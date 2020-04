Coronavirus: China reports highest number of cases in five weeks

China’s northeast Heilongjiang province which borders Russia has become the new battleground against the coronavirus as authorities reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks, driven by infected travellers from overseas.

China fears a rise in imported cases could spark a second wave of Covid-19 and push the country back into a state of near paralysis.

A total of 108 new coronavirus cases were reported in mainland China on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 infections were reported on March 5th.

The National Health Commission said 98 of the new cases were imported, a new record. A total of 49 Chinese nationals who entered Heilongjiang province from Russia tested positive.

“Our little town here, we thought it was the safest place,” said a resident of the border city of Suifenhe, who only gave his surname as Zhu.

“Some Chinese citizens they want to come back, but it’s not very sensible, what are you doing coming here for?”

Though the number of daily infections across China have dropped sharply from the height of the epidemic in February, China has seen the daily toll creep higher after hitting a trough on March 12th because of the rise in imported cases.

Chinese cities near the border with Russia are tightening border controls and imposing stricter quarantines in response to influx of infected patients from the country.

The land route through the city had become one of few options available for Chinese nationals trying to get into China after Russia stopped all flights to the country.

Suifenhe and Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang, are now mandating 28 days of quarantine for all arrivals from abroad as well as nucleic acid and antibody tests.

Lifting restrictions

The spread of coronavirus in Spain is continuing to slow down as it started tentative moves to ease its shutdown. Spain allowed workers in some non-essential industries to return to factories and construction sites on Monday.

Some 517 new deaths were recorded overnight, while the number of infections logged was the lowest in more than three weeks, at nearly 3,500.

The Spanish health ministry figures bring the overall death toll from the pandemic in the country to 17,489 and the total positive cases to 169,496.

A worker, with a protective face mask, stands in a construction site in Pamplona, northern Spain. Photograph: Jesus Diges/EPA

Heavy industry and construction workers returned to work on Monday after a two-week hiatus in economic activity, but the government is keeping most Spaniards under confinement for the fifth week in a row.

Retail stores and services are still required to stay closed, and the government is strongly encouraging office workers to keep working from home.

Some health experts and regional politicians argue that it is premature to ease any part of the lockdown order.

Police in Madrid handed out face masks to the few commuters taking public transportation to work in the early hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, South Korean officials have warned that hard-earned progress fighting the coronavirus pandemic could be hit by new infections at bars and leisure spots, highlighting global tensions between governments keen to maintain social distancing and citizens eager to resume their lives as economic pressure mounts.

South Korea’s caseload has slowed from early March, when it was reporting around 500 new cases a day, but officials have warned of a broader “quiet spread”, pointing to transmissions at locations such as bars that may indicate eased attitudes towards social distancing.

South Korean prime minster Chung Sye-kyun said officials were discussing new public guidelines that would allow people to engage in “certain levels of economic and social activity” while also maintaining distance to slow the spread of the virus.

Social distancing was still on full display for Easter Sunday celebrations around the globe, with many Christians marking the day isolated in their homes while clergy preached to empty pews.

St Peter’s Square at the Vatican was barricaded to keep out crowds, while one Florida church drew a large turnout for a drive-in service in a car park.

US epicentre

The United States’ top disease expert has signalled a “rolling re-entry” for parts of the country’s economy as early as next month if pandemic restrictions are eased.

But Dr Anthony Fauci said new cases of Covid-19 were inevitable after any relaxing of measures and these would need to be managed by health authorities.

Dr Fauci said that rather than flipping a switch to reopen the entire country, a gradual process will be needed based on the status of the pandemic in various parts of the US and the availability of rapid, widespread testing.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times

The US is the new epicentre of the pandemic, with more than half a million cases and more than 22,000 deaths, the world’s highest.

About half the US deaths have been in the New York metropolitan area, but hospitalisations are slowing in the state and other indicators suggest that lockdowns and social distancing are “flattening the curve” of infections.

There are 557,551 cases of Covid-19 in US, according to Johns Hopkins University, more than three times more cases than the country with the next most infections.

The Italian government said weekend police patrols resulted in more than 12,500 people being sanctioned and 150 facing criminal charges of violating lockdown measures.

On the hopeful side, officials said Italy recorded the lowest number of virus deaths in three weeks, with 431 people dying in the past day to bring its total to around 19,800.

But while attention has focused on the US and southern Europe, new coronavirus hot spots have been emerging in Japan and Turkey.

Japan, the world’s third-biggest economy, has seen its number of new cases climb rapidly in recent days and now has 7,255 confirmed cases of the virus.

Japanese companies have been slow to switch to remote-working and people are still commuting, even after a state of emergency declaration for seven prefectures, including Tokyo.

More than 1.8 million infections have been reported and more than 114,000 people have died worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. – Agencies