayed. The wrestler, whose name has not been disclosed, first developed a fever last week, but none of his stablemates or officials have complained of symptoms of the virus.

Japan reported more than 500 new cases for the first time on Thursday, a worrying rise since it has the world’s oldest population and Covid-19 can be especially serious in the elderly. The prefecture of Aichi, home to the Toyota car company, declared its own state of emergency, saying it cannot wait for the government to add it to its list.

India, whose 1.3 billion people are under lockdown until next week, has sealed off dozens of hot spots in and around New Delhi, the capital. It will supply residents with food and medicine but not allow them to leave. The number of confirmed cases exceeds 5,000, with 166 deaths.

Kazakhstan will extend the state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak until the end of April, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday. The state of emergency ,which has allowed the government to lock down all provinces and major cities and shut down many businesses, was originally due to end on April 15th.

Pakistan is reopening some factories amid a national lockdown to counter the deadly coronavirus pandemic as the south Asian nation expects its exports will decline by 50 per cent in the next two months. Exporters such as Interloop, which supplies to Nike and Puma, have reopened their factories. At least one woman was trampled to death and 20 others were injured in a stampede as authorities distributed money among families affected by the country’s nationwide lockdown, Pakistani police and rescue officials said.

The number of coronavirus infections in Israel has risen to more than 10,000. The government imposed strict measures to contain the pandemic early on but has seen it tear through the insular ultra-Orthodox religious community. On Friday, the Health Ministry reported a total of 10,095 cases, including 92 deaths.

Israeli authorities moved quickly in mid-March to close borders, ground flights and shut down all non-essential businesses. But in the early days and weeks of the pandemic many in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community ignored guidelines on social distancing.

Singapore has suspended the use of Zoom for online education after hackers hijacked a lesson and showed obscene images to students. In an incident known as “Zoombombing”, two hackers interrupted a geography lesson a day after Singapore closed schools on Wednesday as part of partial lockdown measures to curb local transmissions of Covid-19. Lessons have moved online, with some teachers using video conferencing tools like Zoom. Singapore’s Ministry of Education said it was investigating the “serious incidents” and may file police reports.

Authorities in Indonesia’s capital have started to implement stricter restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus. Jakarta has recorded 280 deaths. People who are violating the restrictions face up to a year in jail and a 100 million rupiah (€5,800) fine.

Oceania

In New Zealand, police warned people not to drive to their holiday homes over Easter or they would be risking arrest.

“It’s simple - travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19, and puts lives at risk,” police said.