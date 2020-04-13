Coronavirus: China reports highest number of cases in five weeks

China’s northeast Heilongjiang province which borders Russia has become the new battleground against the coronavirus as authorities reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks, driven by infected travellers from overseas.

China fears a rise in imported cases could spark a second wave of Covid-19 and push the country back into a state of near paralysis.

A total of 108 new coronavirus cases were reported in mainland China on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 infections were reported on March 5th.

The National Health Commission said 98 of the new cases were imported, a new record. A total of 49 Chinese nationals who entered Heilongjiang province from Russia tested positive.

“Our little town here, we thought it was the safest place,” said a resident of the border city of Suifenhe, who only gave his surname as Zhu.

“Some Chinese citizens they want to come back, but it’s not very sensible, what are you doing coming here for?”

Though the number of daily infections across China have dropped sharply from the height of the epidemic in February, China has seen the daily toll creep higher after hitting a trough on March 12th because of the rise in imported cases.

Chinese cities near the border with Russia are tightening border controls and imposing stricter quarantines in response to influx of infected patients from the country.

The land route through the city had become one of few options available for Chinese nationals trying to get into China after Russia stopped all flights to the country.

Suifenhe and Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang, are now mandating 28 days of quarantine for all arrivals from abroad as well as nucleic acid and antibody tests.

United States

US president Donald Trump publicly signalled his frustration with Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, after the doctor said more lives could have been saved from the coronavirus if the country had been shut down earlier.

Mr Trump reposted a Twitter message that said “Time to #FireFauci” as he rejected criticism of his slow initial response to the pandemic that has now killed more than 22,000 people in the United States.

The US president privately has been irritated at times with Mr Fauci, but the Twitter post was the most explicit he has been in letting that show publicly. The message Trump retweeted came from a former Republican congressional candidate.

“Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could’ve saved more lives,” said the tweet by DeAnna Lorraine, who got less than 2 per cent of the vote in an open primary against Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month. “Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US at large. Time to #Fire Fauci.”

In reposting the message, Trump added: “Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up.” The tweet came amid a flurry of messages blasted out by the president Sunday defending his handling of the coronavirus, which has come under sharp criticism, and pointing the finger instead at China, the World Health Organisation, former US president Barack Obama, the nation’s governors, Congress, Democrats generally and the news media.

There are 557,551 cases of Covid-19 in US, according to Johns Hopkins University, more than three times more cases than the country with the next most infections.

Europe

Italy recorded its lowest number of new coronavirus deaths in three weeks on Sunday, saying 431 people died in the past day to bring its total to 19,899. It was the country’s lowest day-to-day toll since March 19th.

For the ninth day running, intensive care admissions were down and hospital admissions overall were down.

More than 4,000 people tested positive as Italy began its fifth week under nationwide lockdown, continuing a general flattening in its infection curve.

New coronavirus infections in Spain have fallen to a record low since the outbreak commenced as Europe’s worst-hit country braced for the reopening of some sectors of its economy this week.

More than 1.85 million people have been infected with Covid-19 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins, with more than 114,000 deaths. – Agencies