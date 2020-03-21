Coronavirus: 70m in lockdown in US as China’s imported cases rise

Three major American states are locking down their residents in the face of the coronavirus which is already severely straining health systems in parts of Europe.

Officials in New York and Illinois announced they would largely restrict residents to their homes from this weekend, after California — America’s largest state — did so on Friday. The three states have a combined population of more than 70 million people. With American hospitals already under pressure, officials are desperate to prevent — or at least limit — a repeat of what has happened in parts of China, Italy and Spain where the outbreak has overwhelmed medical services.

Globally, governments are trying to balance locking down residents with the need to keep food, medicine and other essentials flowing. The Trump administration upgraded its warning to Americans against all international travel, and the State Department announced new restrictions on issuing passports to US citizens

The US army prepared mobile military hospitals for deployment in major cities, and motorists waited in long queues for nurses to swab their nostrils at new drive-through testing sites. New York City is rapidly becoming a US epicentre, with more than 4,000 cases.

Worldwide, the death toll from Covid-19 passed 10,000 and infections exceeded 244,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. More than 86,000 people have recovered, mostly in China, but the pace is much slower than the spread of the virus. Recovery takes two weeks or so for mild cases but can be up to six weeks for those that turn serious, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Stuart Malcolm, a doctor with the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic visits homeless people to talk about corona virus in San Francisco on March 17th. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP

Europe

Southern Europe is buckling under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, with patients filling the wards of hospitals in Spain and Italy as the global death toll passed 10,000 people.

The WHO noted the dramatic speed of the virus’s spread, saying: “It took over three months to reach the first 10,000 confirmed cases, and only 12 days to reach the next 100,000.”

The WHO released new protocols to help countries identify the extent of Covid-19 infection among their populations, which age groups are most affected and the percentage of people who are infected without symptoms.

Italy recorded its highest day-to-day rise in the number of deaths on Friday, at 627 with 5,986 more cases. That brings the official total of new deaths to 4,032 and infections to 47,021. In Bergamo, the epicentre in Italy, cemeteries were overwhelmed. Video from inside the city’s main hospital showed patients lined up in a narrow ward, struggling for breath as doctors and nurses moved from one beeping machine to the next.

Spanish health minister Salvador Illa said the army will help set up a field hospital of 5,500 beds and intensive care units inside a convention centre in Madrid. Health workers also have begun outfitting hotels as makeshift wards after authorities said 1,002 people had died in the country while infections have risen by 16 per cent in 24 hours to reach 19,980.

French president Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other necessary businesses amid stringent movement restrictions. “We need to keep the country running,” he said.

France reported 78 new deaths on Friday, taking the total to 450, an increase of 21 per cent.

In the UK, pubs, cafes, gyms and restaurants closed for business on Friday night as the government announced an unprecedented wage-support scheme to try to prevent a wave of job losses.

Local newspaper Eco di Bergamo features several pages of obituaries in its March 17th, 2020 edition, in Mediglia, Italy. Photograph: Luca Bruno/AFP

China’s imported cases rise

China reported a record rise in imported coronavirus cases on Friday as expatriates returned home from the United States and Europe, sparking fears of a second wave of infections just as the country recovers from the initial outbreak.

All 41 of the new confirmed cases in China were imported from overseas, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday, bringing the total number of such cases to 269. There were no locally transmitted cases, for the third consecutive day.

Beijing and Shanghai were the main entry points for the returnees, many of whom are students studying abroad, according to official reports. They have come back after many campuses in the United States and Europe shut down to stem rapidly rising infection rates there.

Also returning in a flight to safety were China-based expats, as businesses begin to reopen.

While there is no reported transmission of the virus from people arriving from abroad to local communities, authorities across China are tightening public health measures as imported cases rose for a third day nationwide.

The influx of infections from overseas remains modest, but they present a potential threat to Chinese authorities keen to restart factories and get consumers to spend again.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 81,008 at the end of Friday, the health authority said. The death toll was 3,255, up by seven, a much slower rate than at the height of the crisis.

The lack of locally transmitted cases for the third day running underscored a recovery that has prompted officials to relax restrictions, even in the virus epicentre of Wuhan, which was responsible for all seven new deaths.

City officials said last week that residents could walk around their compounds, loosening restrictions that had kept them to their personal living areas.

Workers unload boxes of protective face masks from an Air China plane carrying medical supplies donated by the Chinese government, in Athens, Greece on Saturday. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidi/Reuters

Bondi Beach closes

Australian officials closed Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, amid an unusually warm autumn spell. Health minister Greg Hunt said the crowds on the country’s most famous strip of sand were “unacceptable” as he reported the number of infections across Australia had risen sharply.

Mr Hunt confirmed 874 cases, but Australian media later reported the tally exceeded 1,000 when updates from several states were taken into account. The death toll was seven, unchanged from a day earlier. New South Wales state police minister David Elliott announced Bondi’s closure, warning “this is going to become the new norm” if people did not comply with regulations that prohibit more than 500 people gathering at a non-essential event.

“This is about saving lives” , Mr Elliott said.“We will be closing down the type of iconic activities that unfortunately we’ve come ... to love and adore about our lifestyle.” Mr Elliott said lifeguards who patrol the state’s many beaches will conduct head counts and, if there are more than 500 people at any one location, the beach will be closed and people ordered to move on. – PA, Reuters, Guardian