Coronavirus: Britain set to ban mass gatherings as WHO questions approach

Britain’s government will introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, an escalation of its crisis plan which critics had said was too relaxed.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted pressure to take some of the stringent measures adopted by other European countries to slow the spread of the virus, also known as Covid-19.

But on Friday, England’s soccer Premier League suspended all matches until April 4th and other events such as the London Marathon were postponed by their organisers.

“We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with coronavirus, including powers to stop mass gatherings and compensate organisations,” a government source said.

“We will publish this legislation next week.”

British media said the ban on mass gatherings could come into force from next weekend and could affect events such as the Glastonbury music festival, the Wimbledon tennis championships and the Grand National horse race.

Meanwhile the UK’s approach to developing “ herd immunity” against Covid-19 has been called into question by the World Health Organisation (WHO) . Spokeswoman Margaret Harris said not enough is known about the science of the coronavirus, and that while “theories” can be talked about, the current situation requires “action”.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmitted new infections for the first time on Friday, data released by the National Health Commission showed on Saturday.

Mainland China had 11 new confirmed cases on Friday, up from eight cases a day earlier, but only four of those - all in the virus epicentre of Hubei province - were locally transmitted.

The other seven - including four in the financial hub of Shanghai, one in the capital Beijing and two in the northwestern province of Gansu - were all detected in travellers coming into China from overseas, specifically Italy, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Later on Saturday, Shanghai’s city government confirmed a further two imported cases in travellers from France and Spain.

Outbreak

The numbers underscore how China, where the outbreak began in December, appears to now face a greater threat of new infections from outside its borders as it continues to slow the spread of the virus domestically.

A total of 95 cases have entered mainland China from overseas by the end of Friday, the commission said.

Hubei has now seen new infections fall for nine straight days. All four new cases on Friday were in provincial capital Wuhan.

The death toll in mainland China had reached 3,189 by the end of Friday, up by 13 from the previous day. All the latest deaths were in Hubei and 10 were in Wuhan.

The virus has infected 80,824 people in mainland China, the commission said. Globally, more than 138,000 have been infected and over 5,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

As cases rise overseas, the steel hub of Tangshan in northern China’s Hebei province warned people entering the city against trying to conceal their travel history.

People who do so will have to bear all treatment costs if they are later found to have contracted coronavirus, the Tangshan city government said.

Despite the uptick in imported cases in Shanghai, the city is gearing up to re-open all its public parks by March 20th, Fang Yan, an official from Shanghai’s Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau, told a press conference on Saturday.

A total of 195 city parks have reopened so far after “the war against coronavirus situation showed positive changes”, the official said. Thousands of public venues had earlier been shut across China in a bid to halt the virus spread.

Chinese president Xi Jinping spoke to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella over the phone to offer his “sincere condolences” to the Italian people over the crisis, CCTV reported on Saturday.

New infections in Italy soared by more than 2,500 on Friday and virus-related deaths made their biggest single-day jump, increasing by 250.

In the three weeks since the country identified its first virus cluster, Italy has reached 17,600 confirmed cases, with 1,266 deaths.

The government has ordered an unprecedented lockdown, ordering businesses to close and restricting movement.

Mr Xi also held phone calls with the presidents of two other severely hit countries, Iran and South Korea, again expressing condolences, the state broadcaster said.

Severe measures

Countries across the world have implemented increasingly severe measures to halt the spread, including closing borders and schools.

New Zealand announced all incoming passengers, including it own citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days, with few exceptions.

The steps being implemented globally increasingly mirror those taken by China, which in January made the unprecedented decision to halt outbound transportation from cities with a combined population of more than 60 million people, starting with the epicentre of Wuhan.

In the US, which reported its 50th death from the outbreak on Friday, president Donald Trump said the new emergency decree will open up $50 billion (€44.9 billion) for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

“We will defeat this threat,” Mr Trump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”

New Zealand’s new measures, which prime minister Jacinda Ardern called some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, go into effect on Monday.

The only countries exempt from the restrictions are a handful of Pacific islands which have not had any cases of Covid-19.

New Zealand has had only six confirmed cases of the illness, and all of those have been connected with international travellers and there have been no signs of any local outbreaks.

The head of the World Health Organisation said Europe is now the “epicentre of the pandemic”.

The government of the Czech Republic made a middle-of-the-night announcement ordering retail businesses including shopping malls to close from Saturday morning.

The exceptions include those providing essential services such as supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies.

New infections also rose sharply in Spain, and the government put 60,000 people in four towns on a mandatory lockdown on Friday that echoed the situation in Italy.

In Madrid, which is struggling with nearly 2,000 infections, many in nursing homes, the government was pooling intensive care units and considering offers by hotel chains to transform rooms into sick wards.-Reuters/AP