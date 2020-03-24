Coronavirus: China lifts restrictions in Hubei but infections rise elsewhere

China will lift restrictions on movement in most areas of Hubei province on Wednesday, ending a lockdown of the area brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight on Tuesday.

Restrictions on the hardest-hit city of Wuhan will remain until April 8th.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 4,764 within a day to reach to 27,436,the country confirmed on Tuesday.

A total of 114 people had died, an increase of 28 from 86 published on Monday.

Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will convene a video conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus epidemic, multiple sources said, amid criticism that the group has been slow to respond to the global crisis.

‘Action plan’

G20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed during a separate video conference on Monday to develop an “action plan” to respond to the outbreak, which the International Monetary Fund expects will trigger a global recession. A subsequent statement from the Saudi G20 secretariat offered few details.

The extraordinary leaders’ summit will be complicated by an oil price war between two members, Saudi Arabia and Russia, and rising tensions between two others, the United States and China, over the origin of the virus, which has infected 378,000 people globally and killed more than 16,500.

Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said given monetary policy constraints, the G20 countries’ only option to support growth might be fiscal stimulus, but even that remains in question.

“This is because the introduction of fiscal stimulus measures may raise the risk of a debt crisis once the coronavirus epidemic is over; such a prospect would have a devastating effect on global growth,” she said.

“This is something that G20 leaders will have in mind if they go for stimulus packages.”

China

Despite lifting restrictions in the Hubei province, mainland China saw a doubling in new coronavirus cases driven by a jump in infected travellers returning home from overseas, raising the risk of transmissions in Chinese cities and provinces that had seen no new infections in recent days.

China had 78 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, a two-fold increase from Sunday. Of the new cases, 74 were imported infections, up from 39 imported cases a day earlier.

The Chinese capital Beijing was the hardest-hit, with a record 31 new imported cases, followed by southern Guangdong province with 14 and the financial hub of Shanghai with nine. The total number of imported cases stood at 427 as of Monday.

China is now tightening restrictions in Beijing and other major cities, as it relaxes them in the epicentre of the virus, Hubei province, which has seen a steady easing of the epidemic.

On Tuesday, the Hubei Health Commission said it would lift travel restrictions on people leaving the province starting March 25th, with the exception of the provincial capital Wuhan.

Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, will see travel restrictions lifted on April 8th.

The city has been under lockdown since January 23rd when the government shut down roads, railways and airports. Residents will soon be allowed to leave with a health tracking code, a QR code which will have an individual’s health status linked to it.

In other parts of the country, authorities have continued to impose tougher screening and quarantine and have diverted international flights from Beijing to other Chinese cities, but that has not stemmed the influx of Chinese nationals, many of whom are students returning home from virus-hit countries.

Beijing’s city government tightened quarantine rules for individuals arriving from overseas, saying on Tuesday that everyone entering the city will be subject to centralised quarantine and health checks.

The southern city of Shenzhen said on Tuesday it will test all arrivals and the Chinese territory of Macau will ban visitors from the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The number of local infections from overseas arrivals - the first of which was reported in the southern travel hub of Guangzhou on Saturday – remains very small.

On Monday, Beijing saw its first case of a local person being infected by an international traveller arriving in China. Shanghai reported a similar case, bringing the total number of such infections to three so far.

New wave of infections

Of China’s four new locally transmitted infections on Monday, one was in Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province. This follows five days of no new infections in the city.

The newly-infected individual is a doctor at a hospital in Wuhan, according to a statement from the local government’s health commission. They have not ruled out that the doctor may have been infected while at the hospital.

Guangdong reported on Monday a local case linked to an infected individual from Hubei.

Policymakers are conscious of the potential social instability and economic disruption that a new wave of infections could cause, especially in Hubei, where factories and businesses are only just starting to resume work.

Many Chinese say they remain worried about the possibility of a new wave of infections as more people return to work as severe travel restrictions are eased with slowing infections.

In Beijing, the city is reopening the Badaling section of the Great Wall, an infamously crowded part of the Unesco World Heritage Site. –Reuters