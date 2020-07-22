Coronavirus: Australia records highest number of cases since March

More than 14.9 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide with more than 616,440 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data, while the death toll in seven months is close to the upper range of yearly influenza deaths.

The following is a summary of the latest developments on the virus around the world:

Australia

Residents of Australia’s second most populous city, Melbourne, must wear masks when leaving home from Wednesday as the country posted a record rise in novel coronavirus cases while New South Wales state was on “high alert”. Australia recorded 501 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest since the epidemic took hold in March. Its death toll also rose by 2 to 128. Victoria state, of which Melbourne is capital, accounted for most of the new cases, with 484. Worryingly, more than half the people who tested positive for the virus in Victoria between July 7th and July 21st, or more than 2,000 people, did not isolate, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. Mr Andrews warned that the number of cases would stay on an upward trajectory if people did not self-isolate after getting tested. Meanwhile, Melbourne has seen a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with the virus spreading to many aged and nursing homes and some prisons. Victoria has recorded more than 6,700 coronavirus infections, more than half of Australia’s total.

US

President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric and tone, encouraged Americans on Tuesday to wear masks if they cannot maintain social distance and warned that the coronavirus pandemic would get worse before it got better. The US recorded about 60,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, up more than 30 per cent in the last two weeks for a total of more than 3.8 million. Deaths over the same period are up 6 per cent and total confirmed deaths have passed 140,000. For months, Mr Trump has punished and exiled public health experts such as Dr Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who have advanced basic recommendations such as mask-wearing and hand-washing. California infections topped 400,000, and Texas reported its second-deadliest day.

India

India reported 648 new deaths Wednesday to take its total to 28,732, passing Spain to rank seventh globally in deaths, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. The country already ranks third in the number of infections. Deaths in India so far have lagged the casualty rate seen elsewhere- aided partially by the country’s younger population mix - but fatalities are gaining momentum and India is rapidly closing in on former European hot spots France and Italy.

Japan

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend as the total number of coronavirus cases in the city topped 10,000. “I want residents to avoid going out as much as possible,” Ms Koike said at a meeting of a panel of experts advising the city. “If you are going outside, take the utmost precautions to avoid infection.” Japan’s capital had another 230 or more cases on Wednesday, Ms Koike said earlier. Hospitalisations in Tokyo have jumped almost five-fold over the past month, though authorities have stressed the medical system is not under stress. Just 14 of those hospitalised are listed as serious cases, in an ICU or on a ventilator, and the city has had only two deaths in the past month. The city had over 3,800 cases so far this month, more than the previous peak in April when the city entered its state of emergency. A metro monitoring panel said infections in Tokyo were spreading among middle-aged and elderly persons. Tokyo will secure 2,000 hotel rooms by end-July for mildly ill and asymptomatic patients, Ms Koike said.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s housing minister said the country can house about 6,900 people in 32 quarantine hotels, with no plans to boost that capacity in the near term. Occupancy of the hotels, currently at 44 per cent, is projected to rise to 81 per cent over next two weeks, Megan Woods said at a briefing Wednesday. A new arrangement linking passage to New Zealand to an available room will be in place from August, Ms Woods said. With the system able to handle about 14,000 returnees per month, officials are giving each airline flying to New Zealand a rolling, 14-day quota of returnees to better align seat demand with the supply of quarantine rooms.

Europe

In Spain, Barcelona authorities on Tuesday cut the number of people allowed on to the city’s beaches to 32,000 from 38,000.

Austria is reintroducing a requirement that face masks be worn in supermarkets, banks and post offices. Border controls will tighten, as a significant share of infections are coming from travellers returning from Balkan countries such as Serbia and Romania.

Germany recorded a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases and the infection rate eased further, while remaining just above the key threshold of 1.0. There were 392 new cases in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 203,717 according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with 590 the previous day and almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

Fears over the coronavirus will see the Nobel prize banquet cancelled for the first time in over half a century.

Americas

Canada’s recent increase in cases was expected as the economy reopens, a senior medical official said, while expressing concern about how many young people were contracting the virus.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said he took another coronavirus test and the results were expected Wednesday as he hopes for a negative result two weeks since falling ill.

Panama will further reopen its economy next week, adding some sectors in the provinces of Los Santos, Herrera and Cocle that have a low number of virus cases, a health official said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is showing “no signs of slowing down” in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organisation’s director said.

Middle East and Africa

About 2,000 Israelis rallied outside prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem as protests mounted against him over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis.

Qatar relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the crisis, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting August 1st.

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government would impose a night-time curfew and tighten other measures.

Medical developments

The University of Oxford’s possible Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said.

Brazil approved clinical trials starting in August for a potential vaccine under joint development by Pfizer and BioNTech.–PA, Guardian, Reuters, Bloomberg