Colombia: Car bomb at Bogotá police academy kills at least 9, wounds 22

At least nine people have been killed and 22 injured after a car bomb exploded at a police academy in Colombia’s capital Bogotá on Thursday, authorities said.

The bomb went off at the General Santander National Police Academy.

Authorities did not immediately say if the dead and wounded were police officers or civilians.

The scene outside the police academy was chaotic, with ambulances and helicopters rushing to the normally tightly controlled facility.

Vamos al lugar de los hechos. He dado órdenes a la Fuerza Pública para determinar los autores de este ataque y llevarlos a la justicia. Todos los Colombianos rechazamos el terrorismo y estamos unidos para enfrentarlo. COLOMBIA se entristece pero no se doblega ante la violencia. — Iván Duque (@IvanDuque) January 17, 2019

Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion that destroyed windows in adjacent buildings.

Colombian President Iván Duque said he and his top military commanders were returning to the capital from the west of the country to oversee the police investigation into what he called a “miserable” attack.

Mr Duque said he had ordered security forces to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“All Colombians reject terrorism and are united to confront it,” he said on Twitter. “We won’t bend in the face of violence.”

There was no word on who might be behind the explosion.

Colombia grappled for decades with a civil war but the worst of the violence ended with a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016.

Images on social media showed the remains of a vehicle in flames in the parking area of the police school, and emergency responders at the scene. – Agencies