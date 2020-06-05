Coronavirus: Brazil surpasses Italy as country with third highest fatalities

Coronavirus has infected more than 6.6 million people across the world and killed more than 391,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

Brazil

Brazil reported 1,473 more Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, the biggest 24-hour increase in the country’s death toll since the outbreak began.

The figure equated to more than one death per minute and means the country now has the world’s third highest death toll.

For the second straight night, the health ministry delayed the release of Thursday’s data until 10pm local time, after Brazil’s widely watched evening news program ended.

Thursday was the third straight day with a new daily high for Brazil’s coronavirus deaths.

The country has reported more than 34,000 deaths from the virus so far, meaning it has surpassed the amount in Italy and trails only the UK and US.

Experts consider the tally a significant undercount due to insufficient testing.

Latin America as a whole has become a new focus of the coronavirus pandemic, with health officials urging governments there not to open their economies too fast and to avoid public crowds.

Mexico

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday defended his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak after a broader method of counting deaths led to an all-time daily high, outstripping even the United States. The health ministry reported 1,092 new deaths on Wednesday, more than double the previous daily record. Health officials said the number included many deaths that happened weeks ago and are now reclassified. The new count seems to confirm the pandemic has had a greater impact in Latin America’s second most populous country than the official numbers have shown until now. Going forward, the numbers could be higher on average than before, and officials said the review of prior deaths was ongoing. But Lopez Obrador said Mexico had the virus under control, emphasizing that the new methodology did not mean 1,000 people had died in a day. “This is not New York,” he said during his regular morning news conference, referring to the hardest hit US city.

Argentina

Argentina extended on Thursday a mandatory lockdown in Buenos Aires, the capital, and some other parts of the country until June 28, as confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise, surpassing 20,000 earlier in the day. The three-week extension of the lockdown, which had been due to expire June 7th, will impact the capital city, the province of Buenos Aires and some other areas that account for the highest concentration of confirmed infections, president Alberto Fernandez said during a press conference. The rest of the country will move to a phase of “mandatory and preventive social distancing.” Argentina recorded 929 new infections on Thursday, one of the highest daily counts since the pandemic began. The country has 20,197 cases, mostly in the city Buenos Aires and the province of Buenos Aires. The death toll is at 608.

US

Scientists are resuming Covid-19 trials of hydroxychloroquine, as confusion continues to reign about the anti-malarial drug hailed by US president Donald Trump as a potential “game-changer” against the pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said extended demonstrations in the state after the killing of George Floyd could accelerate the virus’ spread, and urged protesters to get tested. The US unemployment rate likely shot up to almost 20 per cent in May, a new post second World War record, with millions more losing their jobs, exposing the horrific human toll from the Covid-19 crisis.

A cemetery worker digs graves in a section exclusively for Covid-19 victims at the Sao Luiz cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday. Photograph: Andre Penner/AP

Australia

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison urged people not to attend planned Black Lives Matter protests around the country this weekend, citing the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Organisers expect thousands of people to attend rallies in Sydney, Melbourne and other cities. The protests have split opinion, with some state police and lawmakers approving the action despite the health risks. Morrison said people should find other ways to express anger following the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody. Australia has reported daily single digit and low double digit numbers of new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks and has 490 active cases, with just 25 people in hospital.

Europe

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 394 to 183,271, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 26 to 8,613, the tally showed.

The European Union is preparing to use an emergency €2.4 billion fund for advance purchases of promising vaccines against Covid-19, EU officials told Reuters. The French government will mobilise €40 billion to support its hardest-hit industries, finance ministry officials said.

Asia

China will promote the resumption of the tourism, culture and sports sectors, a top-level meeting chaired by the premier said, state radio reported.

Rural parts of India have begun to see a surge in infections, as millions of returning migrant workers bring the virus home with them, according to data collected from seven Indian states.

Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday.

Africa

African countries have secured 90 million test kits for the next six months, a regional disease control body said, urging states and donors to boost the continent’s testing capabilities.

Senegal said it would ease a dawn-to-dusk curfew after protesters in Dakar set tyres on fire and threw stones in demonstrations against the restrictions imposed almost three months ago.–PA, Reuters, Bloomberg, Guardian