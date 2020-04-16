Coronavirus: China denies allegations pandemic began in lab near Wuhan

China is refuting allegations that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated in a laboratory near the city of Wuhan where contagious samples were being stored.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian cited the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other unidentified medical experts as saying there was no evidence that transmission began from the lab and there was “no scientific basis” for such claims.

“We always believe that this is a scientific issue and requires the professional assessment of scientists and medical experts,” Mr Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing on Thursday. “Only with reasonable response can the international community win this fight,” Mr Zhao said. “China will continue to work together with other countries to help and support each other.”

China has also strongly denied claims it delayed reporting on the virus outbreak in Wuhan late last year and underreported case numbers, worsening the impact on the US and other countries.

The virus is widely believed to have originated with bats and have passed via another animal species to humans at a wildlife and seafood market in Wuhan, although a firm determination has yet to be made. Allegations about a leak of the virus from the lab have been made in the US media without direct evidence.

China has reported 46 new cases of the virus, also known as Covid-19, 34 of them brought from outside the country, but no new deaths from the outbreak.

China has now reported a total of 3,342 deaths from the virus among 82,341 cases. Around 3,000 people remain in hospital with Covid-19 or under isolation and monitoring for showing signs of the illness or testing positive but not displaying symptoms.

Global cases of coronavirus passed the two million mark on Thursday, with 2,064,115 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The number of people who have died so far in the pandemic stands at 137,020.

Americas

The United States is the worst-affected country in terms of infections and the number of deaths, with 639,055 cases - nearly a third of the world’s total - and 30,925 fatalities.

The number of people hospitalised for the virus and related deaths fell to their lowest levels in more than a week in New York state, evidence that the hardest-hit state was controlling its spread, governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

Mr Cuomo also told a daily briefing that he would extend an order closing businesses and schools by two weeks until at least May 15th in coordination with other states in the region.

US president Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to lay out a strategy to phase out the month-long economic shutdown aimed at stanching the coronavirus pandemic, despite concerns from health experts, state governors and business leaders about the dangers of lifting restrictions without widespread testing in place.

Mr Trump will push states to lift stay-at-home orders that have shut down business and social life as the number of deaths recorded in the US on Wednesday rose by 2,500, a second consecutive daily record.

Another 5.2 million more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, lifting total filings for claims over the past month to more than 20 million.

Public health experts and business leaders say that comprehensive testing for the coronavirus is a prerequisite for abandoning stay-at-home orders and other social distancing measures to ensure there is no resurgence of infections and in order for people to feel safe. Mr Trump did not back down on his decision to halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In Brazil, a war of words has broken out over president Jair Bolsonaro’s casual approach to the virus. “We’re fighting against the coronavirus and against the ‘Bolsonaro-virus’,” Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria told the Associated Press in an interview, adding that he believes the president has adopted “incorrect, irresponsible positions”. Brazil has more than 28,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,736 deaths.

Australia and New Zealand

Australia will keep in place restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus for at least four more weeks, prime minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Mr Morrison said Australia will over the next month expand testing, improve its capacity to trace contacts of known coronavirus cases, and plan a response to any further local outbreaks.

Mr Morrison said these three steps will be finished within four weeks, and Australia will then review the restrictions that include curtailing the movements of residents, and the closures of schools, restaurants and pubs.

New Zealand reported just 15 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as prime minister Jacinda Ardern began outlining what restrictions imposed during a strict four-week lockdown might be eased from next Wednesday.

Politicians will make a final decision on Monday on whether to proceed with easing the restrictions.

Under Ms Ardern’s plan, primary schools would reopen but attendance would be voluntary, and some business could reopen, including drive-through and delivery restaurants. Shopping centres and retail stores would remain closed and large gatherings banned.

New Zealand has reported 1,401 cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths. The number of new daily cases has dropped significantly over the past 11 days.

Europe

Europe is in eye of the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the number of cases nearing a million, and should move with extreme caution when considering easing lockdowns, the WHO’s regional director said on Thursday.

“Case numbers across the region continue to climb. In the past 10 days, the number of cases reported in Europe has nearly doubled to close to one million,” the WHO’s European director, Hans Kluge, told reporters in an online briefing. This meant that about 50 per cent of the global burden was in the continent.

“We remain in the eye of the storm . . . If you cannot ensure these criteria are in place before easing restrictions, I urge you to re-think,” Mr Kluge said, adding: “There is no fast track back to normal.”

Some countries - such as Germany, Denmark, Spain and others - are beginning to ease some societal restrictions.

Deaths in Italy increased by 525 on Thursday, down from 578 the day before, but the number of new cases accelerated sharply to 3,786 from a previous 2,667.

The daily death toll was the lowest since Sunday, while the tally of new infections was the highest since Sunday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 22,170 the second highest in the world after that of the US. The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 168,941.

There were 2,936 people in intensive care on Thursday against 3,079 on Wednesday - a 13th consecutive daily decline.

Of those originally infected, 40,164 were declared recovered against 38,092 a day earlier.

The virus death toll in Switzerland has reached 1,017 people, the country’s public health agency said on Thursday, rising from 973 on Wednesday.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 26,732 from 26,336, it said. The government said measures to curb spread of the pandemic were working and announced its timetable for easing restrictions from April 27.

The Swiss government also said will start a gradual relaxation of restrictions brought in to tackle spread of the virus from April 27th.

Neighbouring Austria has already announced a partial exit from its own lockdown, while Germany has announced its own small steps out of the lockdown.

In Germany, carmakers including Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz will restart production at some German factories next week after the country eased restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of new confirmed infections there has risen for a second consecutive day - the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported 2,866 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the country’s total to 130,450. The daily death toll also rose for a second day, by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed. On Wednesday the reported death toll was 285.

Spain reported another substantial increase in daily deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the overall toll to more than 19,000, but figures from the region of Catalonia suggest the true total could be several thousand higher.

The health ministry said 551 people died in the 24 hours to Thursday, up from 523 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 19,130.

The overall number of those infected rose to 182,816 from 177,633 on Wednesday, an increase that health emergency chief Fernando Simon said was largely due to increased testing. Most of those newly identified had mild or no symptoms, he said.

Spain has been one of the countries worst hit by the global epidemic but has tentatively begun to ease a strict lockdown imposed on March 14th, opening up some sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, earlier this week. Shops, bars, restaurants and other social gathering places remain shuttered.

Asia

Coronavirus outbreaks across the Middle East threaten to shatter the lives of millions of already destitute people in conflict zones, and could fuel socio-economic upheaval, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.

Curfews and lockdowns imposed as public health measures to stem spread of the virus are already making it difficult or impossible for many to provide for their families, it said.

The Geneva-based agency, in a statement naming Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Gaza, Lebanon and Jordan, called for authorities in the volatile region to prepare for a “potentially devastating aftermath” and a “socio-economic earthquake”.

The number of the coronavirus deaths in Iran was below 100 for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV that 92 more people had been recorded as dying from the virus, bringing the total death toll in the country to 4,869. The ministry had reported 94 deaths on Wednesday. Iran’s total number of cases has reached 77,995.

A countdown to a fourth election in Israel in more than a year of political deadlock has begun after prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and main rival Benny Gantz missed a deadline to form a government. Both men had pledged to join forces in a national emergency government to battle the coronavirus crisis.

But they could not agree on terms for power-sharing, with Mr Netanyahu’s corruption trial, due to open next month, looming over their talks. Israel has reported more than 12,500 Covid-19 cases and 140 deaths, with unemployment rates rising above 25 per cent.

Japan is preparing to widen a state of emergency to the entire nation, beyond just major cities, and a government official said prime minister Shinzo Abe would change a draft supplementary budget to provide cash payouts for everyone. With more than 9,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 200 deaths nationwide, the government has declared an emergency in Tokyo and six areas including western Osaka.

Singapore’s outbreak has jumped more than 1,100 cases since Monday. It had looked to be successful in containing a first wave of infections, but the new cases are occurring among workers from poorer Asian countries who live in crowded dormitories and work in the tiny city-state’s trade-dependent economy.

Africa

More than one million coronavirus tests will be rolled out in Africa from next week to address a gap in assessing the number of cases on the continent, the head of the African Union’s health body has said.

Africa has suffered in the global race to obtain testing kits and other badly needed medical equipment. While the number of virus cases across the continent was above 17,000 on Thursday, health officials have said the testing shortage means more are out there.

South Africa, the most assertive African nation in testing, has carried out close to 80,000 tests so far, director of the Africa centres for disease control, John Nkengasong said. South Africa has reported 2,506 people infected with the coronavirus and 34 deaths. – Agencies